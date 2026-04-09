Mary Sheffield's husband, Rickey Jackson Jr.: meet Detroit's first gentleman

Mary Sheffield's husband is Rickey Jackson Jr., a Michigan native and community leader. The couple wed in December 2025 after Sheffield won the election to become Detroit's first female mayor.

Mary Sheffield and Rickey Jackson Jr. attend the Mayor's Inaugural Ball at The Icon on January 09, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Monica Morgan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield married Rickey Jackson Jr. in December 2025.

Jackson is the first Detroit first gentleman working at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

working at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. Rickey Jackson Jr. is the older brother of Los Angeles Sparks basketball player Rickea Jackson.

Rickey Jackson Jr.'s profile summary

Full name Rickey Jackson Jr. Date of birth June 7, 1994 Age 31 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Wife Mary Sheffield (2025 to date) Parents Rickey Jackson Sr., Caryn Jackson Siblings Rickea Jackson, Ryon Jackson, Jordan Anderson Education Adrian College (BA Sports Management, MA Sports Administration) Detroit Midtown Academy Profession Community leader Social media LinkedIn

What does Mary Sheffield's husband do?

The Michigan native serves as a project manager for Project Play at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. His job description entails expanding access to quality sports and recreation opportunities for young people in the region.

Rickey Jackson Jr. was a CAC advisor at New Paradigm for Education between 2021 and 2023 and worked as a career navigator at Adrian High School from 2020 to 2021. He briefly served as the assistant director of Adult and Graduate Admissions at Defiance College.

The Detroit first gentleman has also put his basketball skills to professional use. He was the assistant varsity coach at Clinton High School in Michigan for about a year and served as the head boys' basketball coach at Springfield Middle School in Holland, Ohio.

Five facts about Mary Sheffield's husband, Rickey Jackson Jr. Photo: @rickey-jackson-jr on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rickey Jackson Jr. is Rickea Jackson's older brother

Mary Sheffield's new husband was born in Detroit, Michigan, as the eldest child of Caryn and Rickey Jackson Sr. He has one sister, Rickea Jackson, and two younger brothers, Ryon Jackson and Jordan Anderson.

Rickea played college basketball for Mississippi State and the University of Tennessee. She was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft as the 4th overall pick. The forward shared in her June 2025 interview with Andscape that playing against her brothers made her better at basketball.

When I was able to first beat my brothers, I didn't shut up for two weeks straight. It was like 'you can't beat me'... Being the only girl, that's my villain origin story, so kudos to them for pushing me to want to be better than them because it got me where I am today.

Rickey Jr.'s mother, Caryn, was also a basketball star at Detroit Murray Wright High School and the University of Kansas. She transitioned into entrepreneurship as the founder of Court Side Cutie, a consulting business that helps parents navigate their kids' sports dreams.

Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena on September 01, 2025, in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rickey Jackson Jr. played college basketball

The Detroit first gentleman attended Adrian College in Michigan, where he played college sports for the Bulldogs from 2013 to 2016. He was a standout guard and earned the MIAA All-Second Team honours during his junior season.

As a junior, a 6-foot-3 Jackson averaged 15.2 points per game. Before Adrian, he was an All-State Class C selection at Detroit Midtown Academy, averaging 24.6 points per game as a senior.

Rickey Jr. graduated from Adrian College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sports Management with a minor in Economics. He also earned a Master of Arts in Sports Administration and Leadership from the institution, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mary Sheffield and Rickey Jackson Jr. in December 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: @jermme (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Inside Rickey Jackson Jr. and Mary Sheffield's wedding

During her campaign, Mary Sheffield was spotted wearing an engagement ring but kept the identity of her fiancé secret. She stated that she would share more details after the November 2025 election, which she won, becoming the first woman to be the Mayor of Detroit, Michigan.

Sheffield married Rickey Jackson Jr. in a private ceremony on December 7, 2025, at The Godfrey Hotel in Corktown, Detroit. The Democratic mayor shares a series of Instagram pictures from the big day with the caption:

Thank you for the love, prayers, and well wishes. We are truly grateful for every one of them during this special moment. As we begin this new journey, our commitment to uplifting Detroit remains at the heart of our lives and purpose.

Mary Sheffield and Rickey Jackson Jr. on their wedding day on December 7, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: @marysheffield (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Mary Sheffield have children?

The politician has yet to welcome any kids, but her policies as the first female mayor of Detroit are heavily centred on motherhood and childcare. Since taking office, Mary Sheffield has committed to expanding the Rx Kids, a cash assistance program for pregnant mothers and babies in the city. In a statement, the mayor said:

My first priority was going to be babies... Rx Kids provides time-limited, no-strings-attached cash support to all mothers during pregnancy and infancy. The assistance is predictable and designed to help families manage rising costs.

How old is Mary Sheffield?

The Detroit mayor is 38 years old as of April 2026 (born on June 9, 1987). In 2013, she became the youngest person elected to the Detroit City Council at 26 and later became the youngest President of the council in 2022.

Rickey Jackson Jr. and Mary Sheffield's age difference is seven years. The Detroit First Gentleman, 31, was born on June 7, 1994.

Mary Sheffield and Rickey Jackson Jr. on their wedding day on December 7, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: @marysheffield (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

Mary Sheffield's husband, Rickey Jackson Jr., is not active in political circles but remains committed to community initiatives. The Michigan natives have dedicated their lives to serving the city of Detroit and prefer to keep their private lives under wraps.

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Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News