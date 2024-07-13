Meet Sphephelo Sithole: salary, stats, team, and career insights

Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole has evolved into one of the best footballers in South Africa. His talent, skills, and ball-controlling abilities have earned him praise from football enthusiasts and supporters. Sphephelo plays for Tondela in Liga Portugal.

Sphephelo Sithole of Belenenses SAD (L) on 23 November 2020. On the right is him against Mali during their AFCON group game on 16 January 2024. Photo: MB Media, Gualter Fatia (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sphephelo has attracted the interest of some top European clubs. He is a talented young athlete who began his career at KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy. Fans nicknamed him 'Yaya' because of his playing style, similar to former Ivory Coast and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré.

Sphephelo Sithole's profile

Full name Sphephelo S'Miso Sithole Nickname Yaya Date of birth 3 March 1999 Place of birth Ulundi, Durban, South Africa Age 25 (as of 2024) Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Height 1.86m (6'1") Weight 79kg (170lbs) Marital status Single Profession Football player Current team Tondela FC, South African national team Position Midfielder Jersey numbers 15 and 13 Market value $297.6k (as of July 2024) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Sithelo?

Siphelele Sithole (age 25 as of July 2024) was born on 3 March 1999 in Ulundi, Durban, South Africa. The talented midfielder moved to Portugal at a young age to further his skills and realise his football dreams.

Sphephelo Sithole of South Africa during the AFCON 3rd place match against DR Congo at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on 10 February 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo: Visionhaus

Source: Original

Sphephelo Sithole's stats and career

‌Bafana Bafana star Sphephelo Sithole has enjoyed an illustrious career, establishing himself among the best. SNL24 revealed that he started honing his craft at KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy before moving to Portugal.

The versatile midfielder joined the Sporting CP U19 team in Portugal in 2017. He later moved to Vitoria Setubal before switching to Belenenses SAD in 2019. Sithole also represented the South African under-17 national team between 2015 and 2016.

Sphephelo Sithole playing for Tondela (L), Belenenses SAD (C), and the South Africa national team (R). Photo: Ulrik Pedersen, Gualter Fatia, Pedro Loureiro (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Yaya Sithole made his professional debut for Belenenses on 15 July 2020 against Sporting Braga. He came off the bench in the game that ended 1-1. The midfielder left Belenenses in 2023 following their relegation to join Liga 2 club CD Tondela.

Sphephelo made his Bafana Bafana debut on 9 June 2022 in a 2-1 defeat to Morocco in an African Cup of Nations qualifiers. He was part of the squad that finished third in the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast. Here is a breakdown of his professional stats, per , as of July 2024.

Team Games Goals Assists South Africa 18 - 4 CD Tondela 27 2 2 Belenenses SAD 78 - 2 Total 123 2 8

Sphephelo Sithole's salary and net worth

Sphephelo is one of the best paid Bafana Bafana players. He earned around $213,228 gross during his playing career, as reported by Capology. His salaries at Belenenses and CD Tondela and net worth remain unknown, but his market value is around $297.6k as of July 2024.

A report by revealed that Sithole's Bafana Bafana received around R46.9 million ($2.6 million) in prize money for reaching the semi-finals of the 2023 AFCON competition. Each player, including Sphephelo, pocketed around R1 million ($55,400). The report said,

Bafana players to share half the R47 million #AFCON loot. This means each member of the team is guaranteed to walk away with at least R1 million.

Sphephelo Sithole during the South Africa men's national soccer team training session at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 17 November 2023 in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Sithole's transfer rumours

Following his improved performance, the midfielder has attracted the attention of numerous European clubs. In an interview published by the , his agent, Manuel Tomas, confirmed interest from Serie A clubs.

There is an offer from a Serie A side for Sphephelo Sithole. Tondela is seeking €3 million (around $3.2 million) for his services. Despite the offer, we are confident that Sithole will part ways with Tondela at the conclusion of the season.

Sphephelo also confirmed interest from Kaizer Chiefs, one of the richest South African clubs.

There was interest from Chiefs before the start of the last season. We had discussions, but unfortunately, the talks fizzled out. I’m not sure what happened exactly. They never submitted a formal offer.

Social media

The athlete is active on social media, with 19.3k followers on Instagram as of July 2024. He is also available on (X) Twitter, with over 9.7k followers.

Sphephelo Sithole of South Africa (No. 13) controls the ball during their AFCON R16 match against Morocco at Stade Laurent Pokou on 30 January 2024 in San-Pedro, Ivory Coast. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Like many other professional footballers, Sphephelo dreams of playing in the Premier League. He is a well-established midfielder with versatile skills. Here are some frequently asked questions about the footballer.

What teams has Sphephelo Sithole played for? He began his career at KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy before joining Sporting CP U19 and Belenenses SAD. He moved to CD Tondela and has played for the South African national team.

What are Sphephelo Sithole's current teams? The footballer plays for CD Tondela and Bafana Bafana.

What position does Sphephelo Sithole play? He has played in different midfield positions, including an advanced playmaker, a ball-winning midfielder, a deep-lying playmaker and a holding midfielder. His preferred foot is Right.

Are Sithole and Mthembu related? The two are reportedly not related. Siphelele Mthembu is a South African striker born and raised in eMthonjaneni, South Africa.

Did Sphephelo Sithole suffer any recent injuries? The midfielder suffered an injury in March 2024 and missed crucial games for Bafana Bafana. In May 2023, he underwent surgery on his left foot, which took nearly two months to recover.

Sphephelo Sithole is a role model to many and has earned a lot of wealth from his career. His ability to play in different midfield positions and control the game makes him unique and crucial to his teams.

READ ALSO: Bonang Matheba's net worth today: Her career, endorsements, assets

Briefly.co.za published details on Bonang Matheba's net worth and career. The South African media personality, actress, and businesswoman has earned millions throughout her career. She is among the most influential figures in the African entrepreneurship and entertainment industry.

Included in Bonang Matheba's financial portfolio is a R14 million mansion. Discover more about her net worth and how she spends her riches.

Source: Briefly News