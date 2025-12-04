Standing tall at 6 feet 4 inches, the drag icon RuPaul commands every room he enters. However, when he slips into his signature heels, RuPaul towers around 6 feet 9 inches, matching his impressive stature and larger-than-life personality. He has publicly revealed his height:

I'm actually 6'4.

RuPaul at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 (L). Georges LeBar and RuPaul at the 2017 Time 100 Gala on April 25, 2017 (R). Photo by Gilbert Flores, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

RuPaul is 6 feet 4 inches tall out of drag.

out of drag. While in drag, RuPaul dons 5-6 inch heels, which makes his height close to 7 feet.

He is married to Georges LeBar, an Australian native based in Wyoming.

an Australian native based in Wyoming. Georges LeBar's height is 6 feet 7 inches, making him about three inches taller than RuPaul.

Profile summary

Full name RuPaul Andre Charles Date of birth November 17, 1960 Age 65 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills/Wyoming, United States Nationality American Father Irving Charles Mother Ernestine "Toni" Fontenette Siblings Renetta and Renae Relationship status Married Husband Georges LeBar Education Northside School of Performing Arts, Patrick Henry High School Profession Drag queen and television host Net worth $60 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

How tall is RuPaul, in and out of drag?

RuPaul, widely recognised as the most famous drag queen globally, stands at a height of 6 feet 4 inches out of drag. This natural height positions him as a tall figure even without the addition of heels or drag persona enhancements.

In drag, he commonly wears 5-6 inch heels, elevating RuPaul's height in heels to around 6 feet 9 inches or more, which amplifies his commanding stage presence on RuPaul's Drag Race. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he mentioned handling up to 8-inch heels comfortably in open-toed styles. He said,

I haven’t found a heel that’s been too high for me yet. The highest I’ve found are eight inches. Now if you have pumps that are closed, that can be painful. But if you have open-toed shoes, it’s no problem.

RuPaul Charles at the Directors Guild Of America on May 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Original

What size does RuPaul wear?

RuPaul wears men's shoe size 13, and in drag, she wears extended size women's shoes, also fitting a size 13. In an old 2010 interview, RuPaul revealed his waist size to be 30-31 inches, likely referring to his en femme persona.

About RuPaul's spouse

RuPaul is married to his husband, Georges LeBar, an American-based Australian rancher, author, and professional painter. The couple met in 1994 at a nightclub in New York. Reminiscing about their first meet-up during a November 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, RuPaul revealed,

I had to go over and say, ‘Who are you? What are you doing? Can I put my arms around you?

The duo dated for 23 years before exchanging their vows in January 2017 at their home in Los Angeles. In an interview, RuPaul credits the 2016 election result for prompting their marriage. He said,

We thought, we don’t have to get married. But then, in light of what’s happening currently in the world today, what’s happening in Washington, we thought, you know what? Let’s do it. Let’s just do it, because there’s too much at stake with our businesses … so, that’s why we did it.

RuPaul and his husband split their time between a home in Beverly Hills and their ranch in Wyoming, which Georges inherited from his grandfather. The couple is reportedly in an open marriage.

Georges LeBar and RuPaul at the 2018 Pirelli Calendar Launch Gala at The Pierre Hotel on November 10, 2017, in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A look at RuPaul's husband's height

RuPaul's husband, George LeBar, is approximately 6 feet 7 inches tall, making him about three inches taller than RuPaul. Their height difference has been noted as a distinctive feature in their relationship. In the aforementioned interview with Vanity Fair in 2019, RuPaul elaborated:

I’m tall, I’ve never been able to put my arms around someone’s shoulders who was taller than me.

Exploring RuPaul's career and how he got so big

RuPaul began performing in Atlanta's gay clubs in the 1980s after dropping out of high school. He then moved to New York in 1987 for go-go dancing and TV spots on The Gong Show and MTV. RuPaul's breakthrough came in 1993 with his hit single Supermodel (You Better Work) alongside his historic MAC Cosmetics campaign as the first drag spokesperson.

Talk shows

RuPaul's TV career exploded in the 1990s via his syndicated talk show The RuPaul Show (1996) and appearances on Saturday Night Live. His self-titled reality show, RuPaul's Drag Race, premiered on February 2, 2009, on Logo TV. It was about a search for America's Next Drag Superstar, and quickly became the network's highest-rated program with multiple spin-offs.

RuPaul and his husband Georges LeBar at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019, in New York City. Photo by Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

RuPaul's age and early life

RuPaul Andre Charles (aged 65 years old as of 2025) was born on November 17, 1960, in San Diego, California, United States, to Ernestine and Irving Charles. His parents divorced when the drag queen was seven years old.

He grew up alongside his older twin sisters, Renetta and Renae. RuPaul went to Patrick Henry High School but dropped out in the 11th grade before joining the Northside School of Performing Arts to pursue performing arts.

Is RuPaul completely sober?

RuPaul has been completely sober since 1999. His journey to sobriety began after witnessing the struggles of his partner, Georges LeBar, with crystal meth addiction, which prompted him to face his own substance use issues.

In an interview with People magazine, he credits sobriety with helping him find emotional balance and stability. He said,

In sobriety, one looks for a balance and equilibrium. And when you're stoned, it's harder to keep a balance.

RuPaul (R) and Georges LeBar at the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. Photo by Valerie Macon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

RuPaul's net worth is estimated at $60 million.​

In early Drag Race seasons, he roller-skated off-camera around the set to amuse the crew.

seasons, he roller-skated off-camera around the set to amuse the crew. He champions equality and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.

Final word

This article answers the many searches of "How tall is RuPaul truly?" The celebrated drag queen stands at 6 feet 4 inches tall. With his towering drag heels, he reaches nearly 6 feet 9 inches or more, captivating audiences worldwide. His height complements his glamorous presence as an award-winning drag queen.

READ MORE: Who is Georges LeBar?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Georges LeBar, an American-based Australian rancher, author, and professional painter. He is widely recognised for being the husband and long-term partner of America's famous drag queen, RuPaul Charles.

Georges and RuPaul met in 1994 in New York. Twenty-three years after their first meeting, the couple exchanged their vows in their California home.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News