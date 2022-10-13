Samuel L. Jackson's net worth and biography: Everything you need to know

Samuel L. Jackson is a force to reckon with in entertainment and showbiz. The popular actor has been featured in more than 150 films, making him one of the most sought-after actors and one of the richest. Abandoned by his dad when he was a young kid, he overcame the painful and challenging past to become one of the most successful Hollywood actors. What is Samuel L. Jackson's net worth with so many films to his name?

Samuel L. Jackson attends the "The Piano Lesson" Broadway photocall at The Skylark on September 07, 2022 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson is not only an actor but a producer as well. Samuel L. Jackson's net worth is estimated at $250 million. This is from his career earnings in the entertainment industry. It is believed that for a single starring role in a huge production, the actor bags a salary of about $10 to $20 million. For brief appearances, he garners about $4 to $6 million.

Samuel L. Jackson's profiles and bio

Full name Samuel L. Jackson Year of birth December 21, 1948 Age 73 years in 2022 Birthplace Washington, D.C Nationality American Profession Actor, film producer, TV producer, voice actor and singer Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife LaTanya Richardson Children Zoe (born in 1982) Height 6 feet 2 inches Instagram @samuelljackson Twitter @SamuelLJackson Facebook @Samuel L. Jackson Net worth $250 million

Early life

The actor was born on December 21, 1948, in Washington, D.C. Samuel L. Jackson's age is 73 years in 2022. He is the only child of his parents. His father's name was Roy, while his mother was Elizabeth. His father abandoned them, leaving him to be raised by his mother. Having attended several schools, the actor graduated from Riverside High School in Chattanooga. He later joined Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated with a degree in marine biology.

Samuel L. Jackson attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

His acting career started after he joined an acting group to earn extra credit. It was while there he realized his passion for acting. He then switched majors. In 1968 while in college, he participated as an usher during Martin Luther King, Jr.'s funeral in Atlanta. In 1969, he and other students held the College Board of trustee members hostage in a bid to request the school's curriculum reform.

As a result, he was charged and convicted of a second-degree felony. The actor was also suspended for two years. During this time, he worked as a social worker in the heart of Los Angeles. He eventually returned to college and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Drama in 1972.

Career

The movie started his career by featuring in several plays and TV films. He then relocated from his hometown, Atlanta, to New York. The actor spent the next decade appearing in stage productions such as A Soldier's Play in 1981. He then appeared in small roles such as School Daze in 1988 and Do the Right Thing in 1989.

Samuel L. Jackson attends the 2022 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

At this point in his career, the actor struggled with drug addiction. Luckily, he joined rehab and completed his time. Since then, he has appeared in many films. Some of Samuel L. Jackson's movies include:

Goodfellas 1990 Jungle Fever 1991 Patriot Games 1992 Amos & Andrew 1993 True Romance 1993 Jurassic Park 1993 Pulp Fiction 1994 A Time to Kill 1996 Jack Brown 1997 The Negotiator 1998 Snakes on a Plane 2006 Django Unchained 2012 Hateful Eight 2015 Kong: Skull Island 2017 The Incredibles 2004 (voice actor) The Incredibles 2 2018 (voice actor) Star Wars: The Clone Wars 2008 Turbo 2013

Is Samuel L. Jackson married?

The actor wed his wife in 1980. Samuel L. Jackson's wife is known as LaTanya Richardson, an actress and producer.

Samuel L. Jackson's children

The couple is parents to one daughter named Zoe, born in 1982. Samuel L. Jackson's child, Zoe, is 40 years old in 2022. The couple has been married for 42 years. During an interview with PEOPLE, the actor revealed that his family's love helped him pick up the broken pieces and become the man he is today.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" at Regency Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Source: Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson's best quotes

Apart from his talent in acting, Samuel is also talented in making remarks that are worth noting and remembering. Here are some of the actor's quotes that his fans love.

If you have an opportunity to use your voice, you should use it.

The best advice that was given to me was that I had to be ten times smarter, braver and more polite to be equal. So I did.

I've been fortunate to be in films that are classic, that are going to be around.

All movies aren't fun; some are hard work. You try to do something and convey a set of emotions that have to do with some real-life kind of stuff.

Take a stand for what's right. Raise a ruckus and make a change. You may not always be popular, but you'll be part of something larger and bigger and greater than yourself. Besides, making history is extremely cool.

What is Samuel L. Jackson's most famous role?

His role as hitman Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction became quite popular. He perfectly fits the role of a hitman who turns into a philosopher. The crime movie is full of drama with an ultra-hip plot.

How old was Samuel L. Jackson when he got his first big role?

The actor was 45 years old when he earned international recognition. He played the role of hitman Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction in 1994.

What is Samuel L. Jackson's highest-grossing movie?

The actor has appeared in various films that have seen him accumulate wealth. However, some films have seen him bagging huge earnings. For instance, Avengers: Endgame (2019) has a lifetime gross of $803,395,591.

Samuel L. Jackson's net worth has continued to rise over the years. His remarkable contribution to the entertainment world is impeccable.

