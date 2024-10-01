Meet Cole Hauser, the actor behind Rip from Yellowstone

Cole Hauser is a popular actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for his roles in Higher Learning, Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Tears of the Sun, and The Last Champion. He has recently garnered attention for playing the beloved antihero Rip Wheeler on the neo-western drama series Yellowstone.

Cole Hauser at Walter Reade Theatre in New York City (L). Cole Hauser in an interview with Today on 11 October 2023 (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Nathan Congleton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cole Hauser made his big screen debut in the 1992 film School Ties. He has since appeared in over 50 movies and TV shows, such as High Incident, Chase, Rogue, and Yellowstone. He has also won numerous awards, including an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male. Find out more details about Rip from Yellowstone in this article.

Cole Hauser’s profile summary

Full name Cole Kenneth Hauser Gender Male Date of birth 22 March 1975 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Santa Barbara, California, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 255 Ibs (117 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Cass Warner Father Wings Hauser Siblings Bright Hauser, Vanessa Mooney, Tao Gaines, Jesse Pool Relationship status Married Spouse Cynthia Daniel Children Ryland Hauser, Colt Daniel Hauser Profession Actor Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram

Who is Cole Hauser?

The American actor was born Cole Kenneth Hauser in Santa Barbara, California, United States of America. He is an American national of German-Irish-Jewish descent.

About Cole Hauser’s parents

Cole Hauser’s father is Wings Hauser, and his mother is Cass Warner. His father is an American actor, screenwriter, film director, and musician, while his mother is a film producer and the founder of Warner Sisters, a production company. Hauser's parents divorced in 1977 when he was two years old.

Hauser comes from a family with deep roots in the film industry. His paternal grandfather, Dwight Hauser, was an Academy Award-winning screenwriter; his maternal grandfather, Milton Sperling, was a screenwriter and producer; and his maternal great-grandfather, Harry Warner, co-founded Warner Bros. Studios.

Fast five facts about Cole Hauser. Photo: Owyoung/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Cole Hauser's siblings

The American actor grew up alongside four siblings: three sisters named Bright and Tao Gaines, a half-sister named Vanessa, and a half-brother called Jesse Pool, who works in the computer and advertising business.

His sister Vanessa Mooney is a jewellery and clothing designer, and Bright is an actress and film producer who starred in the 1994 film Skins.

Cole Hauser’s career

Hauser made his professional acting debut in 1992 after appearing in the film School Ties, which featured numerous other up-coming actors, such as Ben Affleck, Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, and Chris O'Donnell. He also appeared in Dazed and Confused.

Hauser gained recognition in the 1990s with films like Dazed and Confused (1993) and Good Will Hunting (1997). His on-screen presence and ability to portray complex characters helped him land roles in action films like Pitch Black (2000) and Tears of the Sun (2003).

Hauser achieved further recognition for his role as Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network western drama series Yellowstone. Below are some of Cole Hauser’s movies and TV shows according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2023 The Ritual Killer Detective Boyd 2023 Dead Man's Hand Roy McCutheon 2019 Running with the Devil The Executioner 2018-2022 Yellowstone Rip Wheeler 2014–2017 Rogue Ethan Kelly 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious Carter Verone 1997 Good Will Hunting Billy McBride 1993 Dazed and Confused Benny O'Donnell 1992 School Ties Jack Connors

What is Cole Hauser's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Yellowstone star has an alleged net worth of $8 million. He has amassed this wealth through his thriving acting career. For instance, Hauser reportedly earned $200,000 per episode for his role on Yellowstone.

Who is Cole Hauser’s wife?

Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on 10 January 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

The American actor has been married to Cynthia Daniel for over almost two decades. The two began dating in the 1990s and eventually tied the knot in 2006. Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel share three children: sons Ryland and Colt and daughter Steely Rose.

Cynthia Daniel is a photographer and actress widely known for portraying Elizabeth Wakefield on the 1990s TV series Sweet Valley High alongside her twin sister, Brittany Daniel. Cole Hauser’s family currently resides in Florida, United States.

In a 2020 interview with People, Cole confirmed that he has been with Cynthia for 25 years. He said:

We've been together for 25 years. Through so many wonderful ups and downs as relationships do. We've stayed strong together, battled through everything, and still love each other.

What is Cole Hauser‘s height?

Rip from Yellowstone actor stands at 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 255 pounds or 117 kilograms.

FAQs

Cole Hauser's popularity in the entertainment has attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him.

Who is Rip in Yellowstone in real life? Rip in Yellowstone is portrayed by actor Cole Hauser. Who are Cole Hauser’s kids? The actor has three children: two sons named Ryland and Colt, and a daughter named Steely Rose. Why is Rip leaving Yellowstone? Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, has not confirmed that he is leaving the show, but there are rumours and speculation about possible exits due to the series nearing its end. Is Cole Hauser married in real life? The American actor has been married to photographer and actress Cynthia Daniel since 2006. Who is Rip's wife in Yellowstone? In Yellowstone, Rip’s wife is Beth Dutton, portrayed by actress Kelly Reilly.

Cole Hauser, the actor behind Rip from Yellowstone, has captivated audiences with his powerful portrayal of the tough, loyal, and deeply complex character. He has been in the entertainment industry since 1992 and has appeared in numerous shows and movies such as Higher Learning, Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Pitch Black and Tigerland.

READ ALSO: All about Happy Simelane: age, husband, net worth, detailed biography

Briefly.co.za published an article about Happy Simelane, a South African businesswoman, author, executive producer, reality TV star and philanthropist. She is widely recognised for starring in Showmax's hit show, The Mommy Club.

While many reality TV stars struggle to maintain a certain level of relevance, Happy has severally made headlines effortlessly. Discover more about Happy Simelane's husband, and net worth.

Source: Briefly News