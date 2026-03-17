Who is Beabadoobee's boyfriend? Meet Jake Erland, director and cinematographer

Beabadoobee's boyfriend, Jake Erland, is a director and cinematographer who started out shooting skate videos. The couple were first linked in early 2023, and their relationship became noticeable around the time of the release of her Glue Song music video, which Erland directed.

Beabadoobee at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 (L) and with her boyfriend, Jake Erland (R). Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage on Getty Images, @radvxz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Beabadoobee is a globally recognised indie artist known for songs such as Glue Song and Coffee .

and . She is currently in a relationship with Jake Erland , a London-based filmmaker known for directing music videos and fashion films.

, a London-based filmmaker known for directing music videos and fashion films. Jake Erland has directed several of Beabadoobee’s music videos, including Glue Song, Ever Seen, A Night To Remember, and Take A Bite.

Profile summary

Full name Jake Erland Date of birth 8 June 1998 Age 27 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Relationship status Dating Partner Beabadoobee Profession Director, cinematographer, and creative filmmaker Social media Instagram

Who is Beabadoobee’s boyfriend?

Beabadoobee is currently dating Jake Erland. Erland has directed several of Beabadoobee’s music videos, including Glue Song, Ever Seen, A Night To Remember, and Take A Bite.

Facts about Jake Erland. Photo: @emeliaerlandstudio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jake Erland is a British director and cinematographer

Beabadoobee’s boyfriend is a London-based director and cinematographer. He specialises in music videos, fashion films, and creative visual projects.

Throughout his career, he has collaborated with several prominent global brands. Some of them include Dior, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Zara, Palace, Vans, and Louis Vuitton. He has also directed music videos for Olivia Dean and Shygirl.

He started shooting skate videos at 17

The London-based director began his filmmaking journey at age 17 by shooting skateboarding videos. As published on KO Collective, Beabadoobee's partner once reportedly admitted:

I always think I’m lucky to work in a time where I can be inspired by that period and use modern cinema technology to expand on ideas, taking the style of an image and pushing it even further.

Beabadoobee performs at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 on May 26, 2024, in Luton, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

His girlfriend was once expelled from school at 17

Beabadoobee was born Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus on June 3, 2000. She attended Sacred Heart High School, Hammersmith, before completing her thirteenth year at Hammersmith Academy.

As ABC News reported, at 17, she was expelled from her school over slipping grades and misfit behaviour. Reflecting on that period in an interview with GQ, she said:

I was experiencing a situation I don’t think a child was meant to be involved in.

Following her expulsion, the singer struggled with depression before her father bought her a second-hand acoustic guitar in an effort to lift her spirits. She taught herself how to play by watching YouTube tutorials and began writing songs to express her personal experiences and emotions.

She started uploading music recorded in her bedroom to online platforms. She released Coffee in September 2017, which quickly attracted attention and gained more than 300,000 views on YouTube before she signed with Dirty Hit in April 2018.

Beabadoobee visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2024 (L) and Jake Erland (R). Photo: Cindy Ord on Getty Images, @radvxz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Details of how Beabadoobee and Jake met are not public knowledge

Beabadoobee and Jake Erland have not publicly disclosed the exact circumstances of their first meeting. The couple were first linked in early 2023, and their relationship became publicly noticeable around the release of her Glue Song music video, which Erland directed.

The indie-rock artist has said the song holds special meaning for her because it was the first track she wrote during her new relationship. She told Rolling Stone in 2023:

I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past, with my writing, even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time, this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love.

Beabadoobee at Roskilde Festival 2025 on July 03, 2025 (L) Jake (R). Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage on Getty Images, @hildethehotdog on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frequently asked questions

Is Beabadoobee in a relationship? The indie-rock artist is currently in a relationship with Jake Erland.

The indie-rock artist is currently in a relationship with Jake Erland. Is Beabadoobee still with Jake Erland? They are still together.

They are still together. Who is Beabadoobee’s ex-boyfriend? Beabadoobee previously dated Soren Harrison, a filmmaker with whom she was in a long-term relationship.

Beabadoobee previously dated Soren Harrison, a filmmaker with whom she was in a long-term relationship. Are Soren and Bea still together? Soren Harrison and the indie-rock artist are no longer together after reportedly ending their relationship in 2022.

Conclusion

Beabadoobee’s relationship with Jake Erland has drawn growing attention from fans curious about the creative forces behind her music and visuals. Their partnership highlights how creative collaboration can deepen both artistic expression and personal connection.

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Source: Briefly News