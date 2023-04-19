Who is Linda Cardellini's daughter? All about Lilah-Rose Rodriguez

American actress Linda Cardellini had various successful TV roles, most notably for her role as Velma Dinkley in the live-action Scooby-Doo films, which gained general commercial success. Although significantly famous, she is less forthcoming about her private life, including her children. However, what do we know about her daughter, Lilah-Rose Rodriguez?

Considering how immensely private the actress is about her personal life, there is not much information about Linda Cardellini’s daughter. However, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Lilah-Rose Rodriguez Date of birth 29 February 2012 Age 11 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace California, USA Religious beliefs Catholic Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Light brown Parents Steven Rodriguez and Linda Cardellini Native language English

The youngster has no siblings and is still too young. However, here is the little information we could find about her and her famous parents.

Is Linda Cardellini married?

First, let us discuss what we know about her mother, Linda. Among the many questions fans want to be answered is who the star is married to. Linda Cardellini’s husband-to-be is actor Steven Rodriguez.

A young Linda Cardellini met her now fiancé Steven while they were both children at the same school but went many years not staying in contact. Linda Cardellini and Steven Rodriguez reconnected in their adult years and have been engaged since 2013.

Does Linda Cardellini have a child?

So, how many kids does Linda Cardellini have? Besides Lilah Rodriguez, the actress does not have any other children. Steven also has no other children besides the one daughter he and his future wife share.

Linda Cardellini’s family

The actress's parents are Lorraine (Hernan) and Wayne David Cardellini. Her father is a businessman, but little about her mother is known. She is allegedly the youngest of four children, but details regarding Linda Cardellini’s siblings remain unknown.

Does Linda Cardellini have cancer?

Like many other actresses in the spotlight, Linda has had to deal with online speculations about her on-screen characters. She plays a character named Judy on the hit comedy series Dead To Me, who contracts cancer. Despite her character's health issues, she is cancer-free herself.

When was Lilah-Rose Rodriguez born?

Lilah-Rose Rodriguez’s birthday falls on 29 February 2012. This makes Lilah-Rose Rodriguez’s age 11 years in 2023, and she is a Pisces.

Lilah-Rose Rodriguez’s relationship status

Considering she is only in her childhood, she has no relationship status available. There will likely be more updates in this regard once she is older.

Lilah-Rose Rodriguez’s profiles

The celebrity child is too young for social media and has no active profiles. Her mother's Instagram profile can be found under @lindacardellini, with 680K followers. Her Twitter handle is @lindacardellini, where she has 87.5K followers.

Regarding Lilah-Rose Rodriguez’s height, there is no available information. Her mother's height is 160 cm, while her father's height is reported to be 180 cm.

Regarding Lilah-Rose Rodriguez’s net worth, it remains to be discovered due to her age. Her mother's net worth is between $9 million and $12 million but has yet to be confirmed by an authoritative source. Steven Rodriguez's net worth is reported to be anywhere from $1 million to $2 million.

Considering how young Lilah-Rose Rodriguez is, little is known about her life. But, more information will likely be available as she ages, including whether she has decided to follow in her famous partners' footsteps and enter the world of entertainment.

