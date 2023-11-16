Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo, Chalino Sánchez's daughter: Everything about her

Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo, daughter of the late Chalino Sánchez, has amassed quite the following with her mini vlogs on TikTok. The celebrity child continues to celebrate the life and musical legacy of 'El Rey del Corrido', who passed away three decades ago.

A young Chalino (L) with his wife, Marisela and kids, Adán and Cynthia (R). Photo: @chalinosanchezreydelcorrido (modified by author)

Chalino's kids were toddlers when their father p. They celebrated their father's memory in their ways as they got older. One of them ventured into the music industry, following in the narcocorrido singer's footsteps. Continue reading to find out who it was.

Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo's profile summary

Full name Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo Date of birth 7 April 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Paramount, California, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mexican Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Single Children None Parents Marisela Vallejos Felix Chalino Sánchez Siblings Adán Sánchez Social media Instagram TikTok Known for Being Chalino Sánchez's daughter

Chalino Sánchez's daughter, Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo

Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo (age 36 years as of 2023) was born on 7 April 1987 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She was raised alongside one sibling, her older brother, Adán.

Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo (L) and her mother Marisela in 2022. Photo: Nelssie Carrillo on YouTube

Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo's Instagram and social media

Although she lives a quiet life, the 36-year-old is active on social media. She pays tributes to her late father and brother in several Instagram posts and has over 52,000 followers as of November 2023.

The California native is more prominent on TikTok. She has over 233,000 followers and posts mini vlogs almost daily. Fans call her hija de Chalino Sánchez, which means Chalino Sánchez's daughter in Spanish.

Adán "Chalino" wearing his late father's famous gold skull chain. Photo: Gregory Bojorquez

Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo's brother, Adán Sánchez

The Mexican singer and songwriter Chalino had a son, Adán, the oldest of the two children. Adan was 9 when he started singing but had an unimpressive start to his career.

By his own admission, the singer had a terrible voice, but that did not stop Adán from recording music. He had recorded seven albums with local labels before signing with Univision Records.

How old was Adán Sánchez when he died?

Adán Sánchez was 19 when he died in a car accident on the way to Sinaloa, Mexico, on 28 March 2004. A week prior, on 20 March, Adán became the youngest headliner to perform at a sold-out concert at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo's parents

Cynthia was born to her father, the famous Chalino, and her mother, Marisela Vallejos. Chalino's cousin orchestrated their meeting, and they wedded in 1984.

How old was Chalino Sánchez?

Chalino was 31 years old when he passed away while on tour in Mexico on 16 May 1992. Also known as El Rey del Corrido, the day before his death, he received a death note while on stage from someone in the audience. After reading, he continued with his performance.

Maricela Vallejos with Chalino's posthumous tribute plaque at EstrellaTV's Premios de la Radio at Expo Santa Fe México. Photo: Antonio Torres

Vallejo's father was found deceased on the side of the road in Culiacán, Sinaloa. It is reported that he was pulled over by two people dressed as cops, who then shot the singer. The reason for the execution was never revealed.

Did Chalino have a wife?

He was married to Marisela Vallejos Felix at the time of his death, who is also the mother of his two children. They had been married for almost nine years before his untimely death.

Final word

Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo, the daughter of Chalino, lost her father and brother at a very young age. Both men were well-known singers and beloved by American and Mexican fans alike. Although she is not an accomplished singer like her loved ones, she has garnered a following on social media.

