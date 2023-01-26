Who is Ram Selvarajah? Meet Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's parents

Ram Selvarajah is popularly known as Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's father. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Tamil-Canadian actress known for her reading role as Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever in 2020 and Priya in the Pixar film Turning Red, released in 2022. She was born and raised in Mississauga, Ontario. She graduated from Meadowvale Secondary school.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's parents migrated to Canada as refugees from Sri Lanka due to civil war. Her father's name is Ram Selvarajah, and her mother is Kiruthiha Kulendiren. Thus, Ramakrishnan identifies herself as a Tamil Canadian rather than a Sri Lankan.

Ram Selvarajah's family

Ram has two children: a daughter named Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, an actress, and a son named Bishwaa Ramakrishnan, a professional musician.

Where is Ram Selvarajah's place of birth?

He was born in Sri Lanka but fled with his family to Canada during the Sri Lankan civil war against the Tamil citizens.

What is Ram Selvarajah's occupation?

Ramakrishnan's father works as a system analyst at the Government of Ontario, according to his LinkedIn. He has worked for the government for 14 years, beginning his career in January 2008. He only came to the limelight following his celebrity daughter.

Above is all you need to know about Ram Selvarajah, famously known as Ramakrishnan's father. He likes to maintain his life private and only came to the limelight due to her daughter's publicity.

