How much does YouTube pay in South Africa(with examples)

Did you know that the first video on YouTube is titled Me at the Zoo? It was uploaded on April 23, 2005, 8:31:52 p.m. It seems like a long time, right? Since then, the platform has transformed into one of the largest online video sharing and social media platforms. Many people have become millionaires, and the Mzansi nation has not been left out. So, how does YouTube pay in South Africa?

Like most of the world, YouTube in South Africa has become one of the most popular video-sharing platforms. But, how much does YouTube pay you in South Africa?

Does YouTube pay in South Africa?

Yes, it does. Like all other countries, the Google video platform pays those who own channels. How much do YouTubers make? In general, YouTubers charge brands anywhere from $10 to $50 per 1,000 views, depending on the pending video's estimated amount of total views. If the video hits 1 million views, the YouTuber makes anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000.

How much do YouTubers earn in South Africa?

In SA, a channel's earnings are dependent on views rather than subscriptions. However, the higher the following you have, the more likely you get a lot of views. The average person on the platform earns around $18 for every 1,000 ad views. Additional revenue streams, such as affiliate marketing and goods, allow you to make more.

How many subscribers do you need to get paid on YouTube in South Africa?

To start earning money directly through the platform, you must have a least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the past year. Once you reach that, you can apply to YouTube's Partner Program and monetize your channel through ads, subscriptions, and channel memberships.

The number of subscribers determines how successful your channel will be. If your content is interesting, then more people will want to keep up with your videos.

How do YouTubers get paid in South Africa?

In SA, you can make money on your YouTube channel through the following features. Advertising revenue: Get ad revenue from display, overlay, and video ads. Channel memberships: Your members make recurring monthly payments in exchange for special perks that you offer.

Those compensated by the Partner Program make money based on the number of times their views are viewed. Google AdSense is used to host these. Therefore, it is crucial to begin by registering for an AdSense account.

When applying for a Partner Programme, the platform will review your videos to ensure your content aligns with its policies. Then, payments are made to your AdSense account, and once your account has $100, you can withdraw.

The amount you make is dependent on how your viewers interact with ads. There are various forms of advertising. Therefore, some marketers pay per click while others pay per view.

People also make money by adding affiliate links in their descriptions, direct advertising, or offering products.

Top 5 wealthiest YouTubers in South Africa in 2022

Many people in South Africa have made a fortune from the platform. These are some of the richest YouTubers in South Africa with their net worths.

1. Die Antwoord: $5 million

The Antwoord group is the richest YouTube group in South Africa, with a net worth of $5 million. The group comprises Watkin Tudor "Ninja" Jones and Anri "Yolandi Visser" du Toit, a male/female duo, and producers HITEK5000 and Lil2Hood. The group's channel has 3.23 million subscribers with 1.08 billion views.

2. Pastor Alph Lukau: $1 billion

Pastor Alph Lukau is a Bible Scholar, renowned International Speaker, and Power Televangelist. He is also the founder and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International and ministers in different platforms worldwide. Although he has made his fortune from mainly his work as a minister, his channel, which has 1.33 million subscribers and 316 million views, has also been his wealth generator.

3. DJ Arch Jnr: $600 thousand

South African DJing prodigy rocketed to fame at only three years old after videos of his mixes went viral on YouTube. He then dazzled the nation by winning the popular television competition, South Africa's Got Talent, in 2015. His channel has 1.1 million subscribers, with 174 million views.

4. Noel Deyzel: $550 thousand

Noel Deyzel, formerly WanderBoy2010, is a South African fitness star, TikTok star, and bodybuilder known for his shorter fitness videos that last under 2 minutes. His channel has 1.81 million subscribers with 311,283,849 views.

5. Nasty C: $2 million

Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, known professionally as Nasty C, is a South African rapper, songwriter, and record producer. His channel has 887K subscribers with 132,220,828 views.

So, how much does YouTube pay in South Africa? The article above contains all the information. Keep in mind that it takes a lot of work to make it on YouTube, and most people on the platform have become successful through consistency.

