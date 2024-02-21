Jules Ari: Everything you need to know about the YouTube star

Jules Ari proves that globalization has made it easy for anyone to become a celebrity worldwide. A single moment can make a person go viral, thanks to social media. This was the case for Ari, who came into the limelight in 2022 due to her fitness and flexibility videos, swimsuit, and lingerie try-on content on YouTube.

Jules Ari wearing a white outfit (L). The YouTube star in her car (R). Photo: @julesari_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Ari is an American YouTube sensation popularly known for her self-titled channel, which commands a huge following. However, despite her online popularity, the star prefers keeping details about her personal life away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Jules Ari’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jules Ari Nickname Jules Gender Female Date of birth 22 May 1999 Age 24 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Ethnicity Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (170 centimetres) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession YouTube content creator, social media personality Net worth $1 million Social media YouTube Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

How old is Jules Ari?

Jules Ari (aged 24 as of 2024) was born on 22 May 1999 in the USA. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Ari holds American nationality and is of Caucasian descent. However, information about her family and educational background remains a mystery.

Jules Ari in an off-white vest. Photo: @julesari_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Jules Ari’s height

How tall is Jules Ari? The YouTube star stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 lbs (55 kilograms). Ari features dark brown hair and eyes.

What does Jules Ari do for a living?

Jules made her YouTube debut in May 2022 with the video; I’m Not Smarter Than a 5th Grader - # 001 | Cute Girls Only. Since then, she has posted more than 600 videos, which have amassed significant views.

One of Jules Ari’s videos, My Stretching Routine | Jules Ari Flexibility, went viral and garnered more than 4.4 million views. Currently, Ari’s YouTube channel boasts 932k followers.

In addition, she hosts the Cute Girls Only podcast on the channel. Jules Ari’s podcast mainly features interviews revolving around love, relationships, life and everything in between.

Outside of YouTube, the social media personality is active on other platforms. Jules Ari’s Instagram has 181k followers, while her Twitter features 147k followers.

Additionally, she has 128k Facebook followers and 88.4k followers on TikTok as of 19 February 2024. The star allegedly has an OnlyFans page, where she charges $15 monthly for access to her exclusive content.

Jules Ari wearing a purple headband and a blue outfit (L). The social media personality outside her house (R). Photo: @julesari_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jules Ari’s followers across social media continue to grow exponentially daily due to her interactive and engaging content.

What is Jules Ari’s net worth?

According to various sources, Jules has an alleged net worth of $1 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her successful social media personality career, especially as a YouTuber.

Her income primarily stems from sponsored content, OnlyFans subscriptions and brand partnerships. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, YouTube stars bag $18 per 1,000 video views.

Barely two years since she launched her YouTube channel, Jules Ari boasts a massive following. The 24-year-old social media personality fascinates her followers with her originality and creativity. Her profession is slowly taking shape and only shows signs of going places, thanks to her willingness to pursue her dreams at a young age.

