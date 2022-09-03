Who is Leeroy Andile Cana? Age, girlfriend, education, career, profiles

Leeroy Andile Cana is a rising star in the film industry in South Africa. Although he has not made many appearances in film and TV shows, he was able to catch the eyes of his audience through his acting skills. But who is he? Where is he from?

Leeroy and Zoleka spending quality time together.

Leeroy Andile Cana is an actor from South Africa. He has appeared in numerous movies, TV series and commercials.

Leeroy Andile Cana's profiles

Full name Leeroy Andile Cana Gender Male Year of birth 1984 Place of birth Eastern Cape, South Africa Age 38 years (As of 2022) Nationality South African Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Spouse Zoleka Mandela Occupation Actor

Leeroy Andile Cana's biography

How old is Leeroy Andile Cana? He was born in 1984 in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

As of 2022, Leeroy Andile Cana's age is 38 years old. It, however, is not known when exactly his birthday is.

Leeroy Andile Cana's education

Leeroy spent the majority of his youth in Cape Town, where he attended college. Details of which school he went to are not available.

Leeroy Andile Cana's career

After high school, he eventually relocated to Johannesburg to pursue an acting career. He has appeared in several films, TV shows and adverts. He is also a painter, and he painted the well-known Bonang Matheba jacket that a fan once wore. In the past, he has painted jackets for Connie Ferguson, Vusi Nova, and Zahara.

Who is Leeroy Andile Cana's girlfriend?

Leeroy is dating Zoleka Mandela, the granddaughter of Nelson Mandela and a South African author and activist. She has written about her drug and alcohol addictions, the death of her daughter, and her personal struggles with breast cancer.

The two got together a year after Zoleka divorced her husband, Thierry Bashala. They had been together for eight years and married for six.

Last year, Zoleka flaunted an unidentified male who she referred to as a close buddy in her social media posts. However, she recently admitted to dating the man.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote:

OMG! I would never date a Xhosa man. OMG! I would never date a male version of myself. Never, shem!.

Zoleka a few months later. OMG! Xhosa King aka @king_mayweather_cana_tbe What have you done to me! Like, actually date me forever! I don't care what I said a few months ago. The Devil is such a liar! You're so full of cr*p like me, stubborn AF, s*xually inappropriate and temperamental like I am, she said.

So self-sufficient, and an a**hole like me to those that need to very quickly remove themselves from my orbit. Like me, when you're done – you're really done and so incredibly bossy too. You love and feel just as intensely as I do, hot and s*xy AF (all the time) and are pretty much everything you think and say you are, just like me. We both don't like being told what to do, prefer our own company and act before we think! Now the world must pray for us because, like OMG!!! AYEYE!!! #uTekkieNoSlamba

There have been inquiries about their age difference since Leeroy is 38 years and Zoleka is 42 years old. Nonetheless, age is just a number, and the two seem to be happy together.

Does Leeroy Andile Cana have children?

Andile has one kid. His spouse, on the other hand, has six children. In 2022, she announced that she had welcomed a daughter called Zingce Zobuhle Mandela just a day before her 42nd birthday. Only the last child is Andile's, and the first five children she had were with her former husband, Thierry.

Zoleka is adamant that Zingce is her last child, and she will not have more.

Leeroy Andile Cana is living the dream. He has a beautiful spouse and a beautiful family. He is, however, very quiet about his personal life.

