Bebe Rexha's boyfriends: List of men she has dated in the past

Pop princess Bebe Rexha is an outspoken figure regarding body positivity and her passion for music. However, she remains more tight-lipped about her romantic life. What do we know about Bebe Rexha's boyfriends, and who is she dating as of 2023? Here is what we know.

Bebe Rexha's boyfriends have ranged from singers and music producers to cinematographers, showing she leans towards dating men in the entertainment industry. Before we detail her rumoured past exes, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

The star made headlines in June 2023, as she was injured during her concert in New York City after a fan threw a phone at her face. She went on to post photos of her facial injury, but despite looking worse for wear, Bebe said she was doing okay since the incident, which led her to get stitches.

How old is Bebe Rexha?

The musician was born on 30 August 1989. This makes Bebe Rexha's age 33 at the time of writing, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Bebe Rexha's height

She appears taller than she is. However, Bebe Rexha stands at 165 cm.

Is Bebe Rexha single?

Fans wonder if the blonde bombshell is single. Bebe has been in a long-term relationship since late 2020 and remains happy and loving at the time of writing.

Who is Bebe Rexha dating?

Bebe Rexha's boyfriend now is Keyan Safyari. The pair met in 2020, right before the global COVID-19 pandemic hit. Bebe stated that meeting him made her feel less lonely during social isolation.

Keyan founded a Los Angeles-based production company in 2004 called Moving Images Entertainment. His early career movies included being an animator and graphic designer and evolved to Keyan working on the post-production process of music videos, commercials and feature films.

The power couple's passion for arts and entertainment presumably brought them together. Despite being in a solid long-term relationship, Bebe Rexha is not married to the cinematographer.

How old is Keyan Safyari?

The cinematographer was born on 17 September 1983. This makes Keyan 39 years old at the time of writing.

Bebe Rexha's ex-boyfriends

Although the singer is incredibly open about her relationship with Keyan, she has not always been as forthcoming about her prior relationships. However, here is a list of Bebe Rexha's ex-boyfriends, according to multiple reports:

Calvin Harris

Jack Harlow

Martin Garrix

Pitbull

Tom Cruise

Keyan Safyari

It is important to note that the star or relevant parties have not confirmed the list, and it is primarily online speculation.

Bebe Rexha's net worth

The star's net worth is reported differently by multiple sources. However, it is most widely reported as $5 million.

Bebe Rexha's social media profiles

Bebe Rexha's Instagram, beberexha, has 10.8 million followers. Her Twitter page can be found under @BebeRexha, with 2.1 million followers. Lastly, you can check out her TikTok account under @beberexha, with 8.4 million followers.

Bebe Rexha's boyfriends remain a topic of speculation, as she does not divulge her romantic life as of late. However, she seems happier than ever in her current long-term relationship with Keyan.

