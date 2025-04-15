Who is Ethan Dolan’s wife? Meet influencer Kristina Alice

Ethan Dolan's wife, Kristina Alice, has been a topic of interest among fans, especially after their wedding in August 2024. They have been together for over five years after meeting during the Hawaiian Party (2018) music video shoot by Cub Sport.

Kristina is well recognised for her kissing sequence in the “Hawaiian Party” music video with Dolan. Photo: @_kristinadolan on Instagram, Mike Windle (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ethan Dolan and Kristina Alice have been married since August 2024 .

. Kristina first met Ethan while starring together in the Hawaiian Party music video for Cub Sports in 2018.

music video for in 2018. Kristina is a social media personality who boasts short film production credits.

who boasts short film production credits. She turned 27 in late 2024.

Kristina Alice's profile summary

Full name Kristina Alice Dolan Gender Female Date of birth December 30, 1997 Age 27 years old ( as of April 2025) Place of birth Australia Current residence Catskills Mountains, New York, United States Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 5 inches Relationship status Married Husband Ethan Dolan Profession Social media influencer Social media Instagram

Who is Ethan Dolan's wife?

Ethan's wife is Kristina Alice, an Australian social media influencer. She rose to stardom when she and Ethan appeared in Cub Sports' Hawaiian Party music video. In the video, she acts as Ethan's love interest.

Kristina landed her first modeling gig with Boutine Los Angeles. Photo: @_kristinadolan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kristina Alice's age and nationality

Kristina Alice (27 years old as of April 2025) was born on December 30, 1997. However, little is known about her early background, only that she has a brother. She is an Australian national of mixed ethnic descent.

What does Kristina Alice do?

Ethan Dolan's wife is a social media influencer managed by the talent agency Komodo. She boasts over 213K followers on her Instagram account, where she usually shares photos of fashion and her daily lifestyle. She also documents her travelling chronicles there.

Additionally, Kristina has partnered with popular fashion brands such as Milk Makeup and Hourglass Cosmetics. Alice also boasts short film production credits such as Nothing Left to Give (2023) and Allegedly (2024).

Alice is renowned for her amusing video clips, dance videos, lip-syncs to popular songs, and voice-overs she posts on social media. Photo: @_kristinadolan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How did Kristina and Ethan meet?

Ethan Dolan and Kristina first met in 2018 when the latter played Ethan's love interest in the Hawaii Party music video. The celebrity couple began dating in late 2019 and were even spotted displaying a PDA on a beach in Australia.

However, they kept their relationship under wraps, with Ethan confirming their relationship on a YouTube video in July 2020. A few months later, he introduced her as his girlfriend on another YouTube video.

Kristina also shared pictures on her Instagram in October 2020 to mark their first anniversary. She captioned,

One year with you E, you taught me the definition of love. You make me feel safe, worthy, happy, inspired, courageous, fulfilled and the list goes on.

You bring light into everyone’s life with your generosity, wisdom and selflessness. Anyone who has met you knows how passionately driven you are - in every single aspect.

When did Ethan and Kristina get engaged?

A little over three years into their relationship, the duo engaged in July 2023. Kristina shared a snap of the two embracing in front of a water body with her ring on view with the caption,

The most special day of my life.

Dolan and Kristina acknowledged their relationship in 2019. Photo: @_kristinadolan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Did Ethan Dolan get married?

Ethan Dolan is married to Kristina Alice, a famous social media influencer. The two exchanged their vows on August 24, 2024. They held the ceremony in Handsome Hollow in the Catskills Mountains, New York.

Days after their special day, Kristina shared snippets of the wedding on Instagram. She captioned,

Didn’t know a day on earth could be so perfect.

Are Ethan and Kristina still together?

Ethan Dolan's marriage to the Australian native is intact. During an episode of Deeper with the Dolan Twins podcast, they candidly shared where they will be in five years. They stated,

We’re gonna have a house in our favorite part of Australia [with] seven kids. We’re gonna have sextuplets and one child.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in October 2020. Photo: @_kristinadolan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Alice is known for her chic and classy outfits , often featured in aesthetically pleasing picturesque locations.

, often featured in aesthetically pleasing picturesque locations. She took a year-long break from social media before announcing her wedding in August 2024.

Kristina and Ethan have twins on both sides of their families.

Alice is an animal lover , and she has two pets: a French bulldog named Seven and a Sphynx cat named Mew .

, and she has two pets: a French bulldog named and a Sphynx cat named . She shares content related to mental health awareness on social media.

Ethan Dolan's wife, Kristina Alice, is an Australian social media influencer who captured his heart during their collaboration in a music video in 2018. They started dating a year later before getting engaged in July 2023. Ethan and Kristina walked down the aisle on August 24, 2024.

READ ALSO: Meet Maria Galligani

Briefly.co.za published an article about Maria Galligani, a Norwegian psychologist best known for being in a relationship with Casper Ruud, a Norwegian professional tennis player.

The duo began dating back in 2018 and has been spotted together multiple times, especially when they attended Casper's sports events. Discover more about the Norwegian couple.

Source: Briefly News