70 Inspiring progress quotes to keep you moving forward

The unpredictable nature of life calls for us to keep a positive mindset despite the curveballs thrown our way. Keeping the hope high is a chance to discover how much potential we have. However, we sometimes need the extra push to keep going in the form of inspiring progress quotes.

The greatest philosophers had their fair share of the ups and downs of life; hence, they came up with inspiring quotes to keep moving forward. Some of these quotes date several decades ago but still hold a significant meaning. How about checking them out?

Top 70 inspiring progress quotes

Humans are conditioned to seek meaning and closure in every encounter and experience. As a result, we often dwell in the past instead of letting go of situations and picking up the lessons we were meant to learn. Difficult as it may sound, these inspirational quotes about progress are the fuel you need to keep moving forward.

What is a short quote for progress?

Your strength in battles is not shown by how well you fight but by how and when you choose to move on. Regardless of the silent battles you are fighting, these short quotes about moving forward and being strong quickly remind you that you are not as weak as you might think.

“Mistakes are acceptable if they are the result of moving forward.” Andrew Yang “Love yourself enough to move forward from whatever mistakes you may have made.” Akiroq Brost “Sometimes we stumble and fall; it does not mean we are failures; it simply means we are moving forward.” Gift Gugu Mona “Failure is a bend in the road, not the end of the road. Learn from failure and keep moving forward.” Roy T. Bennett “Getting knocked down in life is a given. Getting up and moving forward is a choice!” Zig Ziglar “There is no time for regrets. You have to keep moving forward.” Mike McCready “Rehashing the past will not change anything. Time to move forward.” Zena Wynn “Even if you fall on your face, you are still moving forward.” Victor Kiam “Do not hold on to the past; it will not help in moving forward. Dare to dream big.” Rajeev Suri “Sometimes, to move the mind forward, we must shift its gears out of reverse.” Curtis Tyrone Jones

What is a famous quote about progress?

While going through the ebbs and flows of life, you might be tempted to downplay your progress. While all hope might seem lost and the change in the situation might look insignificant, these progress over perfection quotes are a reminder to celebrate every little milestone.

“Even snails make progress. Just be sure your progress is in the direction you want to go.” Richelle E. Goodrich “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” Albert Einstein “If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.” Henry Ford “You cannot expect to move forward if your emergency brake is on.” Angela Cecilia “There is no standing still because time is moving forward.” Greg Lake “Whatever happens, I will just keep moving forward. Like an avalanche.” Michelle Phan “In matters of pilgrimage, should you be more like a shark? Just keep moving forward, never back?” A.D. Aliwat “You are always a student, never a master. You have to keep moving forward.” Conrad Hall “Growth is about moving forward while chaos often sends you repeatedly through the same cycles.” Victoria L. White “Only your determination and your strong desire will move you forward.” Aurora Berill

What is the motivational quote to keep pushing forward?

The road to success has no shortcut. It demands continuous effort, determination and sacrifice, which is not easy. Sometimes, you might not realise progress; hence, you will likely lose motivation. In this case, these motivational quotes about not giving up are a reminder to keep up the faith.

“I find that the best way to do things is to move forward constantly, never doubt anything, and keep moving forward. If you make a mistake, say you made a mistake.” John Frusciante “The only thing a person can ever do is keep moving forward. Take that big leap forward without hesitation, without once looking back. Simply forget the past and forge toward the future.” Alyson Noel “The only person that ever stumbles is a guy moving forward. You do not stumble backwards; you stumble forward and never stumble when you are stationary. So, do not worry about stumbling. Keep pushing it forward.” James Carville “It is a wonderful world. You cannot go backwards. You are always moving forward. It is a wonderful part of life. And that is terrific.” Harvey Fierstein “Moving backwards meant more suffering, and staying stuck was just as bad. That left moving forward. There had to be an answer somewhere.” Susan Mallery “The way I look at it, every day that I am moving forward is a day I am not moving backwards. Just that I am in the race at all is a miracle.” Bobby Bones “She understands now what she had forgotten in all her worry. She does not always have to get it right, even as she hesitates, wavers, overthinks, and moves too cautiously. It is okay to look back, even as you move forward.” Jennifer E. Smith “Some people are meant to stay put, and others are meant to go. But running is different than going. When running, you spend the whole time looking over your shoulder. To go forward, you have to look forward.” Gretchen Anthony “The choice is not to move on—life moves whether I want it to or not. No, the choice is to look forward, not backwards, to take a step because refusing to move will not draw the past nearer, only postpone better days.” Caroline George “I think that the power is the principle. The principle of moving forward, as though you have the confidence to move forward, eventually gives you confidence when you look back and see what you have done.” Robert Downey, Jr.

What is a powerful quote to keep moving forward?

Moving on entails the agonising process of accepting defeat and letting go of control, which is easier said. It involves being ready to work through your pain and dealing with the emotions around it. Difficult as it may sound, these quotes about moving forward and being strong guarantee to make the process easier for you.

“A lot of things are going to happen that you cannot necessarily control all the time, but you can control what you do after it happens. So I try to keep my head up, keep moving forward, stay positive and work hard.” Lonzo Ball “You must come to your closed doors before you get to your open doors. What if you knew you had to go through closed doors before you got to your open door? Well, then you would come to closed door number eight and think, ‘Great, I got another one out of the way’. Keep moving forward.” Joel Osteen “We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things because we are curious, and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” Walt Disney “Even if our life circumstances take a while to reflect our inner decisions, once decisions are made, everything in our life will align with that.” Donna Goddard “Perhaps we never stop loving someone. We learn to move forward. To live without them because of them. Perhaps we let go to hold on.” Caroline George “If you are busy focusing on the falling bricks, you will never realise that they are truly stepping stones you need to cross over to the next phase of your life.” Kemi Sogunle “It is always important to know when something has reached its end. Closing circles, shutting doors, and finishing chapters, it does not matter what we call it; what matters is to leave in the past those over moments in life.” Paulo Coelho “Stop straining to open the door to the past, as if your old life is there, waiting, and you could just slip right in. Stop wasting your strength because you cannot go back. Muscle your way forward. Keep moving.” Maggie Smith “You just keep moving forward and doing what you do, and hope it resonates with people. And if it does not, you just keep moving on until you find a project that does.” Octavia Spencer “Long ago, we mastered the ability to create and harness fire, but we still do not know how to light and maintain the fire that inspires us and keeps us moving forward.” Heidi Grant Halvorson, Ph.D

What is a powerful quote about progress?

Despite the challenges that come our way, one thing remains: life goes on. Therefore, it is paramount to remember that even after the darkest night, the sun will come out, and these powerful progress quotes for work do more than remind us to keep moving even when all hope is lost.

“You cannot start a new chapter in your life if you keep re-reading the last one.” Suzy Kassem “Do not dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward toward finding the answer.” Denis Waitley “Life is about how much you can take and keep fighting, how much you can suffer and keep moving forward.” Anderson Silva “The longer we keep looking back in the rearview mirror, it takes away from everything moving forward.” Dan Quinn “Life is not about how hard of a hit you can give. It is about how many you can take and keep moving forward.” Sylvester Stallone “My attitude has always been that if you fall flat on your face, you are at least moving forward. All you have to do is get back up and try again.” Richard Branson “The truth is, unless you let go, unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation, unless you realise that the situation is over, you cannot move forward.” Steve Maraboli “You need to have faith in yourself. Be brave and take risks. You do not have to have it all figured out to move forward.” Roy T. Bennett “I am grateful for all my moments, and I am moving forward one step at a time to the future.” Park Bo-gum “When you have something to do, life will not allow you to move forward until you do it.” Iyanla Vanzant

Quotes about moving forward in life and being happy

Choosing to move forward and to be happy might sound like a far-fetched idea. However, with the right motivation from success moving forward quotes, you will be surprised by how easier it can be. These are the simple growth quotes to keep you grounded throughout the course.

“Baby steps count, too, as long as you are moving forward.” Chris Gardner “Our scars make us who we are. Wear them proudly and move forward.” Jane Linfooth “Life does not always end up where you want it to go; you must be an optimist and keep moving forward.” Tinsley Mortimer “Success is a choice, a promise that you make to yourself to keep moving forward.” Elizabeth Bourgeret “Try to write at least 500 words a day. You may ditch 499 of them tomorrow, but you will still be moving forward.” Jojo Moyes “Change has to come for life to struggle forward.” Helen Hollick “Moving is not about forgetting. It is about moving forward and never looking back.” Imania Margria “There is no such thing as standing still; you either move forward or regress.” Bohdi Sanders “Man maintains his balance, poise, and sense of security only as he moves forward.” Maxwell Maltz “We are always moving forward in different places physically and psychologically.” Ben Harper

What quotes encourage someone to keep going?

Affirmations play a significant role in rewiring the brain and changing your thinking and perception of situations. These positive moving forward quotes are the perfect reminder to keep moving forward even when you do not realise significant progress.

“Making that final commitment is hard. Because once you decide to move forward, it becomes a process which is hard to stop.” Gregory Crewdson “I would like to look back on my body of work and be proud of each record in its own right, but as a whole, I want to continue to grow and move forward.” Sara Bareilles “Everything moving forward will just be instinctual, like we will know exactly which doors to walk through when they open.” Cody Johnson “You know you are in a good place when you no longer are interested in looking back. You prefer to enjoy the journey.” Karen Salmansohn “I look back at the past as fond memories, but I can move forward in a new light like I’m reborn.” Brendon Urie “If you have stumbled or even been lost for a time, you can move forward with faith and not wander to and fro in the world any longer.” Boyd K. Packer “There is a lesson in almost everything you do; getting the lesson is how you move forward. It is how you enrich your spirit.” Oprah Winfrey “I think it is about time! Who cares whether he is looking for votes or not? At least your country is moving forward with the times!” Barack Obama “Nothing so clears the vision and lifts the life as a decision to move forward in what you know to be entirely the will of the Lord.” John Gibson Paton “Unless you try to do something beyond what you have already mastered, you will never grow.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

Be it work-in-progress quotes or motivational phrases to accept situations as they are; these inspiring progress quotes guarantee to keep you moving forward. Amid pain and frustration, they are the fuel you need to carry an extra day.

