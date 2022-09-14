Have you ever wondered what it is like to serve the topmost position career-wise, let alone what it takes to hit the highest milestones? How do people of this calibre deal with the pressure of being expected to deliver, especially in fast-paced industries like banking? What makes them stand out and be trusted with these positions? Digging deep into Jacques Celliers' biography would unveil answers to some of these questions. Read on for more details!

Jacques Celliers is no new name in the banking sector. He is one of the most coveted banking gurus. He is privileged to lead one of the top-ranking banks in South Africa, FNB, as the chief executive officer. His prowess and financial skills have earned him the spot and have played a significant role in his fame. You will be surprised to learn that he had interests in a different field before he got into finance.

Jacques Celliers' profile summary and bio

Full name Jacque Celliers Gender Male Nationality South African Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Hair colour Blonde Family Unknown Occupation CEO of FNB bank Education Master of Business Administration Alma mater The University of Pennsylvania, University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University Twitter LinkedIn

Jacques Celliers' age

Details of his exact date of birth are not publicly available. However, in August 2022, he was reported to be forty-nine years old.

Jacques Celliers' family

Despite his flourishing success, wealth and status, Celliers maintains a low profile. Therefore, there is not much to write home about Jacques Celliers' wife and children. He prefers to keep his life private.

Jacques Celliers' qualifications

Not much information is available about Celliers' primary and high school education. Nonetheless, he is an alumnus of Stellenbosch University, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in engineering in 1994. He later joined the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, where he received his master's degree in 1998. He later enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania for his Master of Business Administration degree in 1999.

Jacques Celliers' career

Celliers believes that anyone in their early twenties should not choose their destination forever. His life is the perfect example. He studied engineering for his undergraduate degree, and after practising in the field for several years, he transitioned to the financial services sector.

In 2000, he joined FirstRand. His curiosity informed his decision to know how much relevance an engineering skill set had over nontraditional financial skills. His transition was seamless, and he is convinced that many disciplines can do so, especially since we are in an exciting time.

Who is the CEO of FNB?

Currently, Jacques Celliers is the chief executive officer of the First National Bank. He has served the bank in the position diligently, and his executive performance has translated into the bank's exemplary performance since he took over the position.

Initially, he worked with the First National Bank of Pennsylvania as the chief executive officer. He served in the position between 2013 and 2021.

Jacques Celliers' salary

As the current chief executive officer of the First National Bank of FirstRand, his total compensation is $1,379,864. The bank has 11 executives getting paid more. Alan Pullinger takes home the highest compensation of a whopping $41,265,000.

Jacques Celliers' net worth

Jacques is very professional and prefers sharing the career side of his life. Therefore, accurate details about his net worth are not publicly available. Nonetheless, he could be worth a dime, given his salary.

How can I contact Jacques Celliers?

Jacques Celliers is the Chief Executive Officer of the First National Bank, so accessing his personal contact details is next to impossible.

These details about Jacques Cellier exude his confidence and risk-taking capabilities. He changed careers, which has to be the best decision ever made. He currently heads the biggest bank in South Africa with slightly over 1 million employees.

