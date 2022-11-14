Carter Belfort's biography and facts: Life story of Jordan Belfort's son

Carter Belfort is a renowned American celebrity kid. To the world, he is better known as Jordan Belfort's son. His father is a respected former stockbroker, entrepreneur, speaker, and author, who, in 1999, pleaded guilty to several crimes related to stock market manipulation. He was also accused of operating a long-term scam involving penny stocks. Here is a glimpse of his life.

Carter is better known as Jordan Belfort's son. His father is a respected former stockbroker and speaker. Photo: @wolfofwallst, @therealdrnadine on Instagram (modified by author)

Carter is the younger son of the author of The Wolf of Wall Street. Carter Belfort's net worth is still under review. However, his father's net worth is estimated at −$100 million. This is a result of his heavy financial debts.

Carter Belfort's profiles and bio

Full name Carter James Belfort Year of birth August 15, 1995 Age 27 years as of 2022 Place of birth New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Gender Male Sexuality Straight Zodiac sign Leo Height 5 feet 2 inches Alma mater Los Angeles Film School Famous as Jordan Belfort's younger son Career vice-president of Brand Development at Global Motivation Inc Father Jordan Belfort Mother Nadine Caridi Sister Chandler Belfort Hair colour Black

What is Carter Belfort's age?

The Wolf of Wall Street author's younger son was born on August 15, 1995, in the United States of America. Carter James Belfort is 27 years as of 2022.

Carter was born on August 15, 1995, in the United States of America. Photo: @therealdrnadine on Instagram, @therealdrnadine on Twitter (modified by author)

Carter Belfort's education

The young lad attended Vistamar School, El Segundo, in Los Angeles. On completion, he went off to college. Carter Belfort's College is known as Muhlenberg. He attended the college from 2014 to 2015. He then joined the Los Angeles Film School, earning a Bachelor's degree in Arts, Entertainment, and Media Management.

Carter Belfort's rapper career

Interestingly, Jordan Belfort's son is also an occasional rapper and songwriter. He started showing interest in music at an early age. He has released two mix tapes, Off the Soul and The Drunken Poet.

What Does Carter Belfort do?

The young lad operates as the vice president of Brand Development at Global Motivation Inc., a company owned by his father. He joined the company in March 2020.

What Does Jordan Belfort's son do?

Before joining the company, he was a marketing intern at Elevator Studio and a corporate intern at ROAR.

Social media platforms

There is no official Carter Belfort Instagram handle. However, his parents are not shy when it comes to social media. His father's handle is @wolfofwallst, while his mother's handle is @therealdrnadine.

Was Jordan Belfort the CEO?

In the late 1980s, Carter Belfort's father started a financial firm known as Stratton Oakmont, a brokerage house. His firm thrived over the next couple of years. It was during his position at Stratton Oakmont that he committed his crimes. In 1999, the author and his associate Danny Porush were convicted of securities fraud and money laundering activities.

During his time in prison and sentencing, he authored two memoirs: The Wolf of Wall Street. This great read was popularised in 2013 during a movie starring popular actor Leonardo DiCaprio and produced by Martin Scorsese.

The entrepreneur later authored and released his second memoir in 2017, Way of the Wolf. This book received a bit of criticism as he was accused of making money from his story of money theft while his victims reaped nothing.

Does Jordan Belfort have a kid?

Nadine Caridi is now married to Johnny Mac. Photo: therealdrnadine on Instagram (modified by author)

Yes, the motivational speaker has two children with his second ex-wife Nadine Caridi. His firstborn is a daughter named Chandler Belfort and a son named Jordan Belfort.

The couple divorced in 2015 after accusations of domestic violence. Today, she goes by the name Caridi Macaluso and works as a therapist. She is now married to Johnny Mac, as posted on her Instagram platform.

Jordan Belfort's first wife was Denise Lombardo. They did not share any kids, and the couple divorced before Jordan started operating Stratton Oakmont.

Today, Jordan has married again. His wife is model and actress Cristina Invernizzi.

Jordan is now married to his model wife Cristina Invernizzi. Photo: @wolfofwallst on Instagram (modified by author)

The young entrepreneur has managed to keep his personal life under wraps. He has not made his relationship status public. There are no details of Carter Belfort's wife since he is not married yet.

Carter Belfort, Jordan Belfort's son, is leading a successful life at a young age. He has grown to be entrepreneur-sassy, just like his father. The world can only wait to see what he evolves to be in the future.

