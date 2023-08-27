Who is Trevor Wallace's girlfriend today? Is he dating Jessica Lackmeyer?

Trevor Wallace is one of the fast-merging comedians to find significant fame on social media, primarily through his comedic content poking fun at certain stereotypes. Although he is a public figure, he stays quiet regarding his private life and relationships. Who is Trevor Wallace's girlfriend today?

Trevor is an American comedian, writer, and actor from Camarillo, California. Photos: @trevorwallace (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trevor Wallace's dating history remains a mystery, as the public figure needs to discuss his personal life on his platforms or in interviews. However, many have done a deep dive into his life and think they have discovered his relationship status and who he is supposedly dating.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Trevor Baldwin Wallace Date of birth 30 December 1992 Age 30 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Naperville, Illinois, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Camarillo, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 65 kg (more commonly reported) Height Between 173 cm and 175 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Profession Comedian, YouTuber, social media personality, and writer Education Adolfo Camarillo High School and San José State University Native language English Net worth $5.37 million (more widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram YouTube TikTok

Trevor Wallace's friends are included in his content on occasion, which sees Trevor poke fun at everyday stereotypes of individuals. Trevor also hosts his podcast, Stiff Socks, which he co-hosts with Michael Blaustein.

Trevor Wallace

Born on 30 December 1992 as Trevor Baldwin Wallace in Naperville, Illinois, the public figure became a seemingly overnight sensation thanks to his satirical approach to comedy. Trevor is one of the most prominent comedians online today and has gathered a massive fanbase online.

Does Trevor Wallace have a girlfriend?

Fans wonder if Trevor Wallace is single since they follow him closely but need to see content regarding having a partner. Although Trevor has not directly addressed it, most sources report he is in a relationship.

Wallace is a regular on the YouTube channel All Def Digital and has been featured on BuzzFeed, UNILAD, Funny or Die, Super Deluxe, Fusion TV, WorldStarHipHop, and MTV2. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Who is Trevor Wallace dating?

Some sources claim he is in a relationship with a woman named Jessica Lackmeyer, who is reported to be a banker by profession. It is reported online that the couple first connected when Jessica commented on one of Trevor's posts.

Are Trevor Wallace and Jessica still together?

The rumoured couple first started dating speculation in late 2020. As of 2023, most sources state they are believed to still be in a relationship. However, this still needs to be confirmed by both parties.

Is Trevor Wallace married?

Trevor's relationships, both past and present, are kept under wraps. However, he is believed to be unmarried in 2023.

Wallace's comedy career began with making short videos for the hosting platform Vine while attending San Jose State University. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

Does Trevor Wallace have a kid?

Some fans speculate that Trevor may also be a father. By all accounts, the comedian does not have any children.

How old is Trevor Wallace?

The rising comedic star was born on 30 December 1992. He is 30 years old at the time of writing, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Who is Trevor Wallace's brother?

Trevor Wallace's sister and brother have been a topic of discussion surrounding the public figure, as many speculate he has a sister and a twin brother. Despite these claims, there is no confirmation of Trevor having any siblings.

Jessica Lackmeyer remains a largely private figure, with little information available. But if she is Trevor Wallace's girlfriend, as most reports state, there is undoubtedly more information that will be revealed in the future.

