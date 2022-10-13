Global site navigation

Samuel L. Jackson's net worth and biography: Everything you need to know
Сelebrity biographies

Samuel L. Jackson's net worth and biography: Everything you need to know

by  Ruth Gitonga

Samuel L. Jackson is a force to reckon with in entertainment and showbiz. The popular actor has been featured in more than 150 films, making him one of the most sought-after actors and one of the richest. Abandoned by his dad when he was a young kid, he overcame the painful and challenging past to become one of the most successful Hollywood actors. What is Samuel L. Jackson's net worth with so many films to his name?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Samuel L. Jackson's net worth
Samuel L. Jackson attends the "The Piano Lesson" Broadway photocall at The Skylark on September 07, 2022 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski
Source: Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson is not only an actor but a producer as well. Samuel L. Jackson's net worth is estimated at $250 million. This is from his career earnings in the entertainment industry. It is believed that for a single starring role in a huge production, the actor bags a salary of about $10 to $20 million. For brief appearances, he garners about $4 to $6 million.

Read also

Carl Thomas Dean's bio: What does Carl Dean Thomas do for a living?

Samuel L. Jackson's profiles and bio

Full name Samuel L. Jackson
Year of birthDecember 21, 1948
Age73 years in 2022
BirthplaceWashington, D.C
NationalityAmerican
ProfessionActor, film producer, TV producer, voice actor and singer
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusMarried
WifeLaTanya Richardson
ChildrenZoe (born in 1982)
Height6 feet 2 inches
Instagram@samuelljackson
Twitter@SamuelLJackson
Facebook@Samuel L. Jackson
Net worth$250 million

Early life

The actor was born on December 21, 1948, in Washington, D.C. Samuel L. Jackson's age is 73 years in 2022. He is the only child of his parents. His father's name was Roy, while his mother was Elizabeth. His father abandoned them, leaving him to be raised by his mother. Having attended several schools, the actor graduated from Riverside High School in Chattanooga. He later joined Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated with a degree in marine biology.

Read also

Chris Evans' wife and dating history: Is he currently single?

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Samuel L. Jackson's net worth
Samuel L. Jackson attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan
Source: Getty Images

His acting career started after he joined an acting group to earn extra credit. It was while there he realized his passion for acting. He then switched majors. In 1968 while in college, he participated as an usher during Martin Luther King, Jr.'s funeral in Atlanta. In 1969, he and other students held the College Board of trustee members hostage in a bid to request the school's curriculum reform.

As a result, he was charged and convicted of a second-degree felony. The actor was also suspended for two years. During this time, he worked as a social worker in the heart of Los Angeles. He eventually returned to college and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Drama in 1972.

Career

The movie started his career by featuring in several plays and TV films. He then relocated from his hometown, Atlanta, to New York. The actor spent the next decade appearing in stage productions such as A Soldier's Play in 1981. He then appeared in small roles such as School Daze in 1988 and Do the Right Thing in 1989.

Read also

Who is Ian Roussel? Biography, age, profession, website, profiles, net worth

Samuel L. Jackson's profile
Samuel L. Jackson attends the 2022 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola
Source: Getty Images

At this point in his career, the actor struggled with drug addiction. Luckily, he joined rehab and completed his time. Since then, he has appeared in many films. Some of Samuel L. Jackson's movies include:

Goodfellas 1990
Jungle Fever1991
Patriot Games1992
Amos & Andrew1993
True Romance1993
Jurassic Park1993
Pulp Fiction1994
A Time to Kill 1996
Jack Brown1997
The Negotiator1998
Snakes on a Plane2006
Django Unchained 2012
Hateful Eight 2015
Kong: Skull Island2017
The Incredibles2004 (voice actor)
The Incredibles 2 2018 (voice actor)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars 2008
Turbo 2013

Is Samuel L. Jackson married?

The actor wed his wife in 1980. Samuel L. Jackson's wife is known as LaTanya Richardson, an actress and producer.

Samuel L. Jackson's children

The couple is parents to one daughter named Zoe, born in 1982. Samuel L. Jackson's child, Zoe, is 40 years old in 2022. The couple has been married for 42 years. During an interview with PEOPLE, the actor revealed that his family's love helped him pick up the broken pieces and become the man he is today.

Read also

Who is Chico Bean? Age, daughter, real name, wife, height, profiles, net worth

Samuel L. Jackson's wife
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the Premiere Of Apple TV+'s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” at Regency Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo by JC Olivera
Source: Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson's best quotes

Apart from his talent in acting, Samuel is also talented in making remarks that are worth noting and remembering. Here are some of the actor's quotes that his fans love.

If you have an opportunity to use your voice, you should use it.
The best advice that was given to me was that I had to be ten times smarter, braver and more polite to be equal. So I did.
I've been fortunate to be in films that are classic, that are going to be around.
All movies aren't fun; some are hard work. You try to do something and convey a set of emotions that have to do with some real-life kind of stuff.
Take a stand for what's right. Raise a ruckus and make a change. You may not always be popular, but you'll be part of something larger and bigger and greater than yourself. Besides, making history is extremely cool.

Read also

Who is Michael Held? Age, children, wife, nationality, education, career

What is Samuel L. Jackson's most famous role?

His role as hitman Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction became quite popular. He perfectly fits the role of a hitman who turns into a philosopher. The crime movie is full of drama with an ultra-hip plot.

How old was Samuel L. Jackson when he got his first big role?

The actor was 45 years old when he earned international recognition. He played the role of hitman Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction in 1994.

What is Samuel L. Jackson's highest-grossing movie?

The actor has appeared in various films that have seen him accumulate wealth. However, some films have seen him bagging huge earnings. For instance, Avengers: Endgame (2019) has a lifetime gross of $803,395,591.

Samuel L. Jackson's net worth has continued to rise over the years. His remarkable contribution to the entertainment world is impeccable.

Read also

Who is Aran Murphy? Age, parents, education, movies, profiles, net worth

READ ALSO: Dolly Parton's net worth: How much is the singer really worth?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Dolly Parton's net worth. The musician ranks among the richest singers and the wealthiest female musicians in the world.

In her career of over 40 years, she has released more than 41 top-10 country albums and 3,000 songs. Interestingly, she has sold over 100 million albums and several global awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel