How did Ashley Lovelace pass away? The untold story of the social media personality
by  Eunice Njoki

Ashley Lovelace was an American social media celebrity and model. Her popularity on Instagram was growing fast before she decided to take her own life in January 2019. She was only 16.

Ashley Lovelace's bio
Ashley was an American social media celebrity. Photo: @bboogie_, @MyaMorg56787449 on Twitter (modified by author)
Ashley's sudden and tragic passing shed light on the dark and negative influences of modern-age social media. Cyberbullying is quickly becoming a public health issue globally, but people only talk about it after tragedies.

Ashley Lovelace's profiles summary and bio

Full nameAshley Monet Lovelace
Date of birth7th November 2002
Date of death21st January 2019
Age at death16 years
Birth signScorpio
Place of birthAbington, Pennsylvania, United States
Residence at time of deathLas Vegas, Nevada
Cause of deathSuicide
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed Korean and African-American
Height1.58 m
GenderFemale
ParentsTerrance Lovelace and Stacey Pak
SiblingsFive, including two step-siblings
EducationSierra Vista High School
ProfessionInstagram star and model
Social mediaInstagramTikTokYouTube

How did Ashley Lovelace pass away?

The social media celebrity took her own life on 21st January 2019. She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lovelace had underlying mental health issues, which escalated when she experienced cyberbullying.

How old was Ashley Lovelace?

The Instagram star was born on 7th November 2002, in Abington, Pennsylvania, United States. She was 16 years old at the time of her tragic passing.

Who are Ashley Lovelace's parents?

Ashley Lovelace's family
The Instagram model had five siblings. Photo: @misslovelacee on Twitter (modified by author)
Ashley's father is Terrance Lovelace, an African American, while her mother is Stacey Pak, a South Korean. She has three siblings, Yunte, Maya, and Keyan, and two stepsiblings, Talisha and Amir. Her family relocated to Las Vegas when she was five years old. The influencer had a passion for singing, fashion, and modelling while growing up. She attended Sierra Vista High School.

What is Ashley Lovelace's Instagram?

Lovelace was active on social media, especially Instagram, where she used to post fashion-related pictures and videos of her singing. She joined the photo-sharing app in June 2018, and her following grew to over 400 thousand followers, but online bullies would attack her at every chance they got. Ashley Lovelace's bullying became too much for her to handle. She also suffered from depression and anxiety.

Her family did not blame anyone for her fatal decision. Ashley Lovelace's Instagram is currently being managed by her mother. She occasionally posts tributes to her daughter and even started the Ashley Lovelace Foundation to help raise awareness on internet bullying, suicide prevention, and battling depression.

Ashley Lovelace's social media
The model was active on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Photo: @misslovelacee on Instagram (modified by author)
Did Ashley Lovelace have TikTok?

Yes. Her account, @ashley._lovelacee, currently has over 55.6 thousand followers and more than 1.4 million likes. She also opened a YouTube account, @misslovelace4348, in September 2018, and currently has over 96.1 thousand subscribers. She only posted one YouTube video titled, Welcome To My Channel! Q&A, and it has garnered more than 1.4 million views.

Ashley Lovelace's social media presence is still felt despite her tragic passing. According to those who knew her, she was a vibrant soul with a bright and promising future.

