Is 6ix9ine gay? Is his rainbow hair a sign? Here is what you need to know

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is an American rapper well-known for his unique rap style, extensive body art and controversies. He has been in this music industry for over ten years and has collaborated with some prominent artists in the United States. However, his sexuality is questioned by fans who ask, is 6ix9ine gay?

False claims stating that the rapper is gay were fuelled online by netizens who believe his hair colour and photo of him kissing a male artist he collaborated with are sufficient enough to conclude that he is. However, 6ix9ine is not gay. He is in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Rachel Wattley.

6ix9ine’s profile summary and bio

Full name Daniel Hernandez Gender Male Date of birth 8 May 1996 Age 27 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bushwick, New York, USA Current residence Water Mill, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Height in feet 5 feet 4 inches Weight in kilograms 64 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Rainbow Marital status Unmarried Occupation Rapper Social media Instagram Twitter

Does 6ix9ine have a boyfriend?

6ix9ine does not have a boyfriend. Rumours circulated on social media that the rapper has a boyfriend after a photo of him kissing Mexican singer Eduin Caz on the cheek surfaced on Twitter.

Is 6ix9ine gay?

Daniel, popularly known by his stage name 6ix9ine, is not gay. After the photo made rounds online, some tweeps began claiming that they were not surprised to see him kissing another man since the sign, his rainbow-coloured hair, has always been there.

However, Sportskeeda has since reported that his rainbow hair and photo, which is a screenshot from his music video with Eduin, are not sufficient to confirm he is gay.

6ix9ine’s girlfriend

6ix9ine has been dating his girlfriend Rachel Wattley, also known as Jade, since 2018. Rachel is a social media influencer, bartender, and aspiring rapper with a massive Instagram following.

During their five years of dating, 6ix9ine and Rachel have experienced difficulties to the point that their altercations once led to Rachel’s arrest. Despite these challenges, they have sorted out their differences and continue growing in their love for each other.

How many children does 6ix9ine have?

The rapper has two children from his past relationships. His first child, Saraiyah (8), was born on 29 October 2015, while his second, Briella Iris (5), was born on 19 November 2018.

Daniel Hernadez is one of the rappers who stands out from the rest due to his different and unique rap style. Although many thought he is gay, he is actually not and even has a girlfriend.

