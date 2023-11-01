Is Benjamin Levy Aguilar married? Everything about the Chicago PD actor

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is a rising Guatemalan actor based in Los Angeles, California. He gained immense popularity in 2020 for his portrayal of Antonio Rivera in the drama series Filthy Rich. He is also known for his role as Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. Despite his fame in the entertainment industry, Benjamin’s personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans. Is Benjamin Levy Aguilar married?

Benjamin Levy Aguilar commenced his professional acting career in 2012 after he appeared in the TV show Glee. He has since appeared in numerous other movies and TV shows, such as Before the Dawn and Filthy Rich. He is drawn to playing emotional and layered characters.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s profile summary and bio

Full name Benjamin Levy Aguilar Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Guatemala Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Guatemalan Ethnicity Spanish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimeters 175 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Jeff Levy Mother Mariluz Aguilar Rivas Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Olivia Macklin Profession Actor, writer, stunts Net worth $230 thousand Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

How old is Benjamin Levy Aguilar?

The actor is 30 years old as of this writing. When is Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s birthday? He was born on 19 June 1993 in Guatemala, Central America. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He is a Guatemalan national of Spanish heritage.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s parents are Mariluz Aguilar Rivas and Jeff Levy. His mother was the 1988 Miss Guatemala, while his father is a Brooklyn-born businessman. His father was from a Jewish family, and his mother converted to Judaism. Benjamin's parents parted ways, and his mother raised him.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s height

Benjamin Levy Aguilar from Chicago P.D. stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. As per reports, he weighs approximately 163 pounds or 74 kilograms. He features black hair and brown eyes.

Career progress

He is very passionate about football and opted to join the AC Milan Football Club in Italy. He suffered a severe groin injury and had to retire from football. He is also a black belt and practices tactical marksman. At the age of 18, Benjamin decided to move to Hollywood and pursue a new life.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s movies and TV shows

He made his acting debut in an episode of Glee in 2012 and rose to fame in 2020 after playing the character of Antonio Rivera in the drama series Filthy Rich. More recently, he achieved more recognition for his portrayal of Dante Torres in Chicago P.D.

Benjamin is also a writer, and he wrote the television mini-series Aloha Haha, in which he also acted. Here is a list of some of the movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Black Spot

Chicago P.D.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Filthy Rich

Before the Dawn

Cultural Clash

My Life for Yours

Social Norm

Out the Box

Glee

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s net worth

The Guatemalan actor has an alleged net worth of $230 thousand. His source of income is primarily attributed to his acting career.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s wife

Is Benjamin married? The Los Angeles-based actor is not married and has never been married before. However, he has been in a romantic relationship with actress Olivia Macklin. The two have been dating since 2020 and often share photos of each other on their respective social media platforms.

Who did Benjamin Levy Aguilar play in Glee?

The Guatemalan actor played the role of a student in the musical comedy-drama television series Glee (2012).

Is Benjamin Levy Aguilar Mexican?

The rising actor is of Spanish heritage. He was born and raised in Guatemala, Central America.

Who played Franco in Chicago P.D.?

Franco Chavaro was played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar. He appeared in the Chicago P.D. episode Doubt, which aired during season 7. However, Chavaro has yet to return to the show since this episode.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is a rising Guatemalan-born actor best known for his roles in Filthy Rich and Chicago P.D. He has also appeared in numerous other shows and movies, including Before the Dawn and Cultural Clash. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

