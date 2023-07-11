What is Bebe Rexha's net worth? Bebe Rexha, whose real name is Bleta Rexha, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. She has written chart-topping songs for famous artists like Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Tinashe, and Pitbull. Rexha's family background and cultural heritage have significantly influenced her life and music.

Rexha was passionate about music from a young age and began singing and playing various instruments. Throughout her career, she has been known for her powerful vocals, charismatic stage presence, and honest songwriting. Her music often explores themes of empowerment, love, and self-acceptance. After this immense success, fans have been curious about Bebe Rexha's net worth.

Bebe Rexha's profiles and bio

How old is Bebe Rexha?

She was born on August 30, 1989, in Brooklyn, New York City, to Albanian parents. Bebe Rexha's age is 33 years as of 2023, and she holds American nationality.

What is Bebe Rexha's race?

Rexha's ethnicity is Albanian-American. Her parents are of Albanian descent, and she has often spoken about her Albanian heritage and its influence on her life and music. Her father is Flamur Rexha, born in Debar, North Macedonia. Her mother, Bukurije Rexha, was born in the United States to an Albanian family.

Bebe Rexh's education

She attended Tottenville High School on Staten Island, where she participated in the choir and musicals. After high school, she enrolled at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston but dropped out during her first year to pursue a music career.

What is Bebe Rexha's height?

Rexha is approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall. Bebe Rexha's eye colour is brown, and her natural hair is dark brown.

Is Bebe Rexha married?

Rexha is not married. However, she has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, expressing her support for their rights and equality. She has also described her sexual orientation as fluid.

How did Bebe Rexha get famous?

Bebe Rexha initially gained recognition as a songwriter, penning songs for various artists. In 2013, she co-wrote the chart-topping hit The Monster by Eminem and Rihanna. This success led her to collaborate with other notable artists, including Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, and Tinashe.

In 2015, Rexha released her debut solo single, I Can't Stop Drinking About You, which gained attention and paved the way for her solo career. She signed with Warner Bros Records and released several successful singles, including Me, Myself & I with G-Eazy, In the Name of Love with Martin Garrix, and I Got You.

In 2018, Bebe Rexha achieved mainstream success with her breakthrough single, Meant to Be, featuring country duo Florida Georgia Line. The song topped the charts in several countries and became one of the longest-running number-one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It also earned her Grammy Award nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song.

Rexha released her debut studio album, Expectations, in 2018, which featured a mix of pop, R&B, and country influences. The album spawned successful singles such as I'm a Mess and Last Hurrah.

Bebe Rexha's talent and success have earned her numerous accolades, including Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards nominations, and a Daytime Emmy Award.

Bebe Rexha's songs

Bebe Rexha's collaborations with famous artists played a significant role in raising her profile. Below are some of her other top hits:

2016: In the Name of Love

2023: I'm Good

2018: Say My Name

2017: Meant to Be

2018: I'm a Mess

2021: Baby, I'm Jealous

2021: Break My Heart Myself

2018: I Got You

2015: I'm Gonna Show You Crazy

2023: Stars

2019: Girl in the Mirror

2017: The Way I Are

2023: Heart Wants What It Wants

2016: No Broken Hearts

2019: You Can't Stop The Girl

Is Bebe Rexha on Instagram?

The celebrated singer is on Instagram, boasting over 11 million followers. Her handle is @beberexha.

How much money did Bebe Rexha make?

The celebrated American musician has a net worth estimated at $5 million. She has derived her wealth from her successful music career and business. Her accomplishments go beyond her musical endeavours, as she has ventured into entrepreneurial pursuits, showcasing her business acumen.

Above is everything you need to know about Bebe Rexha's net worth, career, and life. Through her undeniable musical talent, memorable collaborations, and chart-topping hits, Bebe has gained fame and a dedicated fan base. Her unique style, passionate vocals, and relatable songwriting have played a crucial role in her journey to becoming a prominent figure in the music industry.

