Who is Sindi Majola (Sindisiwe Khambule)? Age, family, movies, profiles

Frequently, the people you affiliate with immediately impact your life. For instance, the general public will be aware of you if you are connected to a celebrity. For Sindi Majola, there is no distinction. She is a South African actress who rose to fame due to her romantic affair with the late singer and composer Brenda Fassie. What happened to Sindi Majola?

Sindi Majola, better known by her stage as Sindi Khambule, is a South African actress best known for playing Sindi Sibiya in the SABC1 soccer drama Zone 14, which ran between 2005 and 2008. So what do we know of her private life? Here is what we have gathered about Sindisiwe Khambule, considering that very minimal information is available.

Sindi Majola's profiles

Real name Sindi Majola Also known as Sindisiwe Khambule Gender Female Date of birth April 14th 1973 Age 49 years old (as of 2022) Nationality South African Mother Thandi Majola Occupation Actress Instagram @sindimajola

Who is Sindi Majola (Sindisiwe Khambule)?

Sindi Majola's biography does not give us too much information on the star, but after much deep digging, there are some more details we could find on the actress. Here is a more in-depth analysis of the Isithembiso star that may be of interest.

Sindi Majola's age

Sindi Majola, a South African actress, was born on April 14th 1973, in South Africa, making her age 49 years as of 2022.

Sindi Majola's career

Where did Sindi Majola act? The actress made her television debut in the 2006 season of the e.tv soap opera Backstage; she also played Lindi Shabalala, a music producer who made life miserable for Chippa (Loyiso Mangena).

Additionally, Sindi portrayed the strong mother of Tsotsi in the 2006 Oscar-winning motion picture Tsotsi. She acted in the first season of the Mzansi Magic telenovela Isithembiso in August 2017, marking her comeback to the medium after a four-year absence.

Below is a list of the rest of Sindi Majola's movies that she has been featured in;

2009 -2011- Rhythm City

Yizo Yizo

The Lab

Tsotsi

Backstage

Heartlines

Erfsondes

Jacob's Cross

Mtunzini.com

The Mating Game

Boomba & TT

Jacob's Cross

Is Sindi Majola on Instagram?

Unsurprisingly, the low-key actress has no social media because she is so private about her personal life. And although she does have an Instagram account, it is private with 575 subscribers with zero posts as of 2022.

Who are Isithembiso's cast members?

Isithembiso's cast is a composition of skilled actors and actresses. The South African soapie tells the story of two young people who make their way into Johannesburg in search of better lives and familial ties. Here is a list of the cast members;

Nandi Mbatha as Simi

Zamani Mbatha as Zamani

Meshack Mavuso as Kero

Hamilton Dlamini as Banzi

Llewellyn Cordier as John

Chichi Letswalo as Claudia

Sandile Mahlangu as Cheezboi

Lilian Dube as Ethel

Mxolisi Masango as Leo

Paballo Koza as Junior's friend

Tshenolo Seabi as Palesa Kunene

Bongani Fassie's age

Bongani Fassie is the only son of the late Brenda Fassie, whom she had with Dumisane Ngubeni, Big Dudes band member. He was born on August 26th 1985, making his age 37 years as of 2022.

Even though Sindi Majola gained alot of popularity as an actress in many South African films, her online presence remains very private as few of her recent activities are not available online. Therefore, it is assumed that she is developing her acting prowess.

