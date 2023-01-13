Ashley Lovelace was an American social media celebrity and model. Her popularity on Instagram was growing fast before she decided to take her own life in January 2019. She was only 16.

Ashley's sudden and tragic passing shed light on the dark and negative influences of modern-age social media. Cyberbullying is quickly becoming a public health issue globally, but people only talk about it after tragedies.

Ashley Lovelace's profiles summary and bio

Full name Ashley Monet Lovelace Date of birth 7th November 2002 Date of death 21st January 2019 Age at death 16 years Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Abington, Pennsylvania, United States Residence at time of death Las Vegas, Nevada Cause of death Suicide Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Korean and African-American Height 1.58 m Gender Female Parents Terrance Lovelace and Stacey Pak Siblings Five, including two step-siblings Education Sierra Vista High School Profession Instagram star and model Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

How did Ashley Lovelace pass away?

The social media celebrity took her own life on 21st January 2019. She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lovelace had underlying mental health issues, which escalated when she experienced cyberbullying.

How old was Ashley Lovelace?

The Instagram star was born on 7th November 2002, in Abington, Pennsylvania, United States. She was 16 years old at the time of her tragic passing.

Who are Ashley Lovelace's parents?

Ashley's father is Terrance Lovelace, an African American, while her mother is Stacey Pak, a South Korean. She has three siblings, Yunte, Maya, and Keyan, and two stepsiblings, Talisha and Amir. Her family relocated to Las Vegas when she was five years old. The influencer had a passion for singing, fashion, and modelling while growing up. She attended Sierra Vista High School.

What is Ashley Lovelace's Instagram?

Lovelace was active on social media, especially Instagram, where she used to post fashion-related pictures and videos of her singing. She joined the photo-sharing app in June 2018, and her following grew to over 400 thousand followers, but online bullies would attack her at every chance they got. Ashley Lovelace's bullying became too much for her to handle. She also suffered from depression and anxiety.

Her family did not blame anyone for her fatal decision. Ashley Lovelace's Instagram is currently being managed by her mother. She occasionally posts tributes to her daughter and even started the Ashley Lovelace Foundation to help raise awareness on internet bullying, suicide prevention, and battling depression.

Did Ashley Lovelace have TikTok?

Yes. Her account, @ashley._lovelacee, currently has over 55.6 thousand followers and more than 1.4 million likes. She also opened a YouTube account, @misslovelace4348, in September 2018, and currently has over 96.1 thousand subscribers. She only posted one YouTube video titled, Welcome To My Channel! Q&A, and it has garnered more than 1.4 million views.

Ashley Lovelace's social media presence is still felt despite her tragic passing. According to those who knew her, she was a vibrant soul with a bright and promising future.

