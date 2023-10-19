Brandon Sklenar from Yellowstone: facts and biography

Brandon Sklenar is a fast-rising actor from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for his portrayal of Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1923, starring alongside Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. His other prominent roles include Vice (2018), Midway (2019), Westworld (2022) and The Offer (2022).

Brandon Sklenar commenced his acting career in 2011 after he appeared in the film Cornered. He has since starred in various film and television projects, often in supporting or character roles. Find out more details about the rising star, Brandon Sklenar, in his bio.

Brandon Sklenar’s profile’s summary and bio

How old is Brandon Sklenar?

Brandon Sklenar (age 33 years as of 2023) was born on 26 June 1990 in Dover, New Jersey, United States, where he was raised. His zodiac sign is Cancer. Brandon’s father, Bruce Feakins, is a carpenter, while his mother, Francine Sklenar, is a hairdresser.

Brandon Sklenar’s height

The American actor stands at 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. As per reports, he weighs approximately 203 pounds or 92 kilograms. His hair and eyes are brown.

Brandon Sklenar’s partner

The rising actor is not in any romantic relationship at the moment. He is presumed single, as he has not confirmed any details about his previous and current relationships.

Brandon Sklenar’s movies and TV shows

With an intense passion for film and music, he decided to pursue a career as an actor and filmmaker at a young age. Sklenar made his professional acting debut in 2011 after appearing in the film Cornered. The following year, he starred in one episode of the series Dating Rules from My Future Self.

Brandon first came into the spotlight after being featured in Vice as Bobby Prentace. He, however, achieved more public recognition for his roles in Midway, Westworld, The Offer, and 1923, a prequel to the Paramount Network series Yellowstone. Here is a list of the popular movies and shows he has appeared in.

1923

New Girl

Westworld

The Offer

It Ends with Us

Midway

Vice

Emily the Criminal

Karen

Walker: Independence

Mapplethorpe

Brandon Sklenar’s net worth

The American actor has an alleged net worth of $7 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his career as an actor.

Who did Brandon Sklenar play in Westworld?

According to IMDb, Brandon played the role of Henry in two episodes of Westworld Season 4. Westworld is an American dystopian science fiction Western television series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy that first aired on 2 October 2016 on HBO.

Was Brandon Sklenar in Yellowstone?

The American-based actor recently joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923, the Yellowstone prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan. He portrays Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Harrison Ford) nephew, and John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) brother. The TV series premiered on 18 December 2022 on Paramount+. In February 2023, the series was renewed for a second season of eight episodes.

Brandon Sklenar is an American actor known for his work in film and television. He has appeared in various projects, showcasing his talent and versatility in the entertainment industry. Brandon is best known for playing Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1923. He is also known for his prominent roles in various shows and movies such as Midway, Westworld, and The Offer.

