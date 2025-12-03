Is Willow on GH married in real life? Actress Katelyn MacMullen, who plays the character, is unmarried and keeps her love life private. She has been linked in the past to former GH co-star Chad Duell, and she is reportedly dating actor Johnny Redwood, who also appeared on the show as the character Johnny.

Katelyn MacMullen at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California (L). Katelyn MacMullen on 24 June 2022 in Pasadena, California (R). Photo: Jesse Grant, Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Katelyn MacMullen, who plays Willow on General Hospital , is not married in real life.

, The actress is currently in a real-life relationship with actor Johnny Redwood.

In 2022, Katelyn MacMullen was romantically linked to Chad Duell, her former GH co-star.

her former co-star. Katelyn MacMullen's on-screen character, Willow Tait, is currently in a complicated relationship with Drew Cain and ex-husband Michael Corinthos in General Hospital.

Katelyn MacMullen's profile summary

Full name Katelyn Irene MacMullen Date of birth 27 June 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Mother Shannon MacMullen Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Johnny Redwood Education University of Nevada, Reno Profession Actress Social media Instagram

Is Willow on GH married in real life?

Katelyn MacMullen, the actress who plays the character Willow Tait on General Hospital, is not publicly known to be married in real life. Her private life is generally kept out of the spotlight, and there is no confirmed public information about a husband or current marriage.

Five fast facts about Katelyn MacMullen. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Katelyn MacMullen's boyfriend? Her relationship history

According to General Hospital Fandom, Katelyn MacMullen has been dating Johnny Redwood. He has appeared on General Hospital in a minor role as a character named Johnny. Beyond acting, Redwood is also a musician and writer and holds a degree in literature from the University of Pennsylvania.

Katelyn and Redwood have been reportedly dating since 2018. However, the two have kept their relationship very private. Neither Katelyn nor Johnny frequently shares details about their personal life on social media or in interviews.

John Redwood (L). Katelyn MacMullen in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: @closeupcrewla, @katey_macmullen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The famous actress was previously linked to former GH co-star Chad Duell after they were seen spending time together socially, but these rumours were never confirmed.

Katelyn MacMullen's relationship in General Hospital (GH)

While Katelyn MacMullen is not married in real life, her character Willow Tait on General Hospital has had a very complicated love life. On the show, Willow has been married multiple times and involved in several dramatic relationships.

In the fictional world of Port Charles, she was married to Michael Corinthos twice and briefly married Detective Harrison Chase in a “dying wish” scenario, which was later annulled when he recovered. Her most recent storyline involved a planned wedding to Drew Cain, which she called off.

Katelyn MacMullen at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel on 7 June 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

About Katelyn MacMullen's age and early life

Katelyn Irene MacMullen (aged 30 years old as of 2025) was born on 27 June 1995 in Los Angeles, California. Her mother is Shannon, and she has three brothers. Her father's details have not been publicly disclosed.

Katelyn MacMullen is an actress best known for portraying Willow Tait on the ABC television series General Hospital, a role she assumed in 2018. She got her break in Hollywood with smaller roles, including on series like Sin City Saints and in the horror-thriller film The Row, before joining GH. In a 2025 interview with Soap Opera Spy, Katelyn reflected on her journey, stating:

I vividly recall my first day… and I was incredibly anxious! But by the end of the day, I thought, 'Awesome, I made it through'.

Katelyn MacMullen at the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Centre Foundation's 27th Annual 'Taste for a Cure' held on 10 May 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who is Katelyn MacMullen's husband?

Willow from GH is not married. She is currently in a long-term relationship with Johnny Redwood.

Who is Johnny Redwood?

Johnny Redwood is an American actor who has made minor appearances as a character named Johnny on General Hospital since July 2021.

Are Katelyn MacMullen and Chad Duell dating?

Katelyn MacMullen and Chad Duell are not dating. They are co-stars on General Hospital.

Katelyn MacMullen in General Hospital. Photo: Bahareh Ritter/Disney

Source: Getty Images

Who is a real-life couple on General Hospital?

Several real-life couples have met on the set of General Hospital, including Rebecca Herbst and Michael Saucedo, Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey, Jonathan Jackson and Lisa Vultaggio, and Josh Kelly and Chloe Lanier.

Who is Kirsten Storm married to in real life?

Kirsten Storms, known for her role as Maxie Jones in General Hospital, is not currently married. She was previously married to her former General Hospital co-star Brandon Barash, and they share a daughter.

Wrapping up

Katelyn MacMullen, who plays Willow Tait on General Hospital, is not married in real life. Despite her character's dramatic on-screen relationships and emotional twists, she keeps her personal life private. However, she has been linked to former co-star Chad Duell in the past, and she has reportedly been dating actor Johnny Redwood since 2018.

READ MORE: Is Jericka Duncan married?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Jericka Duncan, a prominent American media personality best known for her over a decade-long career as a correspondent on CBS.

Besides her job, Jericka's marital status has sparked curiosity. She maintains a low profile despite allegations of having a relationship with fellow media personality Dray Clarke.

Source: Briefly News