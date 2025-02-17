Who is Legend Brian Samuels? All about Erica Mena’s third child

Legend Brian Samuels is the son of Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels. His mother is an American actress, model, singer and video vixen and his father is an American reality television actor and rapper. Legend’s parents often affectionately refer to him as "Papa Legend" on social media.

Legend Brian Samuels is the son of reality TV star Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels. Photo: @ericamena on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Legend Brian Samuels is the third child of Erica Mena .

. Shortly after his birth, Legend faced hospitalisation, which was a difficult time for Erica Mena.

He and his older sister, Safire Majesty, are quite popular on social media.

Legend Brian Samuels’ profile summary

Full name Legend Brian Samuels Nickname Papa Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 2021 Age 3 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Erica Mena Father Safaree Samuels Siblings King Conde, Safire Samuels

What is Legend Brian Samuels’ age?

Erica Mena’s son is 3 years old as of 2024. He was born on 28 June 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. Legend comes from a diverse heritage, with his father being of Jamaican descent and his mother, being Puerto Rican-American and Dominican-American. His parents refer to him as "Papa Legend".

After Legend was born, he stayed in the NICU, which caused worry. According to The Shade Room, via Instagram, she wrote:

So far 5 out of the ten days I felt lost. I’m feeling guilty, confused and scared. I’ve been getting phone calls and receiving messages. Im asked a million times how I’m doing and if I’m ok. But how can you be doing? Can you really be ok right now?

Fast five facts about Legend Brian Samuels. Photo: @safiremajesty on Instagram (modified by author)

Legend Brian Samuels’ siblings

Legend Brian grew up alongside two elder siblings: his half-brother King Javien Conde, born on 1 March 2007, and his sister Safire Samuels, born on 3 February 2020. He has often been featured on his elder sister’s Instagram account.

What do Legend Brian Samuels’ parents do?

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena at The 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on 29 August 2019 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Legend’s father, Safaree Samuels, is an American rapper, songwriter, and reality TV personality who gained public attention as a hype man for the hip-hop group Hoodstars. He is also known for appearing on the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop.

Legend’s mother, Erica Mena, is an American actress, model, and reality TV personality. She gained fame through her appearances on the Love & Hip Hop franchise, particularly in the New York and Atlanta instalments. Erica and Safaree were engaged in December 2018 and tied the knot in October 2019.

Are Legend Brian Samuels’ parents together?

Legend's mother, Erica filed for divorce in May 2021 while she was pregnant with Legend. Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels finalised their divorce in September 2022. The couple had been married for less than two years.

As per TMZ, the divorce settlement included joint custody of their children, with Erica having primary physical custody. Safaree was required to pay $4,305 a month in child support.

Legend Brian Samuels with his mother and sister. Photo: @ericamena on Instagram (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

When is Legend Brian Samuels’ birthday? The celebrity child celebrates his birthday on 28 June annually. He was born in 2021.

The celebrity child celebrates his birthday on 28 June annually. He was born in 2021. Who is Erica Mena’s baby daddy? The reality star has a son, King Javien Conde with video director and rapper Raul Conde and two children, a daughter and a son, Safire Majesty and Legend Brian with her ex-husband Safaree Samuels.

The reality star has a son, King Javien Conde with video director and rapper Raul Conde and two children, a daughter and a son, Safire Majesty and Legend Brian with her ex-husband Safaree Samuels. Who is Erica Mena with now? The American actress is not currently dating anyone.

The American actress is not currently dating anyone. Who has Erica Mena been in a relationship with? She was previously married to TV personality Safaree Samuels. She was also engaged to Bow Wow and dated Raul Conde, a member of Fat Joe's Terror Squad.

She was previously married to TV personality Safaree Samuels. She was also engaged to Bow Wow and dated Raul Conde, a member of Fat Joe's Terror Squad. How old was Erica Mena when she had her first child? She was 19 years old when she gave birth to her first child, King Javien Conde, in 2007.

She was 19 years old when she gave birth to her first child, King Javien Conde, in 2007. How many kids does Safaree have with Erica? The American reality star has two children, Safire Majesty and Legend Brian with her ex-husband Safaree Samuels.

The American reality star has two children, Safire Majesty and Legend Brian with her ex-husband Safaree Samuels. What happened to Erica Mena's baby daddy? Erica's baby daddy, Raul Conde, died on 22 November 2023 at 52 after suffering a heart attack.

Legend Brian Samuels is an American celebrity child famous as Erica Mena's son. He was born during his mother's relationship with rapper Safaree Samuels. His parents divorced in September 2022 but continue to co-parent him.

