The untold story of Chrissy Metz's ex-husband, Martyn Eaden

Martyn Eaden is a copywriter and journalist better recognised as Chrissy Metz's ex-husband. Chrissy Metz is an American actress best known for portraying Kate Pearson in This Is Us, the American family drama series. In the show, Kate struggles with her eating habits and body image.

Metz has been nominated for an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards for playing Kate in This Is Us. Photo: @Celebfamily1 on Twitter and @chrissymetz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Martyn Eaden and Chrissy were married for less than seven years. After their divorce, Martyn went back to living a private life. His absence on social media does not help; hence, going through these details does more than answer the question, who is Chrissy Metz's ex-husband?

Martyn Eaden's profile summary and bio

Full name Martyn Eaden Gender Male Date of birth 10th April 1970 Age 53 years (as f May 2023) Birthday 10th April Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Hampshire, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 180 cm or 5'11" Weight 74 kg or 163 lbs Marital status Divorced Famous as Chrissy Metz's ex-husband

Martyn Eaden's age

As of May 2023, he is 53 years old. He was born on 10th April 1970, in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

Career

After completing his education in his hometown, Martyn relocated to London to pursue a career in writing. His first job was as a freelance writer, and he wrote contributing articles to publications such as The Times, The Guardian and The Independent.

Martyn Eden also worked with TV production teams, including popular British shows Coronation Street and EastEnders. He later joined West Coast Company as a journalist and freelance screenwriter.

He was involved in the production of Death Factory, Steven Judd's horror thriller, in 2014. He also created the screenplay for Spurned, Merik Tadros' short drama, in 2016.

Metz hails from Homestead, Florida and is the middle child of five siblings. Photo: Maarten de Boer

Source: Getty Images

Chrissy Metz and Martyn Eaden

Martyn Eaden is currently single. He was previously married to Chrissy Metz, prompting the question, how did Chrissy Metz meet her husband? Martyn and Chrissy met on a dating app. Eaden lived in Sheffield, England, while Chrissy was in the USA. They were in a long-distance relationship for a year.

Martyn Eaden's wedding

Martyn flew to the USA to meet Chrissy for the first time. They formed an instant connection immediately and took their relationship to the next level. They had their wedding in 2008 in a small ceremony since their family members could not make it to the venue in Santa Barbara, California.

Unfortunately, their love story did not have a happily-ever-after ending. They parted ways in January 2013. Eaden initiated the divorce process in November 2014, but they finalised the process in December 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.

Portraying Kate Pearson in This Is Us is her most notable acting role. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Is Chrissy Metz in a relationship?

Since the divorce, the This Is Us star has been in at least two relationships. Chrissy started dating Bradley Collins, her current boyfriend, in 2020. Bradley Collins is a songwriter based in Nashville.

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins met on a dating app. They shared their love story on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Chrissy previously dated Josh Stancil between 2016 and 2018. On the other hand, Martyn lives away from the limelight; hence, it is unclear whether he has moved on.

Does Chrissy Metz have children?

As of May 2023, Chrissy has no biological or adopted children. However, has an Old English Sheepdog, which is like family to her.

Martyn Eaden's weight loss

Martyn has no social media presence; hence, keeping up with his body transformation is quite the task. Meanwhile, his ex-wife has lost significant weight over the years.

So, how much does Chrissy Metz weigh? She weighs 182 pounds after undergoing a massive transformation after taking up a calorie-deficit challenge. She shed 100 pounds in five months.

She has been obese for the better part of her life. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Martyn Eaden's net worth

Martyn has not publicly disclosed details about his finances. On the other hand, his ex-wife is worth $7 million, earned from her acting career. She bags $250,000 per episode.

Martyn Eaden, Chrissy Metz's ex-husband, prefers a private life. Nonetheless, his biography compiles the known details about his life.

READ ALSO: American singer Isaiah Silva's bio: Meet Frances Bean Cobain's husband

Briefly.co.za compiled details about Isaiah Silva's bio. Isaiah Silva is an American musician, guitarist and lead vocalist of The Eeries rock band. He is also famous for being part of Katy Perry's supporting band.

Besides his flourishing music career, Isaiah is known for being Frances Bean Cobain's ex-husband. Frances Bean Cobain is an American model and visual artist.

Source: Briefly News