Izette Griesel is an inspiration to young South African netball players

Izette Griesel is a South African professional netball player. She is known for playing in tournaments such as Commonwealth Games Wisdom and Quad Series. Recently, she was selected to represent the South Africa national netball team (SPAR Proteas) in the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Izette Griesel is not a new name in the world of netball. She currently plays for the Gauteng Jaguars in the Telkom Netball League. Griesel is among the players set to represent the nation in the upcoming Netball World Cup. She is an inspiration to many young female netball players.

Izette Griesel’s profile summary and bio

Full name Izette Griesel Gender Female Date of birth 12 July 1992 Age 31 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Afrikaans Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Pieter Griesel Education Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool, University of Pretoria, South Africa Profession Netball player Position Wing Attack (WA) and Centre (C) Net worth $331,000

How old is Izette Griesel?

Izette Griesel’s age is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 12 July 1992 in Pretoria, South Africa. The netball player is an Afrikaans speaking South African citizen.

Izette Griesel’s education

According to her Facebook bio, she attended Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool for her high school education. Later, she proceeded to the University of Pretoria, where she graduated with a degree in Bioinformatics.

Izette Griesel’s career

Izette Griesel debuted for the South African netball team in 2015 against Malawi. She was part of the team that won the Diamond Challenge in 2016 and 2018 and the Africa Netball Cup in 2019. She also participated in the 2015 and 2019 Netball World Cups, where South Africa finished fourth and third, respectively. She was also a member of the 2018 Commonwealth Games squad.

Griesel plays for the Gauteng Jaguars, one of the most successful teams in the Telkom Netball League. She won four titles with the Jaguars in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021. She was named the Player of the Tournament in 2019 and 2021 and the Best Centre Court Player in 2021.

What is Izette Griesel’s position?

She plays as a wing attack (WA) or centre (C). She is regarded as one of the best midcourt players in South Africa, with her speed, agility and vision being her primary strengths.

Izette Griesel’s net worth

The SPAR Proteas wing attack’s net worth has been growing since 2021. In 2023, she allegedly has a net worth of $331,000. Her primary source of wealth is her career as a netball player for the Gauteng Jaguars and South Africa national netball team.

Is Izette Griesel married?

She is married to Pieter Griesel. According to Griesel’s Facebook post, the couple has been married since 2017. Izette Griesel’s husband is an alumnus of the University of Pretoria–he graduated with a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the higher learning institution in 2017.

Izette Griesel’s height

The SPAR Proteas’ wing attack is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Izette Griesel is a talented and versatile netball player representing South Africa with pride and passion. She has received many accolades and awards in her career, both at the national and club level. She inspires many young netballers who aspire to follow in her footsteps.

