Meet Stacey Solomon's parents: get to know Fiona and David Solomon

Stacey Solomon credits her parents, Fiona Nash and David Neal Solomon, for her achievements. The English TV personality grew up in a blended Jewish household in East London. She said in her October 2022 interview with the Irish Times:

My parents raised me to believe I could achieve anything I wanted. I was really lucky.

Key takeaways

Stacey Solomon's mum and dad divorced when she was young, but they lived near each other for easy co-parenting.

David and Fiona Solomon welcomed three children, including Stacey, Jemma, and Matthew.

Stacey's mum, Fiona, is noticeably absent from her family reality series, Stacey & Joe, because she prefers privacy, but is present in her daughter's and grandkids' lives.

Stacey Solomon's parents divorced when she was 9

The former X Factor contestant was born in October 1989, when her parents, David Neal Solomon and Fiona Nash, were living in Dagenham, East London.

Stacey Solomon grew up with her two siblings, including her eldest sister Jemma Louise, a businesswoman, and her brother Matthew David Solomon.

In the late 1990s, Fiona and David divorced when Stacey was nine years old. Her father remarried, but little is known about his partner. He welcomed another son called Josh, who is close to the reality TV star and her siblings.

Stacey Solomon's dad is a photographer

David Solomon works as a professional photographer for weddings, barmitzvahs, and nature around England. His Instagram account, @photographybydavids, is filled with videos and pictures of his large, blended family.

Stacey's dad makes occasional appearances on her BBC One reality series, Stacey & Joe and often accompanies the TV personality on family vacations. David is close to his grandchildren and enjoys babysitting them.

Stacey has credited her dad for teaching her to learn DIY skills. David has also shared that family is everything, writing in an April 2025 Instagram post that he "loves all his kids and grandkids the same."

Stacey Solomon's mother prefers a private life

Fiona Solomon, a nurse, is not fond of the limelight and rarely appears on her daughter's social media or her reality television series. She reportedly asked Stacey not to post her online, according to The Sun.

Despite her absence from the family's BBC One reality TV show, Stacey Solomon does have a relationship with her mother behind the scenes. Fiona was present at all five of her daughter's births and has helped raise the grandchildren. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Stacey penned a letter to Fiona and shared it on her Instagram Stories, writing:

I couldn't have raised my pickles without her. And as sad as it sounds, she's the person I go to whenever I'm feeling nervous, and even at 30, she knows how to make me feel like everything is going to be okay... I miss her cuddles and just her kindness.

In 2017, Fiona made a rare public appearance on the ITV talk show Loose Women, where she discussed Stacey's early years. She revealed that her daughter's troubling teenage behaviour made her think she may have been a terrible mother. Fiona also expressed her pride in how far Stacey had come and her achievements.

Stacey tries to emulate her parents' co-parenting

The television personality has a modern blended family that includes five children from her three relationships with Dean Cox, Aaron Barnham, and her husband Joe Swash. She is also a stepmother to Joe's eldest son, Harry, from his relationship with Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey Solomon and her family often spend time at her Pink Cottage in Essex, and she is a strong advocate of positive co-parenting relationships. In a September 2025 episode of Stacey & Joe, she said she learnt to coordinate a blended family from her parents, who did it so well.

I try my hardest to create that same atmosphere. I'm still not doing it as well as my mum and dad did. They smashed it. Mum and dad got divorced, and at the time, we obviously didn't know why and what went on, but they remained the best of friends. My dad moved on the same road, they shared the week, they split it in half, 50-50.

Stacey Solomon has mixed ethnicity

Stacey Solomon has Jewish roots from her father, David, who is of mixed Mizrahi and Ashkenazi heritage. Her mother, Fiona, is reportedly the daughter of a Church of England vicar but converted to Judaism before marrying David.

The English TV personality learnt about Judaism and Christian religious beliefs growing up. She studied at a Christian primary school and later attended the Jewish secondary King Solomon High School.

Stacey practices Jewish traditions, including Chanukah and Rosh Hashanah, alongside her children and shares them on social media. She also had a Jewish blessing at her 2022 wedding to former EastEnders actor Joe Swash.

Conclusion

Stacey Solomon's parents are no longer together, but their influence on her family-oriented lifestyle is visible. Her mum and dad continue to be present as she raises the next generation alongside her husband Joe.

