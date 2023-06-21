Layla Kiffin's biography: Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin's ex-spouse

Layla Kiffin is the ex-wife of American football coach Lane Kiffin, who is currently associated with the Ole Miss Rebels as the Head Coach. She catapulted to fame after marrying the coach in 2004. Unfortunately, theirs was not a happy ending as they parted ways in 2016.

Layla Kiffin is best known as the ex-wife of the Ole Miss Rebels head coach, Lane Kiffin. Photo: Brian To/FilmMagic

Marriage is one of the ways people become famous, which holds for Layla Kiffin. She gained public attention after news surfaced of her marrying Lane Kiffin, the head football coach at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).

Layla Kiffin's profile and bio summary

Who was Lane Kiffin's wife?

Layla Reaves Kiffin and Lane were together for over a decade before parting ways in 2016.

Layla Kiffin was born in 1974 in the United States. Her father is NFL legend John Reaves. Photo: David Livingston

Layla Kiffin's age

She was born on 3 January 1974 in Florida, USA, and is 49 years old as of June 2023. She has two brothers, David and Stephen Reaves.

How tall is Layla Kiffin?

She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs around 62 kg (137 lbs).

Education profile

Kiffin attended Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, where she was a cheerleader. After graduating, she joined the University of Florida College of Health and Human Performance and graduated in 1997.

Layla Kiffin's parents

Layla is the daughter of NFL legend John Reaves. Reaves came into the limelight at the university, where he played for the University of Florida Gators football team. The Philadelphia Eagles then selected him in the 1972 draft.

John switched to coaching in the Gators football program after playing in the NFL for 11 seasons and in the USFL for three seasons. Reaves battled a drug misuse problem in his later years, which he and his kids witnessed firsthand. But John beat his drug addiction after being arrested and going to rehab. He died on 1 August 2017 in Tampa, Florida.

As for her mother, not much is known about her. Her father raised her and her brothers single-handedly after divorcing their mother when they were young.

Career

Layla Kiffin (R) is the founder of Pinched Gifts as per her Instagram profile. Photo: Chris Williams/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media

According to her Instagram account, Reaves is the founder of Pinched Gifts. It is a platform where you can shop for personal or business gifts for hand-picking or delivery.

Layla Kiffin's net worth

None of Layla Kiffin's profiles provide an official report about her net worth. As for her ex-husband, he has a net worth of $14 million and an annual salary of $9 million.

Lane and Layla Kiffin's relationship

The two first met in 1999 when Lane was visiting his father, who served as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here, his soon-to-be wife was serving in the special events department.

Sources claim the two were introduced to each other by Lane's dad, and they both fell head over heels for each other. They dated for a few years before eventually exchanging vows in 2004 in a private wedding attended by friends and family.

A year later, they welcomed their eldest daughter Landry. Their second-born daughter Pressley was born in 2007, and their son Monte Knox in 2009.

Layla and Lane Kiffin first met in 1999 but got married in 2004. They divorced in 2016 following Lane's cheating allegations. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Unfortunately, theirs was not a happily ever after love story. The couple reportedly divorced following allegations of Lane's infidelity. He allegedly had an affair in 2015 with the daughter of his then-head coach, Kristen Saban.

Layla Kiffin is best recognized as the ex-wife of Lane Kiffin. Some may also know her as the daughter of NFL star John Reaves.

