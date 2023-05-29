How did Debra McCurdy die? Here is everything we know about her life

Debra McCurdy was an American celebrity parent known for being the mother of actress Jennette McCurdy. Jennette is known for her role as Sam Puckett in the Nickelodeon hit series iCarly and its spinoff Sam and Cat. What happened to Debra McCurdy?

Debra is the mother of former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Debra played a huge role in Jennette's successful acting career from a young age. However, the iCarly star felt exploited and betrayed by her mother, who failed to protect her from Hollywood. In her book, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the actress details her childhood experiences and how she felt free after Debbie's death.

Debra McCurdy's profiles summary and bio

Full name Debra Leel LaBeaf McCurdy Other names Debbie Date of birth 17th July 1957 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Long Beach, Los Angeles, California, United States Date of death 20th September 2013 Place of death Garden Grove, Orange County, California, United States Age at death 56 years Cause of death Cancer Nationality American Religion Christianity Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Separated Husband Mark McCurdy Children Four, including Jennette McCurdy Known for Being the mother of Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy

What type of cancer did Debra McCurdy have?

Debra was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 1995 and was treated. After 15 years of remission, the cancer returned in 2010, but unfortunately, this time, it had spread throughout her body and into the brain. She succumbed on 20th September 2013 in Garden Grove, Orange County, California.

In 2011, Debbie's daughter Jennette detailed her mother's struggle with cancer in a Wall Street Journal essay, Off-Camera, My Mom's Fight With Cancer. Her message was,

I can't imagine how difficult it must be for my mother to tolerate all she has gone through and continues to go through - the pain, the worry and the battle. She wakes up every day hurting and goes to sleep, hurting even more.

The iCarly star adds;

I was mad that my mother had to go through such a terrible thing again. I was confused as to how it could come back after 15 years of living cancer-free and perplexed that the doctors hadn't found it sooner.

Jennette narrated her mother's cancer struggles in a 2011 Wall Street Journal. Photo: JB Lacroix

How old was Debra McCurdy when she died?

She was born on 17th July 1957, in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California. Debra McCurdy's age at the time of her unfortunate death in 2013 was 56 years.

Debra McCurdy's parents

Her father, Roland Joseph LaBeaf, passed away on 2nd February 2004 at 74. Little is known about her mother.

Debra McCurdy's husband and children

Debbie was married to Mark McCurdy, an American businessman. During their marriage, she had a long-term affair, but Mark decided to stick around following her cancer diagnosis, although they used to fight a lot.

Debra had four children, including sons Marcus, Dustin McCurdy, and Scott and daughter Jennette. She had one child with her husband Mark and welcomed her other three kids from her extramarital affairs.

Former Nickelodeon actress Jennette has three brothers. Photo: Michael Tran

Why did Jennette McCurdy write a book about her mom?

Despite hurting because of her mother's medical struggles, Jennette was relieved by Debra McCurdy's death in 2013. In her 2022 memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette accuses her mother of emotional abuse and failing to protect her from the dangers of Hollywood as a young actress.

The Nickelodeon star was introduced to acting at age six. Talking to People in 2021, she revealed, "My earliest memories of childhood were of heaviness and chaos." She adds, "My mom had always dreamt of being a famous actor, and she became obsessed with making me a star."

During an appearance on Jada Smith's Red Table Talk, Jennette read a disturbing Debra McCurdy email. Her mother talked about being disappointed in her daughter. The email reads in part;

Where did she go, and who is this monster that has replaced her? You're an ugly monster now. I told your brothers about you, and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you.

Jennette's brothers remained supportive of their sister throughout her therapy. She quit acting several years after her mother's passing but is still friends with her iCarly co-star Miranda Cosgrove.

Jennette and Miranda Cosgrove are friends. Photo: Kevin Winter

Does Jennette McCurdy have a relationship with her biological father?

Jennette grew up knowing Mark McCurdy was her father. Mark revealed the truth about her paternity after a year and a half following Debra's death. Talking to Drew Barrymore, the former Nickelodeon star opened up about the moment she learnt about her dad.

I remember feeling like I got the wind knocked out of me. My mouth was really dry.

The iCarly actress met her biological dad, Andrew, for the first time in her 20s.

Jennette quit Hollywood after her mother's passing. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Debra McCurdy's interesting life story continues to make global headlines several years after her death. Her long battle with cancer made Jennette sympathize with her, but the former iCarly actress resented her at the same time for making her a Hollywood star against her will.

