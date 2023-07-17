Josephine Archer Cameron, Linda Hamilton and James Cameron's daughter

Being born to a family that is heavily invested in the entertainment industry only means that fame awaits you. Despite the attention that celebrity children command, some prefer the peace and tranquillity of living a private life, which has been the case for Josephine Archer Cameron.

Josephine Archer Cameron, daughter of Linda Hamilton and James Cameron, was born years before her parents' marriage. Photo: @Kevin Winter and @Han Myung-Gu on Getty Images

Josephine Archer Cameron is best identified as Linda Hamilton and James Cameron's only child. James Cameron is a multifaceted film director, producer and screenwriter, while Linda Hamilton is an iconic actress. Who is Linda Hamilton's daughter?

Josephine Archer Cameron's profile summary and bio

Full name Josephine Archer Cameron Date of birth 15th February 1993 Age 30 years (as of July 1993) Birthday 15th February Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Parents Linda Hamilton (Mother) and James Cameron (Father) Siblings 4 (Dalton Abbott, Quinn Cameron, Claire Cameron and Elizabeth Rose) Grandparents Carroll Stanford Hamilton and Barbara K. Holt (Maternal) Shirley Cameron and Phillip Cameron (Paternal) Famous for Being the daughter of famous actress Linda Hamilton and director and actor James Cameroon

Josephine Archer Cameron's age

How old is Josephine Archer Cameron? Josephine was born on 15th February 1993 in the USA, two years after her parents had moved in together and four years before their marriage.

Despite being born to a world-renowned actress, Josephine was raised away from the public. Moreso, she did not follow in her parents' shoes.

Josephine Archer Cameron's parents

Josephine's parents have carved out successful careers in the entertainment industry. They were both raised in Salisbury, Maryland. Linda, her mother, relocated to New York to pursue her acting career.

Linda made her career debut in 1980 by portraying Gloria in the TV series Shirley. Her role in Beauty and the Beast was her claim to fame. She later starred in the following films, to mention a few:

Resident Alien

Claws

Big City Green

Terminator: Dark Fate

Easy Does It

Gear 5

Defiance

Lost Girl

Back Behaviour

Chuck

Cameron and Linda Hamilton were married for two years before their divorce. This was James' fourth failed marriage. Linda received $50 million in settlement.

Linda Hamilton attends the press conference for the Japan premiere of 'Terminator: Dark Fate' in November 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

James Cameron

Josephine Archer Cameron's father, James, is one of the world's renowned film directors. He is well-known for his science fiction films, and some of his notable projects include:

Avatar 3

Avatar 4

Avatar: The Way of Water

Titanic

True Lies

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The Abyss

The Terminator

The Aliens

Piranha II: The Spawning

Who was James Cameron's first wife?

James Cameron has been married five times. He married his first wife, Sharon Williams, between 1978 and 1984.

A year after divorcing Sharon, Cameron married film producer Gale Anne Hurd, although they separated in 1989. Soon after, he met the director Kathryn Bigelow and officiated their union in 1989. However, they divorced two years later.

James Cameron attends the 21st Annual VES Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Josephine Archer Cameron's siblings

Did James Cameron and Linda Hamilton have kids? Josephine was her parents' only child. However, she has half-siblings. Her eldest sibling, Dalton, was born in 1989 from her mother's relationship with actor Bruce Abbott. Dalton is also interested in acting and is famous for his early role in Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Josephine's other three siblings are from her father's side. Joseph Cameron moved on and married actress Suzy Amis in 2000. They had their eldest daughter, Claire, in April 2001. Their second child, James Quinn Cameron, was born in September 2003. Elizabeth Rose, the youngest of James Cameron's children, was born in December 2006.

Linda Hamilton and son Dalton Abbott during "Hellboy" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals at Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Josephine Archer Cameron's net worth

Josephine lives a private life and has not disclosed any details regarding her finances and sources of income. Therefore, her net worth is inaccessible.

Linda Hamilton's net worth is approximately $70 million, earned from her acting career. Similarly, James Cameron's net worth is roughly $800 million, accumulated from his career in the entertainment industry.

Josephine Archer Cameron's biography compiles known details about her life. Unlike her parents, she prefers a very private life. As a result, details such as Josephine Archer Cameron's relationship status are inaccessible. Moreso, her non-existent social media presence makes it impossible to retrieve these details.

