15 chic short hair with bangs ideas that suit every face shape

An individual's hairstyle helps to shape their confidence, and the right hairstyle can elevate their look. Hairstyle trends constantly change, but a sleek, chic short haircut never goes out of style. What are some of the most popular styles? Here, we showcase 15 trendy short hair with bangs ideas.

Short hairstyles are practical and chic. Photo: LumiNola and lambada (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Short haircuts with bangs are trendy in 2024 but have always been a favourite for women looking for a practical yet stylish style. Although always one of the most popular style choices for ladies, it was not until the 1920s that the shortcut with bangs became mainstream.

This style was especially popular with flappers, a subculture of modernised women breaking free from perceived restrictive societal norms. They displayed their defiance with short hairstyles with bangs and flashy, short dresses, often with fringe.

15 short hair with bangs ideas

Short, chic hair is trending in 2024, with women's fashion magazine Elle quoting celebrity hairstylist Paul Edmonds' thoughts on the beloved haircut:

'Short hair is continuing its roll with bobs being more square shaped and jagged, I’ve had a lot more clients taking the plunge and going really short at the back, almost manly. I think the looks by Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Emma Thompson are a winner at the moment.'

Whether you want to embrace the old-school trendy short hair with bangs of the iconic period of the Roaring Twenties or are looking for a more modern twist on the classic cut, here are 15 short haircut ideas for individuals of all face shapes and personal styles:

15. Choppy lob with bangs

A lob with bangs is perfect for those who do not want to commit to a super short haircut. Photo: Mark Theriault and Wildkirin Photography (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A 'lob' is a long bob, perfect for those who do not want to commit to a drastically shorter cut but are looking for a change. Added bangs create a well-rounded look, and this style is particularly flattering on those with wavy, textured hair.

14. Curly/coiled volumised lob

A volumised lob adds a unique flair to the already-beloved style. Photo: Luisrojasstock and John Shepherd (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you want to add edge to your lop cut, choose a full-volume look through intense curls or coils for a unique take on a classic favourite. You can use your textured hair to your advantage by emphasising your already-wavy locks or create coils with a curler for a more striking look.

13. Sleek cut with a side sweep fringe

This haircut works well on those with thick hair. Photo: VITAL ML

Source: Getty Images

Opt for a sleek modern hairstyle through a short, feathered cut with a shorter fringe for a low-maintenance style with an edge. This haircut works well on those with thick hair who want to thin it out yet keep it well-shaped and stylish.

12. Mullet with feathered bangs

Mullets have been popular since the late 1970s. Photo: @michi.stylist on Instagram @MileyLawyer and on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mullets slowly became the preferred style for men and women in the 1970s and 1980s, then came back in a big way in 2023. They are seemingly here to stay and are a popular men's haircut today. Finish the look with a feathered fringe for the ultimate rocker chick look.

11. Bob with sweeping bangs

Sweeping bangs add an extra edgy touch to the otherwise traditional cut. Photo: Stacey Newman and Sasapanchenko (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you want a more traditional look with a modern twist, a bob with sweeping bangs is the ultimate low-maintenance yet chic look. This style works best for those with naturally straight hair, and sweeping bangs add an extra edgy touch to the otherwise traditional cut.

10. Choppy bob with blunt bangs

Blunt bangs finish off the striking style. Photo: Stock colours

Source: Getty Images

A choppy bob with blunt bangs creates an eye-catching style thanks to the sharp angles of the cut, which elevate the traditional cut to a more contemporary look. Blunt bangs finish off the striking, angled cut, which will stand out.

9. Tousled bob with a micro fringe

The tousled bob is a casual yet chic look. Photo: @samkanehair and @ceremonyportland on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A tousled bob is ideal for those wanting a look that can be executed within minutes but still looks striking. This casual yet chic look is elevated by adding micro bangs to contrast the haircut.

8. French bob

The French bob goes past your ears and before your jawline. Photo: CoffeeAndMilk

Source: Getty Images

The French bob is one of the most popular short hairstyles thanks to its chic length past your ears and before your jawline. It can be styled in various ways, making it a top choice. Add a whispy fringe to complete the look.

7. Short octopus cut with bangs

The octopus cut is considered a blend of the shaggy look and a mullet, creating a two-dimensional style that can be casual or elegant, depending on the style. Add a fringe styled to your choosing to make the look uniquely your own.

6. Asymmetrical bob with angled fringe

An asymmetrical bob helps you stand out from the crowd. Photo: Ash Studio

Source: Getty Images

Explore your fun, wild side with an edgy asymmetrical bob that will help you stand out from the crowd in the best way possible. Add an angled fringe to complete the modern, playful look, which can be easily styled within seconds.

5. Mushroom cut

Mushroom cuts have been around for decades and are worn by men, women, and kids. Photo: @hairheaven00 on Instagram and Tara Moore (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The mushroom cut, also known as the bowl haircut, is a self-defining cut which resembles either the top of a mushroom or a bowl shape, with longer hair at the top and saved hair towards the bottom. The cut was most popular between 1980 and the early 2000s but came back into fashion in recent years.

4. Mushroom cut with asymmetrical bangs

Asymmetrical bangs add a modern touch to the iconic bowl haircut. Photo: Kerkez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you want a more unique take on the traditional mushroom cut, opt for the bowl haircut with an asymmetrical fringe. Asymmetrical bangs add a modern touch to the iconic haircut, blending edgy chic with a beloved classic cut.

3. Updo with side-swept baby bangs

A classic updo elevates any bob style. Photo: Hulton Archive and Nemchinowa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with a classy updo with side-swept baby bangs, the Breakfast at Tiffany star's trademark do. This old Hollywood glam look is excellent for those wanting a sleek, practical upstyle look whilst still looking chic.

2. Pixie cut with a micro fringe

Micro bangs add an extra edge to the pixie cut. Photo: Fresh Splash

Source: Getty Images

A pixie cut is popular for those who want a stylish, fashion-forward, and low-maintenance haircut. Micro bangs add an extra edge to the look, and celebrities including Emma Watson and Winnie Harlow have been known to sport the modern look.

1. Pixie cut with side-swept bangs

A pixie cut with soft side-swept bangs is a classic take on a contemporary favourite. Photo: @teddysantosjr on Instagram and a-wrangler (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If the pixie cut with a drastically short, blunt fringe is too big of a fashion risk for you to take, opt for a short look with soft side-swept bangs. This hairstyle is still contemporary but includes a traditional touch for the ultimate chic look.

Do bangs look good with short hair?

Although it looks chic, do bangs work with short hair? As mentioned, bangs added to an endearing chic cut have long been a favourite amongst traditional and modern women throughout history.

In October 2023, Glamour South Africa interviewed celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano, who mentioned how a fringe elevates any look, stating:

'An extra long fringe and curtain bangs are a super cool way to change your look, without a hair-length change.'

Do bangs make you look younger?

Your hairstyle can either make you look more mature or younger beyond your years. According to the hairstyling website The Right Hairstyles, adding bangs to a hairstyle shapes your face and tends to give you a more youthful look.

What kind of bangs suits short hair?

The possibilities are endless regarding what bangs suit short hair. You can get a blunt cut with more traditional, wispy bangs to create a soft, feathery look or micro bangs for a modern, edgy twist, among other choices.

What are bangs shorter in the middle?

Some bangs have a more defined look that provides contrast rather than a blunt cut. Arched bangs have a somewhat blunt look and are shorter in the middle but are longer on the sides to create an arched look. A feathered fringe that creates texture may also be shorter in the middle.

Do bangs look good on a round chubby face?

Bangs are known to work on just about any face shape. However, those with rounder face shapes may benefit the most from this hairstyle as it adds definition and depth to your face and overall look.

Short haircuts are perfect for individuals looking for a practical yet stylish hairstyle. These 15 iconic short hair with bangs ideas have something for everyone, from classic crop cuts to contemporary hairstyles with an edge.

READ ALSO: Top girly front thigh tattoos: Irresistibly cute designs for women

Tattoos are unique to an individual, but there are some beloved designs that tattoo enthusiasts may want to use or use inspiration from to make their own. Briefly.co.za wrote about cute thigh tattoo designs for women to pick and choose from.

What are the best thigh tattoo designs for women? Here are our top picks of incredible thigh tattoo designs.

Source: Briefly News