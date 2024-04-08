Matt McCusker's wife: All you should know about Brittany McCusker

Marrying a celebrity means that your name will often pop up whenever discussions surrounding your relationship status arise. This is true for American police officer Brittany McCusker, married to renowned comedian and writer Matt McCusker. In addition, Matt is a podcaster best known for co-hosting the Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast alongside Shane Gillis. But how much do you know about Matt McCusker’s wife?

Despite her husband's prominence, Brittany McCusker has one of the most grounded and private lives. She prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps, away from the internet’s prying eyes. Nonetheless, an in-depth analysis reveals exciting facts about the celebrity spouse.

Brittany McCusker’s profile summary

Full name Brittany McCusker Nickname Brittany Gender Female Birthplace Philadelphia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Matt McCusker Children 2 Profession Forensic science police officer Famous for Being Matt McCusker’s wife

Who is Matt McCusker’s wife, Brittany McCusker?

Brittany McCusker is a Philadelphia-based police officer currently serving as a forensic expert. Before joining the police force in 2017, she was a Chicago Bulls basketball team cheerleader. However, details regarding Brittany’s age, family and educational background remain a mystery.

Brittany MaCusker’s profiles

The celebrity wife is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Who is Matt McCusker?

According to Matt McCusker's website, he is a writer, comedian and podcaster. He is best known for his works in Hamptons Comedy Allstars (2016), Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast (2018) and Gilly and Keeves: The Special (2022).

In 2023, he appeared in the podcast series No News Is News. Matt’s journey from a non-violent criminal to a successful comedian and family man is remarkable. With his unique style of humour and candid approach to storytelling, he has garnered a cult following.

The star’s novel, Overlook: A Story about Drugs, Disappointment, and the American Dream, mirrors his personal journey to the man he is today.

How old is Matt McCusker?

The talented comedian (aged 38 as of 2024) was reportedly born in 1986 in Havertown, Pennsylvania, USA. However, his exact date of birth remains unknown.

Regarding his education, Matt attended Drexel University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in International Business in 2009.

Matt McCusker’s height

How tall is Matt McCusker? McCusker stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall. As per reports, he weighs 74 kg (163 lbs). Matt features brown hair and eyes.

How did Matt McCusker and Brittany McCusker meet?

Even though details of how the couple met are not yet available on public domains, GlamourBiz reports that they started dating in 2018. The duo purportedly exchanged nuptials in early 2019.

Interestingly, this is not the comedian’s first marriage, as he was married before meeting Brittany. So, who is Matt McCusker's ex-wife? The podcast host previously married a woman called Ellen in 2009.

The pair’s irreconcilable differences led to a lengthy divorce process initiated in 2014 and finalized in 2016. No other information is available about Ellen because the writer prefers not to talk about her in interviews.

Does Matt McCusker have kids?

Matt and his wife share two adorable kids. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, on 3 March 2020. On the same date in 2021, the writer shared cute pictures of his daughter on Instagram, wishing her a happy first birthday.

In 2022, the couple welcomed their second-born child, and again. Although he regularly shares pictures of his kids online, Matt has yet to reveal his children’s names to the broader public.

What is Matt McCusker’s net worth?

According to various sources, Matt has an alleged net worth of $400,000 at the time of writing. His income primarily comes from his successful career as a comedian, writer and media personality.

Social media presence

Matt has slowly built his online fanbase. He has 164k Instagram followers and 103.1k followers on Twitter. The comedian has 51.1k YouTube subscribers as of 2 April 2024.

It is not surprising for celebrity partners to gain the public's attention even though they are not much of high-profile figures. Matt McCusker’s wife, Brittany, is one such individual who has been in the spotlight thanks to her husband’s celebrity status. However, the forensic expert maintains a private lifestyle, concentrating on raising her family.

