Who were Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children? Names, dates, and facts

Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children, Sophie, Gisela, Rudolf, and Marie Valerie, were members of the Habsburg royal family. They lived during a time of great political and social change in Europe. Each child played a different role in royal life, and their stories are closely linked to the history of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Emperor Franz Joseph I with Empress Elisabeth and their children, Rudolf and Gisela (L). Photo: Empress Sisi's daughter, Marie (R). Photo: Heritage Images, Ullstein bild Dtl (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Empress Elisabeth of Austria had four children with her husband, Emperor Franz Joseph I .

. Her first child, Archduchess Sophie, died at just 2 years old in 1857.

in 1857. Archduchess Gisela lived a quiet life and married Prince Leopold of Bavaria.

Crown Prince Rudolf, the only son, died in the tragic Mayerling incident at age 30.

at age 30. Archduchess Marie Valerie was Elisabeth’s favourite and had a close bond with her.

Empress Elisabeth of Austria's profile summary

Full name Duchess Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie in Bavaria Nickname Sisi Date of birth 24 December 1837 Place of birth Munich, Kingdom of Bavaria Date of death 10 September 1898 Place of death Geneva, Switzerland Age at the time of death 60 Father Duke Maximilian Joseph in Bavaria Mother Princess Ludovika of Bavaria Siblings 9 Marital status Married Spouse Franz Joseph I of Austria ​Children 4 Famous Empress of Austria and Queen of Hungary

Who were Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children?

Sisi's children were born into a royal family, but faced sadness and grew up in different ways. Some had short or tragic lives, while others took on royal duties or lived quietly with their families. Discover more details about Empress Elisabeth of Austria's children and what happened to them.

1. Archduchess Sophie

Pictures of paintings of Archduchess Sophie of Austria done by Franz Schrotzberg and Miklós Barabás. Photos: Wikimedia Commons (Modified by editor)

Source: UGC

Full name : Archduchess Sophie Friederike of Austria

: Archduchess Sophie Friederike of Austria Date of birth : 5 March 1855

: 5 March 1855 Date of death : 29 May 1857

: 29 May 1857 Age at the time of death : 2

: 2 Place of birth: Laxenburg Castle, Vienna, Austrian Empire

Archduchess Sophie of Austria was the first child of Emperor Franz and Elisabeth. Though her birth brought initial joy, her upbringing was largely controlled by her strict grandmother, Archduchess Sophie, leaving Elisabeth with little say in her care.

In 1857, during a trip to Hungary, young Sophie fell ill. She passed away in Buda, Kingdom of Hungary, in the Austrian Empire, at just two years old.

2. Archduchess Gisela

Emperor Franz and Elisabeth's daughters, Gisela and Marie Valerie (L). Gisela, the eldest daughter of Emperor Franz and Elisabeth (R). Photo: Brandstaetter images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gisela Louise Marie of Austria

: Gisela Louise Marie of Austria Date of birth : 12 July 1856

: 12 July 1856 Date of death : 27 July 1932

: 27 July 1932 Age at the time of death : 76

: 76 Place of birth: Laxenburg, Austrian Empire

Archduchess Gisela of Austria was the second child in her family. Unlike her younger sister Marie Valerie, Gisela was raised mostly by her paternal grandmother, Archduchess Sophie, with limited involvement from her mother, who was often distant and emotionally withdrawn.

In 1873, at the age of 16, Gisela married Prince Leopold of Bavaria, and the couple settled in Munich. The couple had four children, including Princess Elisabeth Marie of Bavaria and Princess Auguste Maria of Bavaria.

Gisela led a quiet and respectable life, staying out of court drama and political conflicts. She was well-regarded for her charitable work and dedication to her family. Gisela died in 1932 in Munich at the age of 76.

3. Rudolf, Crown Prince of Austria

Emperor Franz and Elisabeth's only son, Crown Prince Rudolf. Photo: Apic/Bridgeman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rudolf Franz Karl Joseph

: Rudolf Franz Karl Joseph Date of birth : 21 August 1858

: 21 August 1858 Date of death : 30 January 1889

: 30 January 1889 Age at the time of death : 30

: 30 Place of birth: Schloss Laxenburg, Laxenburg, Lower Austria, Austrian Empire

Rudolf, Crown Prince of Austria, was the only son of Emperor Franz Joseph I and Sisi of Austria, and heir to the Austro-Hungarian Empire. He was named after the first Habsburg King of Germany, Rudolf I, who ruled from 1273 to 1291. He was interested in science, literature, and social reform.

On 10 May 1881, Rudolf married Princess Stéphanie of Belgium, the daughter of King Leopold II, at the Augustinian Church in Vienna. The couple had only one child, a daughter, Archduchess Elisabeth ("Erzsi"), born on 2 September 1883.

According to The New York Times, on 30 January 1889, Rudolf was found dead in the hunting lodge at Mayerling, alongside his mistress, Baroness Mary Vetsera. The event shocked the empire and caused a scandal.

4. Archduchess Marie Valerie

Portrait of Archduchess Marie Valerie of Austria, the youngest daughter of Emperor Franz Joseph I. Photo: Stefano Bianchetti (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marie Valerie Mathilde Amalie of Austria

: Marie Valerie Mathilde Amalie of Austria Date of birth : 22 April 1868

: 22 April 1868 Date of death : 6 September 1924

: 6 September 1924 Age at the time of death : 56

: 56 Place of birth: Buda, Kingdom of Hungary, Austria-Hungary

Archduchess Marie Valerie of Austria, popularly known as Valerie, was the youngest daughter of Emperor Franz Joseph I and Empress Elisabeth of Austria. She was often called "the Hungarian child" because she was born in Budapest, and her birth symbolised her mother’s deep love for Hungary.

Marie Valerie was her mother's favourite child because her mother paid so much more attention to her than to her siblings. Empress Elisabeth raised her personally, which was unusual for royal children at the time.

In 1890, Valerie married her cousin, Archduke Franz Salvator of Austria-Tuscany. The couple had ten children, including Hedwig, Hubert Salvator, Mathilde and Franz Karl Salvator. Valerie died of lymphoma on 6 September 1924 in Schloss Wallsee at the age of 56.

Empress Elisabeth and her children, Gisela and Rudolf, in 1858. Photo: Fine Art Images/Heritage Images

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who were Empress Elisabeth of Austria's grandchildren?

Empress Elisabeth of Austria had many grandchildren through her children, Gisela, Rudolf, and Marie Valerie. Some of her grandchildren include Queen Elisabeth of Belgium, Archduchess Elisabeth Marie of Austria, Archduke Hubert Salvator and Archduchess Mathilde.

How old was Sisi when she had her first baby?

Empress Elisabeth was 17 years old when she had her first baby, Archduchess Sophie, in 1855.

Are there any living descendants of Empress Sisi?

Empress Elisabeth has living descendants today, especially from her daughter Marie Valerie’s line. Some of the notable living descendants include Archduke Eduard of Austria, Duke Borwin of Mecklenburg, and Count Géza von Habsburg.

Why was Empress Elisabeth of Austria assassinated?

As per Ancestry, Sisi was assassinated on 10 September 1898, in Geneva, Switzerland, by an Italian anarchist named Luigi Lucheni. He targeted her because of her royal status.

Empress Elisabeth of Austria’s children left a lasting impact on the Habsburg dynasty through their varied lives and experiences. Their lives were filled with both royal privilege and personal heartbreak.

