Meet Cybill Shepherd's children: All about Clementine, Cyrus and Molly

Cybill Shepherd's children include her eldest daughter, Clementine Ford, and her twins, Cyrus Zachariah Shepherd-Oppenheim and Molly Ariel Shepherd-Oppenheim. Speaking with TODAY in 2015, the Hollywood star recalled how she once fought for her life after a near-death experience for the sake of her kids.

I felt my soul go up to a star. But then I said, "You cannot go there, you have three children. Get back down there. You have to stay alive for them."

Cybill Shepherd at a 2022 gala in Los Angeles (L). The actress with her daughters, Clementine and Ariel, at the Sunset Tower in 2012 (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cyrus and Ariel share father Bruce Oppenheim , while Clementine's dad is Cybill's first husband, David M. Ford .

, while Clementine's dad is Cybill's first husband, . From 2007 to 2009, Clementine starred alongside her mother in The L Word .

. In 2010, Cyrus made headlines after being charged with theft at an airport.

Clementine, Cyrus and Molly's profile summary

Full name Clementine Ford Cyrus Zachariah Shepherd-Oppenheim Molly Ariel Shepherd-Oppenheim Date of birth 29 June 1979 6 October 1987 6 October 1987 Age 46 years old (As of March 2026) 38 years old (As of March 2026) 38 years old (As of March 2026) Birthplace Memphis, Tennessee Los Angeles, California Los Angeles, California Nationality American American American Marital status Married Unknown Married Spouse Cyrus Wilcox Unknown Eliza Ladensohn Children 2 Unknown 1 Parents Cybill Shepherd and David Ford Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Oppenheim Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Oppenheim Profession Actress Teacher Writer Social media Instagram Unknown Instagram

Who are Cybill Shepherd's children?

Cybill Shepherd's children include her eldest daughter, Clementine Ford, and her twins, Cyrus Zachariah Shepherd-Oppenheim and Molly Ariel Shepherd-Oppenheim. In her 2000 memoir, Cybill Disobedience, Shepherd detailed that becoming a mother was "always on her priority list."

She described it as a goal she was unwilling to compromise on, either for her career or for her relationships. Cybill ended an 8-year relationship with Peter Bogdanovich because she wanted to start a family.

He already had two kids with his ex-wife, Polly Platt, and did not want any more. On the other hand, I really wanted to have children.

In 1979, Shepherd welcomed daughter Clementine Ford with nightclub entertainer and auto parts dealer David M. Ford. She had twins, Ariel and Cyrus Oppenheim, with chiropractor Bruce Oppenheim in 1987.

Clementine Ford, Cybill Shepherd and Ariel Shepherd (L-R) during the 2010 GLAAD Media Awards at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Photo: Araya Doheny (modified by author)

Source: Original

Meet Cybill Shepherd's firstborn child, Clementine Ford

Cybill and David with their daughter, Clementine, in 1979 (L). Shepherd and Ford at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016 (R). Photo: Donaldson Collection, Jeffrey Mayer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Clementine made her acting debut in 1998 on her mom's eponymous sitcom. The same year, she was named Miss Golden Globe. Ford gained notoriety for her portrayal of Molly Kroll on The L Word.

From 2009 to 2010, she starred as Mackenzie Browning in The Young and the Restless. Some of her other acting credits include Cherry Falls, Bring It On, Dear Sister and Last Goodbye.

She came out as bisexual in 2009

During a March 2009 interview with Diva magazine, per The Advocate, Clementine revealed that she is bisexual. About two months later, she made her relationship with singer-songwriter Linda Perry public. The pair split in 2011. In May 2012, Ford announced her engagement to actor Cyrus Wilcox.

They exchanged vows in April 2013. Cyrus and Clementine welcomed their first child in 2014 and their second child in 2016. In a 2022 essay for Business Insider, she spoke about the confusion of falling in love with a man after years of identifying as gay.

Clementine is battling an autoimmune disease

In 2018, Clementine shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis on social media. According to Variety, Cybill spoke about her daughter's condition during the 2022 Race to Erase MS Gala, revealing:

My child's diagnosis with MS was the most difficult day of my life. However, she is doing great right now, and I have two grandkids.

Insights into Ariel Ladensohn

Actress Cybill Shepherd and Molly Ariel Shepherd during the 2022 Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Ariel was born Molly Ariel Shepherd-Oppenheim. In 1987, Cybill told People of her newborn daughter:

When she smiled at me the first time, I thought the sun had come out. It was 4:00 am.

Ariel launched her career as a playwright. According to her IMDb, she has writing and producing credits on Hazbin Hotel, Solar Opposites and Futurama.

She is married to a fashion photographer

In 2010, Clementine introduced her half-sister to Eliza Ladensohn, the founder of women's clothing line Sloan & Tate. After dating for about eight years, Eliza proposed to Ariel in 2018, and they tied the knot on 26 October 2019. In 2024, the photographer took to Instagram to celebrate their 5th anniversary, writing:

Being married to you is the most beautiful part of my life. I love you, Ariel.

The couple shares a son, Wyatt Graham Ladensohn.

All about Cyrus Zachariah Shepherd-Oppenheim

Cybill Shepherd at the 2022 Race To Erase MS gala (L). Clementine, Ariel, Shepherd and Cyrus in 2005 (L-R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, John Sciulli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ariel's twin brother Cyrus is a member of Teach For America and has worked as a high school teacher in Los Angeles, specialising in mathematics and history.

In January 2010, CBS News reported that he had been arrested and charged with stealing from fellow passengers during a cross-country flight from San Francisco to Philadelphia. Zachariah has since been released, but he largely stays away from the spotlight.

FAQs

Cybill rose to stardom for her role as Jacy Farrow in The Last Picture Show. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who is Cybill Shepherd's husband?

Shepherd was married to David Ford from 1978 to 1982. She married Bruce Oppenheim in 1987, but they divorced in 1990. Cybill previously dated Larry McMurtry, whom she once referred to as the "love of my life."

How rich is Cybill Shepherd?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cybill has an estimated net worth of $40 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting, music and modelling career.

Conclusion

Two of Cybill Shepherd's children, Clementine Ford and Ariel Ladensohn, pursued careers in Hollywood, one in front of the camera and another in the writer's room. Her son, Cyrus Zachariah Shepherd-Oppenheim, chose a more low-key career as a teacher.

READ MORE: Where are Helen Reddy's children now? All about Traci Wald Donat and Jordan Sommers

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Helen Reddy's two children. The singer welcomed daughter Traci Wald Donat with her first husband, Kenneth Claude Weate and had son Jordan Sommers from her marriage to Jeff Wald.

Reddy's kids worked in the entertainment industry before transitioning to careers out of the spotlight. Traci deals in herbal medicine, while Jordan is a licensed psychotherapist.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News