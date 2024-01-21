Top facts about Jabu Brown, Lasizwe's alleged boyfriend

Lasizwe Dambuza is one of South Africa's most recognisable influencers, starting as a YouTuber who has grown from a socialite to a TV host and media personality. His love life has always been in the spotlight, with fans wondering who the potential new man in his life is. Who is Jabu Brown?

Jabu Brown is a YouTuber and social media personality. Photo: @jabu_brown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fans entered a frenzy when Lasizwe was pictured kissing his alleged new boyfriend at a birthday party in May 2022. Lasizwe claimed the two were not a couple, but online sources like popular South African blog M.M states otherwise.

Despite Lasizwe's denial of any relationship, the online rumours of the potential couple have continued to grow. What do we know about Lasizwe's alleged partner, Jabu Brown, and their union?

Facts about Jabu Brown

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula was the first to break the news, and the curiosity surrounding the potential power couple is only fueled by how little information is available on Jabu Brown and the alleged partnership. Here is the limited information we know.

Jabu Brown and Lasizwe are rumoured to be in a relationship following viral images of them kissing in May 2022. Photo: @jabu_brown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1. Jabu Brown is a media figure

Like Lasizwe, Jabu is a famous social media influencer. He has various social media pages, including his Instagram page @jabu_brown, with 79K followers as of January 15, 2024, and his YouTube channel @ChangedownSA, with 4.32K subscribers as of January 15, 2024.

2. His content centres around car reviews

Jabu has established himself as an automotive lover online, with his content being heavily influenced by his passion for cars. Jabu's YouTube channel bio says he reviews cars 'from start-up to high-end with a twist.' His Instagram pages include car content and updates on his daily life.

Jabu Brown and Metro FM DJ Mo G were involved in a dispute in July 2022 regarding Mo G lending Jabu’s car and refusing to return it. Photo: @jabu_brown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. The media star is believed to be older than Lasizwe

Jabu Brown’s age is not confirmed. But fans have pointed out that Jabu is notably older than Lasizwe, who was 25 years old at the time of writing. Lasizwe has been open regarding dating older men in the past, prompting further online speculation that Jabu is notably older.

4. Jabu was involved in a dispute with Metro FM's Mo G

Jabu was again thrust into the spotlight when he was involved in a fight with Metro FM DJ Mpho 'Mo G' Madise in July 2022 that was captured on video.

Jabu Brown and Mo G were engaged in a dispute following Jabu lending his BMW X3 out to Mo G, but when he failed to return it, Jabu waited for the DJ outside of a gig he was at in Disoufeng, Soweto. Mo G refused to give the car back once confronted and called security.

Jabu Brown is a rising media star with a significant following through engaging content. His high-profile yet low-key relationship with Lasizwe has increased public curiosity about him, including giving Jabu an increasing following online. Keep an eye on both figures' social media profiles for potential confirmation of their relationship or updates on their daily lives.

READ ALSO: Meet Marlon Wayans' sister, Nadia Wayans: All we know so far

Briefly.co.za wrote an article discussing successful comedian Marlon Wayans' sister, Nadia Wayans. Are the siblings close, and what does Nadia do for a living?

You can read everything about Nadia's life and career in the above article, including her family, religious beliefs, and current residence.

Source: Briefly News