Who is Krista Visentin? Age, children, partner, profession, profiles, net worth

Krista Visentin is a Canadian real estate agent and celebrity spouse. She is best known for being the wife of David Visentin, a renowned Canadian actor, realtor, and television host. David co-hosts W Network's and HGTV's Love It or List It (since 2008) alongside host Hilary Farr. Who is Visentin's wife? Keep reading to learn more intriguing facts about her!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Krista is famous for being the wife of HGTV host David. Photo: @celeb_critics on Twitter, Bryan Bedder on GettyImages (modified by author)

Source: UGC

David Visentin's wife, Krista, is a very private person with no social media presence. There were times when people started speculating that her spouse David was romantically linked to his co-star Hilary Farr because of their undeniable screen chemistry, and he had never been seen with his wife.

Krista Visentin's profiles summary and bio

Full name Krista Grycko Visentin Date of birth Unknown Age Unknown Current residence Barrie, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Television host David Visentin (since 2006) Children Son Logan Profession Real estate agent Known for Being Davide Visentin's spouse

Krista Visentin's age and early life

Krista is a Canadian citizen, but nothing is known regarding her life before meeting her husband, the realtor and television personality David Visentin. The TV host was born on 28th June 1965 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and he has Italian and Jewish roots.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Krista Visentin's spouse and children

Krista and TV host David tied the knot in 2006 and have one son. Photo: NBC

Source: Getty Images

Krista is the wife of the television host David Visentin. The couple tied the knot on 7th October 2006 in a private wedding ceremony in Ontario. The couple's only child, son Logan, was born on 30th March 2011. Little is known regarding Krista Visentin's son, as she prefers to keep her family away from the limelight. David's family currently resides in Barrie, Ontario, Canada and is rarely seen in the spotlight.

Krista Visentin's profession

David Visentin's wife is a real estate agent, and she manages property sales, purchases, and rentals, just like her husband when they first met. It is not clear how long she has been working in the industry.

Krista Visentin's net worth

Krista's exact net worth is not known, but several sources reveal that she has amassed a fortune of about $1 million as of 2022. Her income comes from her real estate career.

What is David from Love It or List It's net worth?

The reality television host has an estimated net worth of $6 million in 2022. He started his career as a real estate agent in 1987 at Country Living Realty in Rosemont, Ontario, alongside his father. Moreover, he made his reality television career debut in 2008 after becoming a co-host on HGTV's Love It or List It alongside Hillary Farr. The realtor is also a contributor to the Canadian Press.

Is David on Love It or List It married?

Yes! His wife is Krista, but not much is known about her as she prefers to live out of the limelight and has no active social media accounts.

Is Hilary Farr on HGTV married?

Hilary Farr is a British-Canadian TV host and designer. Photo: Jimi Celeste

Source: Getty Images

The British-Canadian television host and designer is divorced. She was married to Canadian TV producer Gordon Farr from 1982 to 2008, and they were blessed with one son, Josh Farr. Hilary never remarried after her divorce and is a proud grandmother to three gorgeous grandkids.

Krista Visentin has succeeded at staying away from the cameras despite her husband's growing popularity over the years. When she met and married television host David Visentin, he was not a public figure either, and she chose to protect her family from public scrutiny when her husband's career in the media took off.

READ ALSO: Who is Sophia Lucia? Age, family, profession, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Sophia Lucia, an American dance prodigy, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. She holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of consecutive contemporary dance pirouettes. Also, she attained 55 pirouettes in 2013 at the age of ten.

The 19-year-old started dancing at the age of two and was already competing when she was three. She has since won several dance titles and currently trains aspiring dancers.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News