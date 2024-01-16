Kari Lake is an American former television news anchor and the current United States Senate candidate for the 2024 election. She gained prominence as an anchor and reporter in Phoenix, Arizona. However, who is Kari Lake's daughter, and what do we know about her family? Here are some facts you might want to know.

Lake is known for her strong family ties, a defining aspect of her life, shaping her into the influential figure she is today. She credits her immense success to her supportive family, which includes his husband and two children. Discover Kari Lake's daughter's name.

Who is Kari Lake's daughter?

On March 30, 2003, Lake and her husband, Jeff Halperin, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruby Lake. Together with her younger brother Leo, they belong to a mixed ethnicity. They have Colombian descent from their father's side and some black ancestry from their mother's.

Ruby is her mother's greatest support, often seen at Lake's campaign events. She also defends her mother from online trolls criticising her for her political stand.

How old is Kari Lake?

Lake (age 54 years in 2024) was born on August 23, 1969, in Rock Island, Illinois. The native of Iowa is the youngest of nine children. Her father, Larry A. Lake, was an educator and coached football. Her mother, Sheila Lake, was a nurse.

Kari Lake's education

Lake attended North Scott Senior High School in Eldridge, Iowa. Later, she studied journalism at the University of Iowa. After graduation, she landed a job in Arizona as an anchor.

Who was Kari Lake's husband?

The former anchor has been married to Jeff Halperin, an American news anchor, journalist, videographer, and entrepreneur, since September 26, 1998. She was previously married to Tracy Finnegan, an electrical engineer.

Does Kari Lake have a child?

Lake and Jeff welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruby Halperin, on March 30, 2003. Five years later, the celebrity couple welcomed their second child, a son named Leo Halperin, in October 2008.

Kari Lake's career

Kari Lake had a notable career in journalism, primarily as a news anchor and reporter. She spent much of her career working for Albany and KSAZ-TV, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona. Kari Lake served as the main evening news anchor for Fox 10 News for 22 years before ending her career in early 2021.

While at Fox 10 News, she had a chance to interview top business leaders and politicians, among them being the then-presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

How did Kari Lake get into politics?

The former television anchor turned politician surprised many when she revealed she was quitting her journalism career. Three months after her resignation, she announced she was running for governor in Arizona.

Lake is a political newcomer who vied for the governor of Arizona in 2022 with a promise to reform election systems in Arizona and secure the southern border. She won former President Donald Trump's endorsement despite having no political history.

She won the Republican nomination but lost the election to Katie Hobbs in November 2022. On October 10, 2023, she announced her candidacy for Arizona's 2024 United States Senate election.

Above is everything we know about politician Kari Lake's daughter, Ruby Lake. She is an ambitious young woman who stands by her mother's side in her political journey and loves music and art.

