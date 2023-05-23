Get to know Stef Bos: Biography of a South African-based Dutch singer

Who is Stef Bos? Born Steven 'Stef' Bos, he is a Dutch singer who came to the limelight following his breakthrough single Papa, released in 1990. Despite singing in Dutch, Steven has been successful in many countries, such as the Netherlands, Belgium, and South Africa.

Stef Bos wanted to be a teacher before he enrolled at Studio Herman Teirlinck in Antwerp, Belgium, where he began writing songs. He is celebrated for writing Belgium's 1989 Eurovision Song Contest entry Door de Wind. He later teamed up with celebrated artists to release some of South Africa's top-ranking songs.

Stef Bos's profile and bio

Full name Steven "Stef" Bos Stage name Stef Bos Date of birth July 12, 1961 Age 61 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Veenandaal, Utrecht Country Netherlands Nationality Dutch Current residence Cape Town, South Africa Occupation Singer Gender Male Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Varenka Paschke (m. 2009) Children Kolya, Lorelei and Vonkie Parents Neeltje Bos, Bert Bos Famous as Dutch singer Net worth $300,000

How old is Stef Bos?

Steven was born on July 12, 1961, in Veenandaal, Utrecht, Netherlands. Stef Bos's age is 61 years as of 2023.

What is Stef Bos's nationality?

Bos was born in the Netherlands but lives in Cape Town, South Africa. He holds Dutch nationality.

Where is Stef Bos's family?

Stef and his wife, Paschke, have three children: a son named Koyla and two daughters, Lorelei and Vonkie. He spends time with his family in Germany and Cape Town, South Africa.

Who is Stef Bos's wife?

Steven married his wife, Varenka Paschke, in 2009. Paschke is an artist born in 1976 in Cape Town, South Africa. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Drama & Psychology from the University of Stellenbosch and a BA in Fine Art from the Michaelis School of Fine Art, where she majored in painting.

Stef Bos's career

Steven started his music career in 1989 when he wrote Door de Wind. In 1990, he released his first hit, Papa. In 1993, Steven collaborated with two famous South African singers, Johannes Kerkorrel and Thandie Klaasen, and released an album, Together as One. After the album, he fell in love with South Africa and the Afrikaans language.

In 2009, Bos collaborated with Metropole Orchestra for Een Ander Licht. In 2010, he celebrated his 20th anniversary with the release of Dit Is Nu Later. His successful music career has earned him awards and endorsement deals.

Stef Bos albums

Below are some of the albums he has released over the years. Some of the albums he has released solo, while others he has collaborated with other top singers:

1990: Is dit nu later

1992: Tussen de liefde en de leegte

1995: Schaduw in de nacht

1997: De onderstroom

1998: Stad en land – Live 92/98

2000: Beste van Bos (South Africa)

2000: Noord & Zuid (Het beste van Stef Bos)

2001: Van Mpumalanga tot die Kaap

2003: Donker en licht

2003: Donker en licht (Limited edition, South Africa, 5000 copies)

2003: Donker en licht (Limited edition, 3000 copies)

2005: Ruimtevaarder (South Africa)

2005: Ruimtevaarder

2009: In een ander licht

2013: Mooie waanzinnige wereld

2015: Sprong in de tijd

Stef Bos’s songs

Here are some of his songs. Stef has sung in Dutch and also the Afrikaans language:

1990: Is dit nu later

1990: Gek Zijn Is Gezond

1991: Laat Vandaag Een Dag Zijn

1991: Papa

1 991: Breek De Stilte

1991: Wat een wonder

1992: Jij Bent Voor Mij

1994: Hilton Barcelona

1995: Twee Mannen Zo Stil

1995: Vrouwen Aan De Macht

1996: Schaduw In De Nacht

1996: Two Of A Kind

1996: Onder In My Whiskeyglas

1997: De Dag Zal Komen

What is Stef Bos's net worth?

The celebrated Dutch singer has a net worth estimated at $300,000. He derives his income from his music career and endorsement deals.

Above is a biography of Stef Bos, a South Africa-based Dutch singer. He has built a solid fan base, giving him global publicity, and has garnered immense respect in the South African music industry.

