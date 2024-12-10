Gabby Thomas’ net worth: How rich is the Olympian track star?

Gabby Thomas’ net worth became a hot topic surrounding the American track and field athlete after she won three gold medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she bagged silver and bronze medals. Discover how all of this success translates to Gabby's earnings.

Gabrielle during the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France in Paris. Photo: Michael Steele, Patrick Khachfe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A Harvard University alumna, Thomas turned pro in 2018, forgoing her last year of collegiate eligibility. She has been turning heads in the sports world ever since. Despite a health scare in 2021, Gabby has always been committed to the game, which has translated into financial success. Discover how she sprinted from poverty into millions in net worth.

Gabby Thomas’ profile summary

Full name Gabrielle Lisa Thomas Gender Female Date of birth 7 December 1996 Age 28 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Harvard University Height 5’10” (178 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend Spencer McManes Parents Jennifer Randall and Desmond Thomas Siblings 1 Profession Track and field athlete Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Gabby Thomas’ net worth

According to Sports Illustrated and Essentially Sports, Gabby is worth between $1 million and $5 million. Her income primarily stems from her illustrious sporting career and lucrative deals with world-renowned brands.

During an August 2024 interview with USA Today, Gabby narrated how her love for running blossomed, saying:

Running is a beautiful sport. You can see the results if you put your mind and heart into it. You can set goals and pursue them in the purest form. I found my love for track and field because I felt I was not pressured to do it.

Sportswoman Gabby Thomas during The Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit at Torrey Pines in 2021. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Original

What does Gabby Thomas do for a living?

Gabby is best known for her competitive spirit and unrelenting passion for her craft. With only six years in professional running, she is sprinting toward becoming the world’s fastest person. Below is a breakdown of her revenue streams:

Gabby Thomas’ track and field career

The athlete made her professional debut in October 2018. She relocated from Massachusetts to Texas to be coached by Tonja Buford-Bailey.

In 2021, Thomas represented the US in the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, securing a bronze and silver medal. In August 2023, she won the silver medal in the World Athletics Championships, defeating Sha’Carri Richardson.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gabrielle won gold medals in the 200-meter race, 4 × 400 m relay and 4 × 100 m relay. In an August 2024 interview with The Daily Show, she shared a glimpse of her winning strategy, stating:

I know I have won the race if I come off the first meters ahead. The last 100 metres are my bread and butter. My strength is in finishing strong.

Gabby Thomas during the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in 2024. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Gabrielle’s first-ever brand deal came as a partnership with New Balance. Speaking about the multi-year contract in October 2018, she revealed:

Joining the New Balance Team is exciting because I have been rocking their spikes for so long. I am eager to help design their training shoes, sprint spikes and apparel.

On 14 May 2024, Gabby Thomas announced a partnership with Eli Lilly via an Instagram post that read:

I am teaming up with Eli Lilly to bring together athletes who are passionate about health. I aim to ensure everyone gets an equal opportunity to live the healthiest life possible.

Gabby has also worked with several other brands, including Lenovo, Toyota, Whoop, HOTSHOT, SKIMS, and Delta Airlines.

What is Gabby Thomas’ salary?

Although the International Olympic Committee does not directly pay athletes for their wins, many countries recognise their greats via some financial reward. According to a report by CNBC, the US offers its athletes $38,000 for gold, $23,000 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze medals.

Therefore, Thomas reportedly amassed $114,000 at the 2024 Paris Olympics alone. However, it is difficult to estimate how much she makes from her brand deals since most of their terms are private.

Gabrielle during a press conference ahead of the 2022 Muller Birmingham Diamond League at Alexander Stadium. Photo: Stephen Pond

Source: Getty Images

Gabby Thomas’ charity work

When the athlete is not training, she is actively involved in philanthropic endeavours. She is the hypertension prevention program director at Volunteer Public Healthcare in Austin.

The facility ensures uninsured patients receive medical assistance. During an August 2024 interview with Vogue, Gabby revealed details about her volunteer work, saying:

Making a tangible difference and seeing it daily is fulfilling. I will probably wrap up my track career in five or six years and run a non-profit.

Did you know that Thomas also got her sponsor, New Balance, to donate 100 pairs of shoes to patients in the clinic to encourage them to stay active? Now you do!

FAQs

Gabby Thomas’ career earnings prove that professional athletes can earn a fortune within a few hours of exhibiting their abilities. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Gabby Thomas?

The sportswoman (28 as of 2024) was born on 7 December 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia. Gabby Thomas’ parents (Jennifer and Desmond) raised her alongside her twin brother, Andrew.

What did Gabby Thomas study at Harvard?

Thomas studied neurobiology and global health at the coveted institution. She has a master of public health degree in epidemiology from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Is Gabby Thomas in a relationship?

Gabby Thomas and her partner Spencer McManes at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Photo: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

The Georgia native has been in a romantic relationship Spencer McManes since 2022. He previously played college football for Yale University.

Gabby Thomas’ net worth mirrors her highly rewarding Olympic prize money and profitable brand partnerships. However, her wealth and influence are expected to increase as she continues to make waves on and off the tracks.

