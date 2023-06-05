Saifoulaye Freeman's bio: Get to know Morgan Freeman's son

Saifoulaye Freeman is best known for being Morgan Freeman's son. Morgan Freeman is one of the wealthiest and most accomplished actors in Hollywood. Despite his career success, he has had quite a tumultuous dating. These details about his son explain why.

Saifoulaye Freeman has managed to stay away from the limelight. As a result, not much information about his life is publicly available. However, here is all that is available regarding Saifoulaye Freeman's biography.

Saifoulaye Freeman's profile summary and bio

Full name Saifoulaye Freeman Gender Male Year of birth 1960 Age 63 years (as of 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Grey Eye colour Dark brown Height 5'8" Father Morgan Freeman Siblings 3 (Alfonso, Deena and Morgana) Famous for Being Morgan Freeman's son

Saifoulaye Freeman's age

Saifoulaye (aged 63 years as of 2023) was born in 1960. However, details about his birthdate are not publicly available. Morgan Freeman's age at the time of his son's birth was 23 years.

Saifoulaye Freeman's parents

In the same vein, information about Saifoulaye Morgan's mother remains a mystery. According to available details about Morgan Freeman's marriages, the acclaimed actor and director were never married to Saifoulaye's mother; hence, he was born out of wedlock.

Morgan Freeman is an American actor, producer, director and narrator famous for his distinctively deep voice. His acting career spans over five decades, and some of his notable awards include an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Some of Morgan Freeman's acting credits include:

Lucy

The Dark Knight

Unforgiven

Street Smart

The Shawshank Redemption

Invictus

Lean On Me

Se7en

Saifoulaye Freeman's siblings

Morgan Freeman dated several women apart from Saifoulaye's mother. He only married two of them, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw, between 1967 and 1979, and Myrna Colley-Lee, between 1984 and 2010.

Saifoulaye has three siblings born from his father's relationship. Since his mother lives away from the limelight, it is unclear whether he has half-brothers and half-sisters from his mother's side.

So, how many biological children does Morgan Freeman have? The award-winning actor has four children, three biological and one adopted child. Outlined below are snippets of who Saifoulaye's siblings are.

Alfonso Freeman

Alfonso is the eldest of Morgan Freeman's children. He was born on 13th September 1959 in Los Angeles, USA, to the actor and Loletha Adkins.

Alfonso went to Campton High School and later joined California State University to study art. Just like his father, Alfonso is an actor known for the following roles:

The Bucket List

The Retrieval

Under Suspicion

Se7en

Morgana Freeman

Morgana is Saifoulaye's sister. She was born to Morgan and Jeanette Adair Bradshaw in Memphis, Tennessee. Despite her dad's popularity, she maintains a low profile. She has an acting credit for her feature in Death of a Prophet.

Deena Freeman

Deena is Saifoulaye's stepsister. Morgan Freeman adopted her after marrying Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. She was born on 11th February 1956 in Palo Alto, California, USA.

Deena is married to Edwin Hines, and they share a daughter, E'Dena Hines. Unfortunately, E'Dena was murdered in August 2018 by her estranged boyfriend. She was 33 years old when she died.

Saifoulaye Freeman's net worth

Morgan Freeman's son has not disclosed what he does for a living. Morgan Freeman's net worth is $250 million, accumulated over the years of his career in acting.

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions give snippets of Morgan's family and the latest updates about his life.

Does Morgan Freeman have a child?

Yes, he does. He has four children.

Why does Morgan Freeman wear a glove on his left hand?

The actor often wears a pair of compression gloves because of an injury he sustained in 2008 after his car flipped over severally on the Mississippi highway. The fatal accident left his left hand paralysed.

How old was Morgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption?

The actor portrayed Ellis Boyd 'Red' Redding in The Shawshank Redemption. He was 57 years old in the movie.

A look into Saifoulaye Freeman's life gives snippets of his family, their success and whereabouts. Despite his father's fame, he prefers living away from the limelight.

