The untold story of the death of Jack Benny Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s son

Jack Benny Lynn is the son of the late American country singer Loretta Lynn. Unfortunately, Jack passed away in 1994 at the age of 34. Loretta was heartbroken when Benny died–she would pay tribute to Benny yearly on the anniversary of his death until she died in her sleep in October 2022.

Jack Benny Lynn, 34, eldest son of Country Singer Loretta Lynn, drowned while trying to cross the Duck River on horseback. Photo: Bettmann

Jack Benny's death left a gap in his mother's heart. Jack was among the late country singer’s favourite children. The two shared a close bond. Patsy, his sibling, revealed that their mother had a special affection for her late brother. The news of his death tore Loretta into pieces.

Jack Benny Lynn's profile summary and bio

Full name Jack Benny Lynn Gender Male Date of birth 7 December 1949 Age at death 34 years old (as of July 1984) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, United States Place of death Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Oliver Lynn Mother Loretta Lynn Siblings 5 (Ernest Ray Lynn, Betty Sue, Patsy, Peggy, Cissy) Wife Barbara Ex-wife Patricia (Sanders) Kirk Children 3 (Lora Kay, Jeffrey Allen, Jenny Jack) Profession Blacksmith, horse trainer, horseback rider

What was Jack Benny Lynn’s age at death?

The horseback trainer was 34 years old at death (July 1984). He was born on 7 December 1949 in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, United States. According to People magazine, Benny was named after his mother’s favourite comedian, who also goes by the same name.

Jack Benny Lynn’s parents were blessed with six children, and Jack was the firstborn son in his family. Overall, he was the second-born child. Jack Benny Lynn’s siblings are Ernest Ray Lynn, Betty Sue, Patsy, Peggy, and Cissy Lynn.

How did Loretta Lynn's son die?

Loretta Lynn and her family attended her induction Into The Nashville Walk Of Fame on June 4, 2015, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Many people have speculated Jack Benny Lynn’s cause of death. According to The New York Times, he died while trying to cross Duck River on horseback. His body was found in the river near Hurricane Mills, a family property.

The news of Loretta Lynn’s son drowning reached her while on a road tour. She had checked into a hospital due to exhaustion when her husband arrived to deliver the bad news in person. Sources close to the family reported that her son’s death took a toll on her personal and career life.

Jack Benny Lynn’s career

Unlike some of his children, Jack was not interested in music. He worked at the family’s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Benny was a blacksmith, horse trainer and horseback rider. He would stay behind to manage the family business.

Jack Benny Lynn’s wife

The late horseback rider was married to a woman named Barbara at her demise. Since his demise, Barbara has avoided the limelight. Initially, he was married to Patricia (Sanders) Kirk–his high school girlfriend. Sadly, she also passed on in 2010.

Who are Jack Benny Lynn’s children?

Loretta Lynn’s son had three children–two daughters and one son. He shared two children with Patricia, namely Lora Kay and Jeffrey Allen. His second marriage to Barbara resulted in the birth of his third child, Jenny Jack.

How many children did Loretta Lynn lose?

Twin sisters Patsy (L) and Peggy Lynn, daughters of singer Loretta Lynn, perform at Adrian Phillips Ballroom July 31, 2004, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Donald B. Kravitz

The late country singer gave birth to six children. How many of Loretta Lynn's children are still alive? Of the six children, only four are alive: Ernest Ray Lynn, Clara Marie, and twins Patsy Eileen and Peggy Jean. Her late children are Betty Sue (who passed away in 2013) and Jack Benny (who passed away in 1984).

Jack Benny Lynn was the firstborn son of singer Loretta Lynn and Oliver Lynn. He passed away in 1984, leaving behind three children and a wife. Benny died tragically by drowning while trying to cross a river near their family’s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

