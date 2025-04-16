Who is Gerard Piqué's girlfriend? Inside his love story with Clara Chia Martí

Inquiries of whether Gerard Piqué's girlfriend is still Clara Chia hit the headlines in early 2025 when the Spanish former soccer player travelled alone to Miami to spend time with his two sons. Piqué and Martí began dating in mid-2022, shortly after the athlete's break-up with Beautiful Liar hitmaker Shakira.

Piqué and Clara have been together since 2022 after the former soccer player split with his then-girlfriend, Shakira. Photo: @clarachiamartir on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Gerard and Clara Chia first met in 2022 at a party where she worked as a waitress.

at a party where she worked as a waitress. They made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023.

The Spanish former soccer player was previously in a long-term relationship with Colombian singer Shakira , with whom they welcomed two kids.

, with whom they welcomed two kids. Gerard and Clara Chia have been seemingly on the receiving end of Shakira's heartbreak releases.

Gerard Piqué's profile summary

Full name Gerard Piqué Bernabéu Gender Male Date of birth February 2, 1987 Age 38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Barcelona, Spain Current residence Barcelona, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Latino Height 6 feet 4 inches Weight 85 kg (approx) Father Joan Piqué Mother Montserrat Bernabéu Siblings Marc Piqué Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Clara Chia Martí Children Milan and Sasha Education Barcelona's La Masia academy Profession Former professional soccer player Net worth $80 million (approx) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Who is Gerard Piqué's girlfriend?

Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend is reportedly Clara Chia Martí, a PR representative. They were first spotted in August 2022, attending a music festival, sparking dating rumours.

They later attended a wedding ceremony in October 2022, and three months later, in January 2023, the rich soccer player shared a selfie on Instagram confirming their relationship. Piqué and Clara have since been spotted together at various events and have travelled to different parts of the world.

Gerard Piqué during the King's League World Cup Nations Press Conference at Allianz Stadium on January 11, 2025, in Turin, Italy. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Original

How did Piqué meet Clara?

Some reports suggest that Clara Chia and Piqué first met at a party where she worked as a waitress, and they later went to a party alongside Riqui Puig and other teammates. There are also other speculations that the two met at Kosmos, the footballer's company, where Chia allegedly worked on special events.

Is Piqué still with Clara Chia?

Piqué and Clara are still together. However, there have been rumours that their relationship was in turmoil after Piqué solo travelled to Miami to visit his kids.

Following the athlete's trip, Martí's pictures of her arriving and leaving the Kosmos Offices circulated in the media, with fans speculating on potential turmoil. However, this was put to rest when they were spotted vacationing together in Morocco.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia at Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas airport on July 28, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Photo By Antonio Gutierrez

Source: Getty Images

When did Shakira and Piqué break up?

Shakira and Piqué formally announced that they had ended their 12-year relationship in June 2022. Shakira's PR team released the joint statement. It read,

We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.

During their time together, the celebrity couple welcomed two sons, Milan and Sasha. According to their custody agreement, the children were to move permanently to Miami, where Shakira enjoys full custody.

The Colombian singer has since released two singles, Monotonía and Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, to address her relationship. In BZRP Music Session #53, she sings,

Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you / For guys like you / I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

How old is Clara Piqué?

Clara, whose full name is Clara Chia Martí (aged 25 years old as of 2025), was born in Barcelona, Spain, on February 7, 1999. She is 12 years younger than her boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, aged 38 years old as of 2025.

Clara's father, Luis Martí, is a law practitioner and owns a law firm in Barcelona, while her mother, Marga Martí, is an administrative worker. She grew up alongside her younger sister, Johana Chia.

Clara leads a private life despite dating a celebrity. Photo: @clarachiamartir on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Gerard, whose full name is Gerard Piqué Bernabéu ( aged 38 years old as of 2025 ), was born in Barcelona, Spain, on February 2, 1987 .

), was born in Barcelona, Spain, on . His net worth is estimated at $80 million .

. Piqué joined FC Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia , at 10.

, at 10. His maternal grandfather, Amador Bernabéu , was a former vice president at FC Barcelona.

, was a former vice president at FC Barcelona. Piqué is one of only four players to win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles with different clubs - Manchester United in 2008 and Barcelona in 2009.

with different clubs - in 2008 and in 2009. Piqué retired from Spain's national team after the 2018 FIFA World Cup to focus on his club career.

to focus on his club career. Gerard retired midway through the 2022–23 season after a La Liga match against Almería on November 3, 2022.

Gerard Piqué's girlfriend is Clara Chia, a Spanish model and former waitress. The two have been together since 2022 after the former soccer player split with his then-girlfriend, Shakira. They have been seen attending multiple events and vacationing together across the world.

READ ALSO: Shakira's net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Shakira, a well-known singer, songwriter, dancer, voice actor, record producer and entrepreneur.

The Colombian singer-songwriter has earned an impressive income throughout her career, which spans over three decades. Explore facts about Shakira's net worth.

Source: Briefly News