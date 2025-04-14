Who is Hideki Matsuyama's wife? Details about Mei Matsuyama

The identity of Hideki Matsuyama’s wife has been a hot topic across the media since the golf player revealed his marital status. What was more surprising was that this revelation was made after the birth of their first child.

Hideki Matsuyama during THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 (L). Hideki and caddie Mei Inui at Albany in December 2016 (R). Photo: Christian Petersen, Ben Jared/PGA Tour (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Hideki Matsuyama's marriage was kept confidential until 2017 .

. He welcomed his daughter, Kanna , in July 2017.

, in Due to the Matsuyamas' discretion, detailed insights into his wife's background remain scarce.​

Hideki Matsuyama possesses a basic command of English, though he often relies on interpreters during interviews.​

Profile summary

Full name Hideki Matsuyama Gender Male Date of birth 25 February 1992​ Age 33 years old (as of 2025)​ Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ehime, Japan​ Current residence Japan Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height 5'11" inches (180 cm) Weight 198 lbs (90 kg)​ Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Mei Matsuyama​ Children Kanna (daughter) Education Tohoku Fukushi University Profession Professional Golfer​ Net worth $100 million​ Social media Instagram

Who is Hideki Matsuyama's wife?

The name of Hideki’s wife is reportedly Mei Matsuyama. The golfer revealed during an interview, as Golf Week shared:

No one really asked me if I was married. I felt that after the PGA would be a good time because our baby is born, and I thought that would be a good time to let everyone know.

Mei’s identity remains unknown to the media and the general public, leaving much to the fans' imagination. Several reports allege that she worked as a caddie for her husband as of 2016.

There are speculations that Hideki’s wife is Mei Inui, a former caddie for golf player Hiroshi Iwata before joining team Hideki as his caddie. He had praised his wife's ability to calm his nerves on the golf course. As the Washington Times published in December 2016, he said:

When things get tough, I sometimes put my head down and become quiet. But Mei was always positive throughout, even the back nine, and was giving me good vibes, which really helped.

Facts about Hideki Matsuyama. Photo: Mike Ehrmann on Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Hideki Matsuyama?

Hideki is a Japanese professional golfer born on 25 February 1992. He plays on the PGA Tour and made a record as the first Japanese golfer to win a men's major golf championship in 2021.

How many PGA Tour wins does Hideki have?

Matsuyama bagged his 11th PGA Tour title after he won the first tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour season, per Nomura Holdings. His career stats place him among top-ranking golfers like Joel Dahmens.

As of January 2025, the golfer reportedly has 20 worldwide wins and an Olympic bronze medal. Speaking through his interpreter, as CNN published in January 2025, he said:

I thought (the record) maybe was 34 or 35, I wasn’t sure, but I kind of thought: ‘If I’m thinking like that, it probably won’t go in.' But it did go in and I’m glad it did.

He also has ten career top-10 finishes in major championships, is an eight-time Japan Golf Tour winner, and is a two-time winner of the Asian Amateur Championship.

Hideki Matsuyama during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass. Photo: David Cannon

About Hideki Matsuyama's family

Per News AU, Hideki Matsuyama married Mei in January 2017. The wedding was private and undisclosed to the media.

Photos of Hideki Matsuyama's wife are hard to come by as she remains in the background and scarcely makes public appearances. Mei is thought to be Asian like her husband if the rumours that she was his former caddie are true.

Despite Hideki’s preference for privacy, he disclosed that he became a father in July 2017. Hideki Matsuyama's baby is Kanna, as published on his PGA Tour profile page.

Are Hideki and Mao Matsuyama related?

Hideki and Mao are only related by name and not by blood. Mao is the youngest winner of the Japan Amateur Championship with a playoff victory in the rain-shortened 108th edition at Hirono Golf Club.

The amateur golfer had good feelings about having the same last name as his senior colleague, Hideki. According to a PGA Tour article, he said:

I often get asked if we are brothers or related. Thanks to my last name, I get more attention from everyone, and I think that may be a good thing.

Hideki Matsuyama on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in March 2025. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Is Matsuyama's wife Mei? The golfer's wife is Mei , and they have been married since 2017 .

The , and they have been . Does Matsuyama know English? He is reportedly fluent in English and often responds to certain interview questions in English.

He is and often responds to certain interview questions in English. Does Hideki Matsuyama live in the US? The athlete's PGA Tour profile reveals that he lives in Sendai, Japan .

The athlete's PGA Tour profile reveals that he . Why does Hideki Matsuyama wear yellow? His favourite colour is yellow .

His favourite colour is . What shoes does Matsuyama wear? The golf player reportedly favours the ASICS GEL-ACE PRO M STANDARD as his signature shoe on the golf course.

The golf player reportedly favours the as his signature shoe on the golf course. Who sponsors Hideki? The professional golfer has several expensive brands that sponsor him, including Nomura, Lexus, and Srixon .

The professional golfer has several expensive brands that sponsor him, including . What car does Hideki Matsuyama drive? Because of his partnership with Lexus, he drives the exclusive Lexus LX700h Hideki Matsuyama Edition . The car is reportedly in honour of his outstanding golf abilities.

Because of his partnership with Lexus, he drives the exclusive . The car is reportedly in honour of his outstanding golf abilities. What is Hideki Matsuyama's net worth? Celebrity Net Worth claims he is worth $100 million, making him one of the highest-paid athletes globally.

Mei became Hideki Matsuyama’s wife in 2017 and they have been together since then. Despite their preference to lead a private life, they have a thriving family and enjoy the company of their daughter, Kanna.

