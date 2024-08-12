Meet Natalie Nunn's parents: All about Earl and Karen Nunn

Natalie Nunn's parents have played a vital role in her successful on-screen career. The American television personality is widely recognised for her outspoken nature and sassy attitude, which can be traced back to her upbringing.

Karen Nunn with her son, Ronald (L). Natalie posing for the camera (R). Photo: @missnatalienunn on X (Twitter), @realmissnatalienunn on Instagram (modified by author)

Nunn gained notoriety after appearing in the fourth season of the Bad Girls Club. In 2018, she participated in the reality show Celebrity Big Brother. With this popularity, many are curious to uncover details about her personal life, especially her family background. Discover lesser-known facts about Natalie Nunn’s dad and mom.

Natalie Nunn's profile summary

Full name Natalie Tynika Nunn Famous as Natalie Nunn Gender Female Date of birth 26 December 1984 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Concord, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Southern California Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 68 kg (150 lbs) Body measurements in inches 35-27-42 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jacob Payne Children 1 (Journey Ruth Payne) Parents Karen and Earl Nunn Siblings Ronald Nunn Occupation Reality TV personality, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Who are Natalie Nunn's parents?

Tynika’s parents are Karen and Earl Nunn. Despite their daughter’s celebrity status, they prefer to stay away from the limelight. Therefore, scanty information exists about them.

Natalie Nunn and her dad, Earl, during a dancing session. Photo: @realmissnatalienunn on Instagram (modified by author)

Earl Nunn

Natalie Nunn’s father is an ex-convict who was not entirely present in his daughter’s life as he was serving jail time. In a May 2023 Instagram post, Tynika also revealed her dad was a drug addiction victim.

On this day, I was thrilled my dad was home and sober. He attended my high school freshman father-daughter dance. However, I disliked the fun letters he used to send us while locked up.

Karen Nunn

The celebrity mother worked several jobs to ensure that Natalie and her brother, Ronald, had everything they needed while their father was incarcerated.

The duo appeared in the 2016 televised therapy show The Mother/Daughter Experiment. Although their relationship in the series seemed dysfunctional, Natalie Nunn’s mother has always been one of Tynika’s greatest cheerleaders.

Who is Natalie Nunn?

After her appearance on Bad Girls Club, Natalie starred in the second season of Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too. Here are some of the TV series Nunn has been credited in per her IMDb profile:

Television show Year Run This Town (Actress) 2011 Natalie Nunn: Forever Alone (Actress) 2012 Baddies West Auditions (Producer) 2022 Bad Boys Texas (Executive producer) 2023

In 2016, the TV personality released her fitness workout DVD, No Payne, No Gain, to assist fans struggling with weight while accommodating their health needs.

Television personality Natalie Nunn during the Baddies 2022 premiere in Houston, Texas. Photo: Arnold Turner

The following year, Tynika launched her makeup brand, Natalie Nunn Cosmetics. The line offers products such as lashes, lip glosses, and beauty palettes. She is also the CEO of Journey “Hair” Payne, an online shop that sells kid hair care products.

Natalie Nunn’s bio summary

Nunn (aged 39 as of 2024) was born on 26 December 1984 in Concord, California, USA. Regarding her education, she attended Aragon High School, representing the school in the 2002 Junior Olympics. Natalie proceeded to the University of Southern California, where she played on the Trojans women’s soccer team.

Is Natalie Nunn married?

The California native is married to American football star Jacob Payne. The duo exchanged nuptials in 2012 after meeting through a mutual friend. Their wedding was aired on two episodes of Bridezillas. In September 2018, Nunn celebrated her husband via an Instagram post that read:

My husband is the best thing that ever happened to me. He is my lover and best friend. God really blessed me!

Natalie Nunn’s children

On 12 November 2014, Natalie Nunn disclosed that they were expecting their first child. Unfortunately, she lost the baby.

Natalie during the Baddies premiere in 2024 (L). Nunn having a good time with her husband, Jacob (R). Photo: Arnold Turner via Getty Images, @realmissnatalienunn on Instagram (modified by author)

In late 2016, Tynika revealed that she was pregnant again. On 26 April 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter, Journey. The mother of one declared her unconditional love for a daughter in March 2022 via a post that she captioned:

I will do anything in the world for you, Journey. You are why I work so hard. Being your mom is my biggest flex in life. I love you, baby.

What is Natalie Nunn’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Kahawatungu, Tynika’s net worth is estimated at $1 million. She reportedly bags $35,000 per episode starring in the reality TV series Baddies. Nunn’s income primarily stems from her successful business ventures and 15-year-old on-screen career.

FAQs

Natalie Nunn’s appearances on various reality TV shows have always sparked interest in her personal and professional life. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her:

Is Natalie Nunn white?

The TV personality has mixed ethnic roots. She is of Brazilian, Puerto Rican and African-American descent.

Reality TV Personality Natalie Nunn during the Bad Boys: Los Angeles premiere in 2022. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Where was Natalie Nunn raised?

Although Nunn was born in Concord, she grew up in Pleasanton, Alameda County, engaging in various sporting activities.

Natalie Nunn’s parents are Karen and Earl Nunn. Even though they rarely appear on Tynika’s social media accounts, the pair has been credited with instilling the drive and work ethic that their daughter displays.

