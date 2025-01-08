Meet Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo's wife, María Elvira Murillo

From 2018 to 2021, the Netflix drama series Narcos: Mexico depicted the rise and fall of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, founder of Guadalajara Cartel. The Mexican drug lord married María Elvira Murillo, whose story was revealed in the series. Hence, many people are curious and concerned about Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo's wife.

Dubbed the "Queen of the Pacific," the Narcos series described María Elvira Murillo as a key player in establishing Gallardo's drug empire. She was the second wife of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, alias El Jefe de Jefes (The Boss of Bosses) or El Padrino (The Godfather). The Chilean actress Fernanda Urrejola played her character in Narcos.

Full name María Elvira Murillo Gender Female Place of birth Mexico Current residence Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo Profession Businesswoman

Who is Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo's wife?

María Elvira Murillo is the ex-wife of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, a renowned Mexican drug lord. Born in Mexico, she came from humble beginnings and was raised in a devoted Catholic family. She married Félix Gallardo in 1971 and initially supported his small-scale drug dealing before his imprisonment.

For over 32 years, the drug kingpin has been behind bars. Miguel Ángel is now incapacitated, and in 2021, during his first-ever interview since confinement, he told Noticias Telemundo:

My health is terrible. My family is digging a grave so that I may be buried next to a tree. My life expectancy is nonexistent. I lost everything: I lost sensitivity, my hearing, my eyesight.

What is María Elvira Murillo's age?

Her exact age and date of birth are unknown. She is a Mexican of mixed ethnicity.

Career

María Elena Félix Gallardo is a businesswoman. Not much is known about her career, but she was a stakeholder in Delia Real Estate alongside her husband. After her husband's arrest in 1989, the Attorney General's Office (PGR) seized Delia's Real Estate assets.

What happened to Félix Gallardo?

According to the real-life events and Narcos: Mexico's storyline, he was one of the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel alongside Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo. They controlled much of conveying drugs illegally in Mexico and the US-Mexico border in the 1980s.

The cartel reportedly made $5 billion annually from conveying drugs illegally. Before this, Gallardo worked as a family bodyguard for the governor of Sinaloa state, Leopoldo Sánchez Celis. In 1985, as per Los Angeles Times, Félix Gallardo ordered the kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.

He was eventually arrested in 1989 and sentenced to 40 years in prison for the killing. While incarcerated, Félix Gallardo continued to run his organisation using a mobile phone. Due to health issues, he was transferred to a medium-security facility in Guadalajara in 2014.

In 2017, Félix was imprisoned for an additional 37 years after a retrial. As of 2025, he still serves his sentence at a maximum-security prison in Mexico. In the drama series, actor Diego Luna depicted Miguel's character as a quiet, loyal, and ambitious man.

Was Miguel Félix Gallardo married?

His first wife died of Leukaemia before he married María Elvira. Reports state that he had 17 children with Maria, but only two names are mentioned.

Félix Gallardo's kids are Abril Félix Murillo and Miguel Jr. Félix Murillo. In the interview with Noticias Telemundo, Miguel talked about his two kids being present when he was arrested. He noted that they knocked down the door without any arrest warrant or search warrant, beating him down in less than a minute.

Who is Félix's third wife in Narcos?

Daniela was his third wife and had one child with him in 1986. So, who played Daniela in Narcos Mexico? Alejandra Guilmant played Daniela in the TV series.

What happened to Maria in Narcos, Mexico?

In the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico, María Elvira Murillo is a loving and supportive wife to her husband and his drug business. She becomes increasingly disillusioned with her husband's growing preference for the cartel over family and extramarital affairs.

Maria tries to persuade him to run the drug cartel from Sinaloa, but he refuses. The couple divorced, and María relocates to Sinaloa with their children. She stops her husband from seeing the kids. She later reunited with Félix after he rigged the 1988 elections in favour of the PRI, the party of Carlos Salinas.

But their reunion is short-lived due to his involvement in the tragic murder of Guadalupe Leija Serrano and her two kids. Maria even stabbed Miguel with a knife due to the argument. The duo later parted in 1989 after his arrest.

Where is María Elvira Murillo now?

Her current location is unknown. In 2011, Miguel Angel Félix Gallardo's son and daughter, with their mother, wrote an open letter stating that their dad was not getting proper treatment. This prompted his release to a better prison.

Exploring María Elvira Murillo's net worth

The businesswoman's net worth is uncertain since she lost everything after her husband's arrest. According to Oprah Daily, Miguel was worth $500 million.

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo's wife was a backbone during his days of conveying drugs illegally. His murder crimes separated them, and she has been quietly living her life off the public radar.

