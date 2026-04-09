Is Sandeep Kaur Diljit Dosanjh's wife? Inside the singer's private life

While various sources report that Sandeep Kaur is Diljit Dosanjh's wife, he has never officially confirmed it. In a 2018 interview with Colors Cineplex, the star hinted that he faced harsh criticism and trolls early in his career. He added that he keeps details about his family private because he does not want them to "pay the price" for his fame.

As an artist, you can praise or criticise my work because I chose this life. My family should not suffer the consequences of my professional choices. If my work is poor or I make offensive statements, I am responsible.

Diljit Dosanjh at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2025 (L). The singer at the New York Hilton Midtown in 2025 (R). Photo: Taylor Hill, Leonardo Munoz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Diljit Dosanjh reportedly shares a child with his alleged wife , Sandeep Kaur.

, Sandeep Kaur. The mother and son purportedly reside in California, USA .

. Dosanjh once mentioned that when he gets home, he leaves "Diljit Dosanjh the Star" at the door and spends quality time with his family.

and spends quality time with his family. During interviews, Diljit often deflects or declines to comment on his family, making his personal life clearly off-limits.

Diljit Dosanjh's profile summary

Full name Diljit Dosanjh Date of birth 6 January 1984 Age 42 years old (2026) Birthplace Dosanjh Kalan, Punjab, India Nationality Indian Marital status Married (Unconfirmed) Spouse Sandeep Kaur Children 1 (Reportedly) Profession Singer, actor, film producer Social media Instagram

Who is Diljit Dosanjh's wife? A look at his love life

Sources report that Sandeep Kaur is Diljit Dosanjh's wife, he has never officially confirmed it. In April 2024, The Times of India reported that a friend of Diljit had told the Sunday Express Eye that:

Little is known about Diljit's family because of his intensely private nature. Nonetheless, his friends say his wife is an American-Indian woman (Sandeep Kaur).

During a 2024 interview with News18 Showsha, singer Ammy Virk hinted that Dosanjh is married when he mentioned that the actor is not introducing his family to the world because of "some issues".

In our profession, we have both fans and haters. But our families must not suffer for this. If their identities remain unknown, they can go to places like the market freely. We keep them anonymous for security purposes because they might be targeted because of us.

There are some conflicting reports regarding Diljit Dosanjh and Sandeep's alleged marriage. While some sources claim they are still together, others report they separated several years ago.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh at the Rogers Centre in 2024. Photo: Jeremychanphotography via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Insights into the mystery woman touted to be Diljit Dosanjh's wife

In April 2024, Oshin Brar, whose photos circulated online and were labelled "Diljit Dosanjh's wife", requested that people stop using her image maliciously. According to Filmfare, she clarified that the pictures were taken when she was 19.

Diljit's wife's photos on the internet are not of Sandeep Kaur; they are of me. A while ago, I worked as a model in a music video shoot for the movie Mukhtiar Chadha, alongside Dosanjh.

She added:

Later, my friends and relatives informed me that somehow my image was being used as the singer's wife on the internet.

Various Punjabi actresses, including Nisha Bano, have at times been incorrectly identified as Diljit's wife in social media posts.

Diljit Dosanjh during his 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Andrew Chin

Source: Getty Images

A colleague hints at Diljit Dosanjh being a father

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama's Faridoon Shahryar in December 2019, Diljit's Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani failed to answer a question about a body part a baby is born without.

The actress defended herself, revealing that she is the only lead star in the film (alongside Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit) who has not experienced parenthood.

I am the only one here who does not have a child.

Diljit Dosanjh has described himself as his "first love"

In a June 2024 appearance on Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast, Diljit emphasised the importance of self-love as the foundation for any relationship. He said:

I love myself a lot. I believe in loving and taking care of oneself first before loving others. If you do not do this, how can you give love to someone else?

During a viral "Drink It" interview moment in 2018, Dosanjh spoke about his romantic perspective, revealing:

There are no limits when you like someone.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh during the 2025 International Emmy Awards Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown. Photo: Leonardo Munoz

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Diljit Dosanjh's early life and career

Diljit (42 as of 2026) was born on 6 January 1984 to a Jat Sikh family. His father, Balbir Singh, previously worked for Punjab Roadways, while his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, is a homemaker. Dosanjh has two siblings, an older sister and a younger brother.

He has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades

Dosanjh released his debut album, Ishq Da Uda Ada, in 2003. He gained notoriety following the release of his third album, Smile, about two years later.

Some of his hit songs include Do You Know, Kinni Kinni, Born to Shine and Lover. Diljit has collaborated with A-listers such as Saweetie, Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie and Sia.

In April 2023, he became the first Indian Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in 2016, starring in Udta Punjab. Some of his acting credits include Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Honsla Rakh, Jatt & Juliet 2 and Jatt & Juliet 3.

Diljit Dosanjh during the 2019 unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum. Photo: Sarang Gupta

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

In 2020, Diljit Dosanjh entered the Billboard Social 50 chart. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Are Diljit and Sonali still together?

Diljit and his longtime manager Sonali Singh parted ways in 2025. Their professional partnership had lasted over a decade.

Does Diljit Dosanjh live in the USA?

Dosanjh reportedly divides his time between the US, Canada and India. His primary work base for Bollywood and music production is Mumbai.

Wrapping up

Rumour has it that Diljit Dosanjh's wife is Sandeep Kaur. However, the singer has yet to address or confirm the speculation, as he prefers to keep details of his personal life private. The pair reportedly shares a son.

READ MORE: About Ed Sheeran's wife: Cherry Seaborn's age, kids, tumor diagnosis

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Ed Sheeran and Cherry got married in 2019. They have two daughters, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News