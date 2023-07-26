Get to know Amanda Grahovec: All about Patrick Kane’s girlfriend

Amanda Grahovec is an interior designer and longtime partner of former Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. Although she has been WAG for over 10 years, the mother of one has kept a low profile and is typically seen at ice hockey games supporting her boyfriend.

Patrick Kane with his girlfriend Amanda Grahovec during warm-ups before an NFL game on 4 October 2015. Photo: David Banks

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Kane was a first-round pick for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2007 NHL entry draft. He went on to play 15 seasons for the ice hockey team, helped them secure three Stanley Cups, and was named an All-Star four times.

Amanda Grahovec's profile and bio summary

Full name Amanda Grahovec Date of birth 28 October 1987 Age 35 years old (as of July 2023) Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence Hamburg, New York, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Height 5'11'' Eye colour Blue Hair colour Light brown Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Partner Patrick Kane Children Patrick Timothy Kane III Parents Linda Grahovec Joseph Edward Grahovec Siblings 5 Education Harrington College of Design Profession Interior designer Social media None Known for Being Patrick Kane's girlfriend

How old is Amanda Grahovec?

Amanda was born on 28 October 1987 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She is 35 years old as of July 2023, and she resides in Hamburg, New York, USA. Grahovec's parents are Linda and Joeseph, and she is the third of six children

How long have Patrick Kane and Amanda Grahovec been together?

According to sources, in 2010, the couple met at a mutual friend's party in Dallas, Texas. They started dating and kept their relationship private. In 2013 Amanda and her boyfriend made their first public appearance as a couple after Patrick's former ice hockey team, the Chicago Blackhawks, won the Stanley Cup.

Does Patrick Kane have a child?

The former Blackhawks winger welcomed his first child, Patrick Timothy Kane III, with longtime girlfriend Amanda on 12 November 2020. He shared the news in a Twitter post.

Patrick Kane and his son and girlfriend Amanda Grahovec during a silver stick ceremony honouring his 1,000th career game. Photo: Jonathan Daniel

Source: Getty Images

Amanda Grahovec's social media and photos

The celebrity girlfriend does not have a profile on any social media platform. She is often photographed at the ice hockey matches she attends to support her partner.

Patrick Kane with his girlfriend Amanda during the 2014 NHL Stadium Series family skate on 28 February 2014. Photo: Bill Smith

Source: Getty Images

What is Patrick Kane's salary?

According to ESPN, Kane's salary is currently $10.5 million. He was traded to the New York Rangers for the 2022-2023 season. The Chicago Blackhawks will retain 50% of his salary, the Arizona Coyotes will take on 25%, and the Rangers will take care of the remaining 25%.

How long is Patrick Kane's Rangers contract?

According to sources, the New York Rangers forwards is an unrestricted free agent and does not plan to sign with a team until the 2023-2024 season begins. Patrick's agent, Pat Brisson, attributed his client's hesitancy to signing with a new team to his hip surgery in June 2023. Brisson added that once his client has fully recovered, he will make his decision

Kane of the New York Rangers on the ice during the national anthem against the Ottawa Senators on 2 March 2023. Photo: Jared Silber

Source: Getty Images

Amanda Grahovec has been in a relationship with former Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. They have been together for 13 years and have a son, Patrick Timothy Kane, who turns three in November 2023.

