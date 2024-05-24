Trisha Yearwood's weight loss over the years (with pictures)

Beyond her illustrious career, Trisha Yearwood, the three-time Grammy winner, is known for being honest about her struggles with weight and the secret behind her fit physique at 59. This article unravels Trisha Yearwood's weight loss journey, a testament to how discipline, determination, and a healthy lifestyle can help you achieve that dream body.

Trisha Yearwood in 2009, 2012 and 2024 (L-R). Photo: Steven Lawton, Peter Kramer, Catherine Powell via Getty Images (modified by author)

In April 2013, Yearwood made headlines after she appeared at the ACM Awards, rocking a curve-hugging gown that showcased noticeable weight loss. But have you ever wondered how she managed to move from a size 14 to a size 10? Here is a glimpse of how Trisha worked on one of her biggest insecurities by eating a healthy diet and staying active daily.

Trisha Yearwood's profile summary

How old is Trisha Yearwood?

Trisha Yearwood (aged 59 as of 2024) was born on September 19, 1964, in Monticello, Georgia, USA. The actress’ father, Jack Howard, was a banker, while her mother, Gwendolyn Yearwood, was a schoolteacher.

Singer Trisha Yearwood during a 2019 live performance. Photo: Nathan Congleton

After graduating high school, Patricia studied for two years at Young Harris College, earning an associate degree in business. She later attended Belmont College, graduating with a music business degree.

Trisha Yearwood’s weight loss transformation

Over the years, Patricia has tried numerous weight loss programs and diets without any success. In a 2013 interview with Good Housekeeping, she narrated her struggles, saying:

I chose to lose weight when I was 15. I did Scarsdale, Weight Watchers, and Atkins. I was like, ‘’I can eat bacon and cheese every day!’’

According to Pinkvilla, Trisha once revealed that she comes from a family that is genetically and habitually predisposed to be heavy.

Why did Trisha Yearwood decide to lose weight?

After decades of on-and-off dieting, Lynn decided it was time to take this course seriously during a 2012 trip to Haiti.

Trisha Yearwood in 2010, before her weight loss transformation, and in 2013, after losing some pounds (L-R). Photo: Frederick Breedon, Paul Morigi, Ethan Miller via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As documented by HELLO! Magazine, the singer disclosed how she made a life-long decision to work on her weight.

I felt heavy during that trip. I was tired of losing the same few pounds and complaining about it. I felt, ‘’Just do it, or shut up about it.’’

How did Trisha Yearwood lose weight?

The Walkaway Joe singer had lost 30 pounds when she attended the 2013 ACM Awards. In a 2013 interview with People, Patricia explained how she shed weight while reflecting on how far she had come.

I have tried several diets. I am the woman who purchases every magazine where a person has lost 30 lbs. I designed my plan to be low fat and low sugar 90 per cent of the time.

In addition, Yearwood shared her diet, which consists of low-calorie food and plenty of fruits and vegetables. She had cut several foods from her routine, including white bread.

Trisha also had a personal trainer who helped her stay disciplined, and Zumba classes kept her mind preoccupied, thus avoiding junk eating.

Trisha Yearwood at the Grammy Museum in 2009 (L). The singer during the 2013 L'Oreal Paris' Women of Worth event (R). Photo: Chris Polk, Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trisha Yearwood’s weight loss gummies

Since 2013, the television personality has managed to keep her weight under control. Therefore, it is no surprise that some malicious companies use her image to entice their clients.

In 2023, rumours sparked through fabricated messages and ads that Lynn endorses Keto Gummies. Nonetheless, the actress clarified through an Instagram post that she was not affiliated with such a brand.

What is Garth Brooks’ opinion on Trisha Yearwood’s weight loss?

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married since 2005. In her interview with Good Housekeeping, the singer narrated how her husband has always been her biggest cheerleader:

He consistently said I was gorgeous. He says, ‘’I wish you could see yourself the way I see you. I love you at this weight and any other you are at.''

Has Trisha Yearwood lost a lot of weight recently?

By implementing healthier diets, controlling portions, reducing stress, and increasing body activities through dance workouts, Patricia lost 55 pounds by 2017.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center in 2023. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood’s weight loss transformation has always been a subject of public interest. Many are curious about how she managed to shed so much weight. The singer has realised her body and fitness goals through healthy eating and high-energy Zumba workouts.

